What are Government leaders doing to reduce their own carbon footprint?

Political Editor sustainable. Here is what Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin, and Eamon Ryan had to say.asked the three Coalition leaders what they are doing to cut their carbon footprint and be more
SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE
Check out our Sustainability and Climate Change Hub where you will find the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on this topic from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.
Not really, to be honest. I try to have a balanced diet, conscious of my health and the fact I am not getting any younger. I love cheese and yoghurt, so it does involve a fair bit of dairy every day.
I try to buy local produce which is better for the environment, and avoid processed and pre-prepared foods. But with a busy schedule and lots of travel, that can be hard. When I am in Dublin, I bring my breakfast and lunch into work with me most days, which helps.
When I buy clothes or shoes, I do so on the basis that I’ll wear them for five to 10 years. It’s a bit more expensive, but not over the lifecycle. I get clothes that I like repaired so I can get more time out of them and I get my runners, jackets, and shoes renovated so they last another few years.
I don’t own a car — as Taoiseach you use Garda cars for security reasons. However, if I buy a car in the future it will be an electric one. They have improved so much in terms of range, and cost is coming down. I walk when I can, however, and walk into work at least once a week, mainly for health reasons. I like to get outdoors and get some natural light.
Yes — climate change is one of the most pressing global challenges of our time. The science is indisputable — we must break our dependence on fossil fuels. We must not just see climate change as a burden. However, this is also a moment of opportunity. Ireland has some of Europe’s greatest offshore renewable energy potential, and this will help us achieve the ambition I have set for Ireland to become energy-independent within a generation. This is our 21st-century moonshot.
We have a smart meter for electricity. Prompted by some big gas bills, we are a bit smarter about when we heat the house and the water. We’re not home so much and it doesn’t make sense to have the heating or water on if you might not get home that evening, especially now it’s so expensive. I avoid single-use plastics and drink tap water over bottled water.
I’ve maintained my eating habits for many years. I’ve a broad diet, and I’d include a lot of plant-based produce in my meals.
I get a lot of my food for the week from the Douglas Farmers Market and the English Market in Cork. It offers really fresh, quality, locally sourced food. I’m also a fan of seasonal fruit and vegetables too.
I think I’ve always opted for sustainable clothing. I would buy a few good-quality pieces of clothing that will do me for a long time, rather than something that won’t last. I’m not into fast fashion.
As Tánaiste, I would use a State car. It’s a hybrid.
I’m extremely concerned. I’ve said repeatedly — it is the single greatest challenge facing the world. We have got to change our behaviour. I believe we should do more rewilding of the State, for example.
I do a lot of walking when I get some free time. That could be around town, or around the country. When I’m off duty, I rarely use the car. I really enjoy getting out in nature. When I’m out walking, I take a lot of photographs of our biodiversity and nature on my phone. There are other things: I don’t cut the grass as often in my garden, and leave more room to let wildflowers bloom, which is obviously important for biodiversity. And we do the recycling every week.
I undertook renovations to my house years ago, I have solar panels and a heat pump.
I eat Irish and local-sourced meat as much as possible and also choose non-meat meals a number of times during the week.
I have an EV (electric vehicle). I cycle extensively around Dublin City and use public transport when possible. I have done so for years.
With work commitments, I sometimes have to drive using an EV or hybrid.
I have been campaigning on climate and climate justice for over 30 years at this stage. I am acutely aware of the impacts of climate change. It is central to my work and my home life — my focus has always been on the solutions and responses that not just address climate change, but that will ensure that Ireland can thrive into the future — with the development of systems and infrastructure that will support new green jobs; sustainable and green viable agriculture; and clean, renewable, and secure energy.
For Brian Leddin, holidays start the moment he steps on the ferry.
Being sustainable by way of cycling is not without challenges, as Fine Gael TD Richard Bruton has found out.
As a renter, Lynn Boylan said she’s “very limited” in what she can do in terms of making sustainable adjustments to her home.
“I have bought heavy curtains to exclude the drafts, but not much else,” she said.
Although limited in some areas, Ms Boylan has eliminated “as much plastic as possible” from her home over the last number of years while also opting for more sustainable shopping habits.
“I have made a conscious decision to buy less ‘stuff’, particularly electronic devices which have precious metals, but also just in general to reduce my overall consumption habits," she said.
“I don’t buy clothes that often, but I do try to buy clothes that will last and I also love vintage shops and vintage clothes apps.”
In addition to regular composting, Ms Boylan uses the Bokashi method which is used for composting all organic food waste, including meat, dairy, and fats.
“It’s a Japanese food composting system, but it uses fermentation rather than just breaking down the foods," she said. "It has lower emissions but what’s great about it is that you can add cooked foods and bones and things like that that you couldn’t necessarily add into your compost bin without attracting rats.”
In addition to being concerned about climate change, Ms Boylan said she is “even more worried” about the biodiversity crisis “which gets less focus, but is just as important”.
“We need to fix the climate crisis to fix the biodiversity crisis, but equally sometimes climate action can be negative towards biodiversity," she said.
"If some people had their way, they’d have wind turbines off the entire west coast of Ireland, and of course, we need to have great ambition for wind turbines, but we also have to protect our marine environment.”