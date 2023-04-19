Sarah Harte: Today’s mood music may be more optimistic than you’d think

Last Saturday many of us opened our eyes, realised that he was gone, and felt a little flat.
Of course, it’s debatable that headlines always give the comprehensive story. The news cycle tends to deal with the day-to-day, eliding long-term positive patterns.
Last Wednesday theled with a mood-boosting article reporting that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that Ireland’s economy will power ahead in 2023 and 2024. Irish GDP will grow by 5.6% this year and then expand by 4% in 2024.
It was reported in March that Irish unemployment dropped to a new post-crash low of 4.3% causing chief economist for Grant Thornton Andrew Webb to comment, “The unemployment numbers provide yet more encouragement that the economy is weathering the challenges presented by inflation and doesn’t appear impacted by the tech jobs slowdown.”