Ruby Walsh: History beckons for Al Boum Photo in Cheltenham Gold Cup

It's the fourth and final day of this magnificent meeting and it comes to a crescendo with the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

It’s the sport’s top prize. The Grand National may be a better known race, but from within the sport the Gold Cup is the ultimate event, and Willie Mullins and Paul Townend are going to try to earn their place in the history books.

No Irish horse since Arkle, in the ‘60s, has managed to win three consecutive Gold Cups. Best Mate did it in the early noughties, for Henrietta Knight, but I think Al Boum Photo can do it. In fact, I think he will do it.

He is in great form.

His victory in 2019 was more impressive than the one in 2020, but that was because of the style of race.

For the first win, they went a ferocious gallop whereas last year it was a much more tactical affair.

This year will be more like 2019. With Frodon, Native River, and Kemboy all going forward, I think this race will be what my imagination of a Cheltenham Gold Cup is: The best horses going hammer and tongs from flag fall to finish.

The style of the race will suit Al Boum Photo and I hope, and think, he will win.

But you would also have to think, with the form Henry de Bromhead’s horses are in right now, that A Plus Tard and Minella Indo will be his biggest dangers.

It hasn’t been an outstanding week for Nicky Henderson. Shishkin won the Arkle, and Chantry House was good yesterday, but Epatante was disappointing in the Champion.

But his leading runner here, last year’s RSA winner Champ, has a chance. On yard form this week, though, it is Henry’s horses that I’m most fearful of.

I hope, like in 2019, Al Boum Photo is getting to the front going to the second-last, and I will most certainly stand out on the grandstand and roar him home from there.

The action starts with the Triumph Hurdle and I have been in the Zanahiyr camp ever since he blew me and his rivals away with the quality of his win at the Fairyhouse Winter Festival in early December.

I thought it was an incredible performance from a three-year-old, and I think this now four-year-old will be too good for Quilixios and Tritonic.

Haut En Couleurs is having his first run for Willie Mullins. He’s a fair horse and could run into a place.

In the County Hurdle, Willie is well represented with Ganapathi, Buildmeupbuttercup, Ciel De Neige, Getaway Gorgeous, and Captain Kangaroo.

They all have some sort of chance, but I would have plenty of respect for Martin Brassil’s You Raised Me Up.

In the Albert Bartlett, Stattler and N’golo represent Willie and the more I watch the Dublin Racing Festival and watch Stattler’s race, in particular, with Fakiera just behind him, I’m starting to think that two furlongs further is probably going to suit Fakiera better than it is going to suit Stattler.

That said, our horse is in good order, so hopefully he will go well.

Paul Townend will take over from Patrick Mullins aboard Billaway in the Foxhunters’ Chase.

He has to reverse last year’s form with Eugene O’Sullivan’s It Came To Pass, but he looks to be in great form, is a year older and stronger, and I think he can collect.

I think Willie will win the Mrs Paddy Power Chase, but whether it will be Colreevy or Elimay, I’m not certain. I can’t really split them, but I’m confident one of them will win.

And I think Willie will win the last, the Martin Pipe Hurdle, too.

Everybody will be looking at Gentleman De Mee, but I’m in the Galopin Des Champs camp. I think he’s well-treated and represents each-way value.

Looking back to yesterday, and ‘wow’ is all I can think.

There were some unbelievable performances. I thought equine-wise, Allaho was outstanding, Flooring Porter also.

The day wasn’t without its disappointments, with Envoi Allen tipping up in the Marsh Chase, but Chantry House was good in that race, and it was great to see JP McManus having a winner.

With Mrs Milner in the Pertemps, it was great to see Bryan Cooper back winning in Cheltenham, and it was brilliant for Paul and James Nolan. It was a well-executed plan.

And what can you say about Rachael? It’s her resilience as well as everything else. To get three falls on Wednesday and to pick herself back up and come back out yesterday to win two more races. As well as everything else she is doing, she is producing incredible physical feats.

I feel sorry for Johnny Moore, who couldn’t ride in the Stayers’ Hurdle, but I was delighted for Danny Mullins. I know how hard he works, how dedicated he is, and how really good a man he is. It was just brilliant to see him win such a big race. And Gavin Cromwell deserves some pat on the back for what he has done with Flooring Porter. He has turned him inside out.

I thought Jack Kennedy, on Mount Ida, was super to watch. A really, really good ride.

It was just a day that had everything, and a pleasure to be there.

Absolutely amazing.

Ruby’s Cheltenham tips

NAP: Zanahiyr 1:20

Each-way: Galopin Des Champs 4:50