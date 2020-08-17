Q&A - What can gardaí do to enforce public health rules in pubs?

Q&A - What can gardaí do to enforce public health rules in pubs?
The Berlin D2 venue on Dame Street, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins
Monday, August 17, 2020 - 18:22 PM
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

So, what’s all the fuss with this pub?

A short clip taken from the Berlin bar, in Dublin city centre, on Saturday showed a barman pouring drink from a spirit bottle into the mouths of four people standing or dancing near each other at the bar. Owner Jay Bourke said it occurred during what he claimed was otherwise a well-controlled “pre-booked brunch”.

What was the reaction?

Health minister Stephen Donnelly called it “reckless” as did acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn. Mr Donnelly said it was up to gardaí as to whether or not a file should go to the DPP, but he added the actions posed a threat to public health and life and that pubs that breached regulations “need to be shut down”.

And is there a garda investigation?

Yes. Gardaí went to the pub after the footage was circulated on social media. Mr Bourke said he met the licensing inspector at Pearse Street Station on Sunday and handed in four hours of CCTV.

Read More

'Young people need to have fun': Restaurateur reacts to Berlin D2 video

So, what offences have been committed?

This is where you risk falling down the rabbit hole. As it turns out, at least according to gardaí, there are only certain public health regulations that they have a legal basis to enforce. While all the regulations are the law of the land, only some are “penal provisions” and carry a criminal penalty. 

The only such one in this context, in relation to pubs, is whether or not they are serving a “substantial meal” (over €9) with alcohol. This penalty is set out under Section 31A – (Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No. 3) Regulations 2020 (S.I. No. 234 of 2020). In all cases, gardaí will not initiate a prosecution, but will submit to the DPP for direction.

Is that the only thing pubs, like Berlin, can be prosecuted for?

It seems so, at least under the Covid-19 regulations. But if Berlin can show that they served food with the alcohol, including to the four people captured having drink poured into them, then they might have no case to answer. Or to put it more accurately, gardaí would need to prove they didn’t and would need to rely on witnesses, CCTV footage or bar tills/food orders.

Are there any other powers?

Gardaí can use general liquor licensing laws, for example to deal with situations where alcohol is being served after hours. Gardaí could also make their views known when it comes to renewing a pub’s liquor licence.

How many cases have there been?

Gardaí said on 12 August there had been a total of 126 potential breaches of the public health regulations or the licensing laws since 3 July, including 14 in the week ending 9 August.

Read More

Garda powers limited in response to social distancing breaches

More in this section

008%20Dept%20of%20Health Cianan Brennan: Government in a sticky spot amid Covid fluctuations and big decisions
CC BELARUS PROTEST Sławomir Sierakowski: Belarusians  no longer afraid to rise up against dictator
Election 2020 Joe Biden VP Katherine Zappone: Biden must move beyond criticism of Trump and set out his own agenda

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices