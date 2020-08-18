Fergus Finlay: Last orders for pubs that cannot obey coronavirus rules

The Sunday Times had another, also written by an economics columnist, calling on us to follow the Swedish approach. Sweden — twice our population, a much more highly developed health and social care system, and three times our number of deaths. More people will die, of course, but the economic effects won’t be as bad.
And the Sunday Independent ran an interview with another expert, Stanford University’s professor of medicine, that the “lockdown will prove the biggest public health mistake in history”. It’s not clear why — did we save too many lives, or not enough?
I’m not writing this as someone connected with the HSE, although I have a connection. I’m certainly not pretending to be an expert in public health, though I’ve tried hard to learn who to trust and who not to trust.
I also know that if she got it, so almost certainly would I, as would our daughter Mandy. All three of us, for several reasons, are in the category described as vulnerable. All of us have taken as much care as possible, and have tried to follow the public health advice as well as we can.
If Frieda had tested positive — thankfully, she just had a bad cold — it would have been one of those unlucky things that was no fault of hers. But almost certainly the statistics would have gone up by three.
WE HAVE to recognise that every time we go into a confined space without a mask, every time we stand too close with a pint in our hands, we’re playing with someone’s health.