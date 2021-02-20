Ruby Walsh: Racing owes ground staff a big debt of gratitude

Eventually, the result of Charles Byrnes’ appeal against sanctions he received from the IHRB for “serious negligence” were released on Thursday. The appeals body upheld the decision against Charles and so he must pay the €1,000 fine and serve a six-month ban on his trainer’s licence from March 4, which the original hearing gave him relating to his part, or failings, in the whole Viking Hoard affair.
The case now appears to be closed, but we don’t know - or will ever know - who doped Viking Hoard. That ghost disappeared on the day, and it appears whoever laid the bets on Viking Hoard through Betfair or whatever limited company was used on Betfair has walked away too. Amazing how a paper trail following an act that is basically fraud has led to only one person not minding a horse.
It is hard to imagine how those who laid these bets have not been sanctioned or warned off from participating in horse racing, and this mysterious individual “in a distant part of the world,” known to be associated with the account in question and who was said to be associated with match fixing in connection to other sports, ghosts away, unnamed and free.
But surely it is not too much to hope that Betfair have rid themselves of this individual’s business and have forewarned their competitors at other exchange companies of the dangers this individual presents. “Knowing your customer” is part of the gambling guidelines for betting organisations.
Unfortunately, time has moved too quickly for Davy Russell in his bid to be fit for the Cheltenham Festival. A massive blow for Davy, personally, but a big blow for Gordon Elliott too. When you think of teams in horse racing, you think of yards and the well-being of their horses, but the riders each yard use are vital too.
Gordon has Jack Kennedy but having somebody of Davy Russell’s ability on your team, with all his skill and experience, is a massive safety blanket to have. Davy’s absence will present opportunities for somebody else but, on the biggest stage, they are chances Gordon would prefer Davy was taking. Both Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott will be hoping Boris Johnson provides a path for the resumption of amateur sport next week so they can add Patrick Mullins and Jamie Codd to their riding teams.
