Daniel McConnell: High time to tackle property tax debacle head on

Who wants to be paying more property tax? No one, is the honest answer.

But the truth is, we all should be and there are now about 100,000 homes not paying any property tax at all.

What? How can that be, and how is that fair?

Well, it is not, but because of fears of a public backlash, the political system has allowed the Local Property Tax (LPT) system fall into disrepute and underperform significantly.

This week, councillors all over the country voted, as they do every year, on how much LPT homeowners in their county will pay in 2021.

Since the tax was introduced in 2013, the law provides for councils to be able to increase or reduce the rate payable by up to 15%.

Because of Covid-19, the budgets of every council have been decimated, due to the evaporation of typical income streams like paid parking, venue hire, and commercial business rates. Council officials have pleaded with their elected representatives to increase the rate to the maximum allowable rate.

For example, Cork County Council CEO Tim Lucey, said the local authority his facing a massive challenge.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner’s Sean O’Riordan, Mr Lucey said he is forecasting a minimum deficit of €19m in its budget for next year and trying to make ends meet will undoubtedly result in increased charges and reduced services, even if the Government provides some financial aid to shore up its critically damaged income.

As many counties have reduced the rate by 15% since the LPT first came, to grant the managers their wish would have resulted in a 30% increase. Predictably enough, despite the perilous financial position their councils are in, the elected reps rebuffed the pleas of penury.

In Dublin, LPT bills for Dublin city homeowners will not rise next year, despite pleas from city council management for an increase to help offset the “devastating” financial impact of the pandemic. Council chiefs sought a 30% increase to generate €24m, helping to plug a €39m hole in the authority's finances.

The proposal would have seen average annual charge increase by more than €120 from €344 to €465 for homeowners in the city. However, councillors voted by 34 to 21 to keep the tax at the current rate.

Fianna Fáil, the Green Party, Labour, and the Social Democrats formed a ruling group on the council following the local elections last year, but the group failed to reach a consensus on the LPT rate. The Greens and Labour proposed an increase of 5% above the basic rate and the Social Democrats proposed the basic rate be retained, without the 15%.

However, Fianna Fáil sided with Fine Gael, Sinn Féin, and Independents in voting for the 15% cut, which has been applied each year since the tax was introduced in 2013.

Under an equalisation process, 20% of local property tax goes into a central fund to support poorer councils.

At the council meeting, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael councillors stated they don’t like that Dubliners’ money goes to other local authorities.

For its part, Sinn Féin opposes a tax on homes, saying the tax has been used to cut central government funding to local authorities and is regressive.

The SF stance, and that of other parties on the left, is curious as it regularly argues for a wealth tax, which the property tax undoubtedly is. It is also very progressive: the bigger the house, the more you pay.

As this columnist has pointed out in previous years, the very parties which have, at national level, bemoaned the lack of homeless services have repeatedly voted to cut council funding to such services by way of reducing the LPT.

The vote by councillors follows the decision by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to again delay implementing the review of LPT rates for 12 months.

Mr Donohoe said, in taking almost five months to conclude, the process to form a new Government took longer than any of us would have anticipated.

The initial focus and priority has — rightly — been on dealing with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Consequently, I have decided to defer the valuation date from November 1, 2020 to November 1, 2021. With this new valuation date, there will be no change in LPT liabilities until 2022 at the earliest,” he said.

Mr Donohoe said his new timescale will allow him bring legislation “on the basis of fairness and that most homeowners will face no increase”, to bring new homes (about 100,000 of them) which are currently exempt from the LPT, into the taxation system, and that all money collected locally will be retained within the county.

This is to be done on the basis that that those counties with a lower LPT base are adjusted via an annual national equalisation fund paid from the Exchequer.

Several Cabinet sources have said that Mr Donohoe’s deferral decision “came as no real surprise” and was not opposed by anyone, despite the very real concerns about what impact a further delay would have.

You see, around the time of the last deferral, I got my hands on the Cabinet memo which detailed explicit concerns from the then Attorney General and now Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe.

The memo reveals that Mr Woulfe had a number of explicit concerns about delaying the review of the LPT.

Firstly, he said: “It is somewhat unclear whether deferral of the valuation date can be done via ministerial order.”

On a more substantive point, he warned that the Government was leaving itself open to a potential legal challenge, because of the inequality of how the tax is now operating, with up to 80,000 homes, at that time, built since 2012 exempt from the LPT.

“However, the way that the 2012 Act is constructed is that there is a significant number of properties that attract an exemption from liability, for one reason or another.

“Arguably, this could create an appearance of arbitrariness that could give rise to a challenge from a disgruntled liable person.”

Mr Woulfe argued that “it would be necessary to justify this system of exemptions with clear policy reasons and it is possible that the whole act could come under scrutiny, including the maintenance of the artificially low valuations of properties”.

Ultimately, he said, it is a matter for the minister to decide whether to utilise section 13(3) to alter the valuation date, having regard to the points outlined above, in particular the presumption of constitutionality applying to section 13(3), “notwithstanding a degree of risk” about the constitutionality of the deferral.

Eighteen months on, those risks not only still exist but are far higher given an additional 20,000 homes have been built and are outside the scope of LPT.

The purpose of the LPT was to give local authorities a defined and controllable revenue stream.

International bodies such as the IMF have hit out at Ireland’s refusal to develop what is a potentially significant revenue raiser, separate from income tax.

But the repeated delays in reviewing it and the dubious decisions by councillors not to increase such funding for political opportunism have now combined to create a real dilemma.

In more affluent areas where LPT rates are higher, politicians are already getting heat from people who see their new neighbours being spared the several hundred euro a year burden.

Mr Donohoe announced his deferral on the same day as the launch of the Living with Covid plan so it largely escaped the attention it normally would have garnered.

While the reasons for this year’s delay are genuine, the fact it is the fourth year of delay since LPT rates should have been reviewed means real danger awaits should the Government fudge it again.