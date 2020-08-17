Gardaí in Cork investigate alleged assault on two Chinese men

Gardaí in Cork investigate alleged assault on two Chinese men
The alleged incident took place in Ballyphehane on Saturday night. File Picture.
Monday, August 17, 2020 - 14:21 PM
Maresa Fagan

Gardaí in Cork are investigating an incident in which two Chinese men were allegedly racially abused and assaulted over the weekend.

Gardaí in Togher are leading the investigation into the incident, which occurred at Pearse Road, Ballyphehane, shortly before 8pm on Saturday night.

Two men, Chinese nationals in their 20s, were verbally abused by a number of male youths in the Pearse Road area before being physically assaulted.

Both men were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment following the incident.

Gardaí said they are following a definite line of enquiry and investigations are ongoing.

