What are Government leaders doing to reduce their own carbon footprint?

Political Editor Elaine Loughlin asked the three Coalition leaders what they are doing to cut their carbon footprint and be more sustainable. Here is what Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin, and Eamon Ryan had to say.

Check out our Sustainability and Climate Change Hub where you will find the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on this topic from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR

Have you changed your consumption of meat and dairy products for sustainability reasons?

Not really, to be honest. I try to have a balanced diet, conscious of my health and the fact I am not getting any younger. I love cheese and yoghurt, so it does involve a fair bit of dairy every day.

Ireland's Taoiseach, prime minister, Leo Varadkar, and Mette Frederiksen, Danish Prime Minister (R) bike in Copenhagen ahead of a meeting on October 4, 2019. (Photo by Ida Guldbaek Arentsen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by IDA GULDBAEK ARENTSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

I try to buy local produce which is better for the environment, and avoid processed and pre-prepared foods. But with a busy schedule and lots of travel, that can be hard. When I am in Dublin, I bring my breakfast and lunch into work with me most days, which helps.

Have you changed your clothes-purchasing habits for sustainability reasons?

When I buy clothes or shoes, I do so on the basis that I’ll wear them for five to 10 years. It’s a bit more expensive, but not over the lifecycle. I get clothes that I like repaired so I can get more time out of them and I get my runners, jackets, and shoes renovated so they last another few years.

Have you chosen to drive less for sustainability reasons?

I don’t own a car — as Taoiseach you use Garda cars for security reasons. However, if I buy a car in the future it will be an electric one. They have improved so much in terms of range, and cost is coming down. I walk when I can, however, and walk into work at least once a week, mainly for health reasons. I like to get outdoors and get some natural light.

Would you say you are concerned about climate change?

Yes — climate change is one of the most pressing global challenges of our time. The science is indisputable — we must break our dependence on fossil fuels. We must not just see climate change as a burden. However, this is also a moment of opportunity. Ireland has some of Europe’s greatest offshore renewable energy potential, and this will help us achieve the ambition I have set for Ireland to become energy-independent within a generation. This is our 21st-century moonshot.

What, if any, other measures have you taken in your life to be more environmentally sustainable?

We have a smart meter for electricity. Prompted by some big gas bills, we are a bit smarter about when we heat the house and the water. We’re not home so much and it doesn’t make sense to have the heating or water on if you might not get home that evening, especially now it’s so expensive. I avoid single-use plastics and drink tap water over bottled water.

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN

Have you changed your consumption of meat and dairy products for sustainability reasons?

I’ve maintained my eating habits for many years. I’ve a broad diet, and I’d include a lot of plant-based produce in my meals.

21/12/2022

I get a lot of my food for the week from the Douglas Farmers Market and the English Market in Cork. It offers really fresh, quality, locally sourced food. I’m also a fan of seasonal fruit and vegetables too.

Have you changed your clothes-purchasing habits for sustainability reasons?

I think I’ve always opted for sustainable clothing. I would buy a few good-quality pieces of clothing that will do me for a long time, rather than something that won’t last. I’m not into fast fashion.

Have you chosen to drive less for sustainability reasons?

As Tánaiste, I would use a State car. It’s a hybrid.

Would you say you are concerned about climate change?

I’m extremely concerned. I’ve said repeatedly — it is the single greatest challenge facing the world. We have got to change our behaviour. I believe we should do more rewilding of the State, for example.

What, if any, other measures have you taken in your life to be more environmentally sustainable?

I do a lot of walking when I get some free time. That could be around town, or around the country. When I’m off duty, I rarely use the car. I really enjoy getting out in nature. When I’m out walking, I take a lot of photographs of our biodiversity and nature on my phone. There are other things: I don’t cut the grass as often in my garden, and leave more room to let wildflowers bloom, which is obviously important for biodiversity. And we do the recycling every week.

GREEN PARTY LEADER EAMON RYAN

Have you made upgrades to make your home more energy efficient?

I undertook renovations to my house years ago, I have solar panels and a heat pump.

Have you changed your consumption of meat and dairy products for sustainability reasons? Please specify.

I eat Irish and local-sourced meat as much as possible and also choose non-meat meals a number of times during the week.

Have you chosen to drive less for sustainability reasons?

I have an EV (electric vehicle). I cycle extensively around Dublin City and use public transport when possible. I have done so for years.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan arriving on his bicycle to Government Buildings. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

With work commitments, I sometimes have to drive using an EV or hybrid.

What, if any, other measures have you taken in your life to be more environmentally sustainable?

I have been campaigning on climate and climate justice for over 30 years at this stage. I am acutely aware of the impacts of climate change. It is central to my work and my home life — my focus has always been on the solutions and responses that not just address climate change, but that will ensure that Ireland can thrive into the future — with the development of systems and infrastructure that will support new green jobs; sustainable and green viable agriculture; and clean, renewable, and secure energy.

Life without a car: Green Party TD Brian Leddin

Brian Leddin at the launch of ISCycle, a research project examining how e-bikes can change transport behaviours. Picture: Alan Place

For Brian Leddin, holidays start the moment he steps on the ferry.

He ditched his car six years ago, has not flown in four years, and instead takes the ferry to Cherbourg or Holyhead from Rosslare or Dublin and from there travels by train.

“Often when people are travelling by car or plane, it’s about getting from A to B as quickly as possible," he said.

"But some of the other modes, like bike, train, or ferry, which are more sustainable, offer more advantages.

“If you get the ferry to France from Dublin, for example, you feel that you’re on holiday as soon as you get on the ferry.”

Aside from no flights and after undergoing a trial to see what life might be like without using his car, he realised it was “quite doable”.

“I thought it would be a challenge, and actually it was kind of the opposite, in that I didn’t worry about having a car," he said.

It’s something we often don’t think about, but there’s a kind of hassle that comes with owning a car.

“My circumstances are different to a lot of people, I don’t have kids, and I wouldn’t pretend that it’s something everybody can do easily, but for me, it was fine.”

Living near Limerick City centre, Mr Leddin travels by bike while for inter-city travel, he travels by rail, which he says has been “starved of investment” for about 60 years.

“It was seen that cars and roads were the future," he said.

"It’s only really in the last 10 or 15 years that the thinking has changed.

“Rail offers something that cars and roads can’t, not least the sustainability argument, so I’d expect that we are going into a few decades of investment and expansion.”

Backing the bike, but infrastructure lacking: Fine Gael TD Richard Bruton

Richard Bruton says the Netherlands is 'light years ahead' of Ireland when it comes to bicycle infrastructure. Picture: Instagram @richardbruton_td

Being sustainable by way of cycling is not without challenges, as Fine Gael TD Richard Bruton has found out.

He has been cycling to work since the pandemic began in 2020, and though he says it is becoming easier, some areas require infrastructure improvement.

This is especially true when compared with cycling facilities on the continent, where Ireland is poor in comparison.

“The cycling surface is not uniformly good, there are good spots and you run into very bad spots, it can be tricky in areas on a relatively narrow road, you’re sharing with another car,” said Mr Bruton.

On one occasion, while cycling, Mr Bruton collided with a passenger door that was opened.

Only my pride was hurt,” he said.

Having been in the Netherlands recently, Mr Bruton said the country is “light years ahead” and the “battle lines” of being either a driver or a cyclist, as in Ireland, do not exist.

“The Netherlands has been doing it for a long time; a very high proportion of the population see themselves as both drivers and cyclists,” he said.

Although acknowledging Ireland is a “long way behind”, Mr Bruton said the Netherlands is a “good way of seeing what’s possible and how you can have a more sustainable city”.

Aside from cycling, Mr Bruton said he is “absolutely committed” to the circular economy, saying it allows for greater awareness of sustainability issues.

“It looks from the design of products right through to their final end of life,” he said, before adding: “About 50% of our waste is put into the wrong bin by people, so contamination is a big issue.

“I think you can get people thinking about these issues in a way that’s not as divisive, as sometimes climate change is where you tend to be pointing your fingers at farmers or data centres.

“I think the reality is we’re all in this boat [together], and have to make better choices.”

It’s hard to be sustainable when you rent: Sinn Féin senator Lynn Boylan

Sinn Fein senator Lynn Boylan has eliminated 'as much plastic as possible' from her home. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

As a renter, Lynn Boylan said she’s “very limited” in what she can do in terms of making sustainable adjustments to her home.

“I have bought heavy curtains to exclude the drafts, but not much else,” she said.

Although limited in some areas, Ms Boylan has eliminated “as much plastic as possible” from her home over the last number of years while also opting for more sustainable shopping habits.

“I have made a conscious decision to buy less ‘stuff’, particularly electronic devices which have precious metals, but also just in general to reduce my overall consumption habits," she said.

“I don’t buy clothes that often, but I do try to buy clothes that will last and I also love vintage shops and vintage clothes apps.”

In addition to regular composting, Ms Boylan uses the Bokashi method which is used for composting all organic food waste, including meat, dairy, and fats.

“It’s a Japanese food composting system, but it uses fermentation rather than just breaking down the foods," she said. "It has lower emissions but what’s great about it is that you can add cooked foods and bones and things like that that you couldn’t necessarily add into your compost bin without attracting rats.”

In addition to being concerned about climate change, Ms Boylan said she is “even more worried” about the biodiversity crisis “which gets less focus, but is just as important”.

“We need to fix the climate crisis to fix the biodiversity crisis, but equally sometimes climate action can be negative towards biodiversity," she said.

"If some people had their way, they’d have wind turbines off the entire west coast of Ireland, and of course, we need to have great ambition for wind turbines, but we also have to protect our marine environment.”