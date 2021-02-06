Ruby Walsh: I’d love to have ridden in more Dublin Racing Festivals

He will sit out the Matheson Handicap Chase where Danny Mullins rides Willie’s shortest-priced runner, Pont Aven. I doubt either of Willie’s have enough in hand to beat some of the more unexposed types in Entoucas or Aramax, so Paul will be regrouping to think about Saldier in Chanelle Pharma Champion Hurdle.
Monkfish, in the Flogas Novice Chase, will be a similar ride to Appreciate It in its simplicity, but coming down in trip at this grade presents its own pitfalls, with quality horses waiting on your tail to outsprint you. Yet, if you go too fast to outstay them you too could capsize.
Right now, days must feel like weeks for all of those in authority at the IHRB, and I deliberately skipped commenting on the stewards’ decision last Friday, January 29, as I waited for the IHRB to do the right thing.
I decided then to give them a week to reopen the case involving Brazos and Folcano after division one of the Graigs Lane Maiden Hurdle at Navan, a power they have but one most commonly used to revisit cases where penalties handed out were deemed by those at HQ to be too lenient or if new evidence arises that was unavailable to the race day stewards.
To a person, I have met nobody who feels the stewards called this enquiry right, and even they themselves must feel they cocked it up when you think they found Kevin Brouder, rider of Brazos, guilty of careless riding and suspended him for two days but didn’t award the race to Folcano, who finished a nose behind him.
Basically, it is like the referee handing you a yellow card but waving play on to your advantage even though you committed the foul. I am sorry, but that is not how sport works and whilst reopening of the case now would not reward anyone who backed Folcano, it could put in place the correct sanction, which is the reversal of the first two places, and surely that’s what being head of integrity means.
Then again, if you happened to watch Naas last Sunday, it is easy to assume the IHRB have been busy all week trying to figure out how many mistakes were made there, how they prevent them happening again, and if, at this stage, any face can be saved.
The apology and extensive report issued by the IHRB on Thursday is welcome. The official starter, Derek Cullen, made a mistake and should not have started the ITBA Award Winners Handicap Hurdle when he did.
Shakeytry whipped around before the race started and carried Sean Says and Aarons Day into the corner of the two-mile starting area, thus meaning none of them were afforded the opportunity of a fair start. But, unlike the UK, Irish starters work alone, whereas their counterparts across the Irish Sea have an assistant standing behind the field for an extra pair of eyes in cases like this. A simple enough system, but then how the race-day stewards made the result official before they announced an enquiry beggars more belief.
All has been explained by the IHRB, but in an age where TMOs explain their decisions live on rugby pitches, the silence of the IHRB on both days, in both circumstances, really was deafening.