Good Friday Agreement archives: Irish in UK greet peace with mixed emotions

On April 11, 1998, Aidan Hennigan wrote in the Irish Examiner about being an Irish person in London at the time the Good Friday Agreement was signed.

THERE are approximately 900,000 first-born Irish in Britain today, the majority of whom watched with mixed emotions the events in Northern Ireland over the past few days.

For over 30 years I have reported on events, which, one way or the other, have shaped last night’s final decision. It was a reflection of the feelings of anger and frustration of what appeared to be an intractable and bloody stalemate and yet a hope that one day it would all end.

Objectivity was sometimes hard to come by. Coming to terms with violence, whether it was the Bloody Sunday massacre or the horrific death of two young boys on a Saturday afternoon in a bomb blast in Warrington, was indeed difficult to comprehend.

Britain, in the main, is a tolerant society but inevitably the bloody events of the year had its own impact on the Irish community, or sections of it, and often soured relationships between London and Dublin.

Nowhere was this more evident than in the arrests which followed the passage of the Prevention of Terrorism Act in an all-night Commons sitting in the wake of the Birmingham pub bombings.

Up to 7,000 Irish people were taken into custody in the first years of the operation of the Act, detained for days and finally released without charge. This was to create intense bitterness and sustained protests from Irish organisations throughout the country.

Today, it can be said in retrospect of the many efforts set in train, that perhaps one of the most productive was the establishment of the Anglo-Irish Agreement which continues to examine issues and problems as they affect Northern Ireland and the South.

There was a certain irony here. These bombing attacks had led to the arrest and imprisonment of the Birmingham Six which was subsequently denounced as one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British legal history.

The jailing of the Guildford Four, the Maguire family and Judith Ward and their subsequent acquittals scarcely helped to improve relationships at any level.

Today, British politicians and jurists will argue these acquittals, and more significantly the establishment of a special Commission to examine alleged miscarriages of justice, was sufficient testimony to the fairness and impartiality of the system.

But nonetheless these trials had created unease among the Irish community who saw themselves as targets for actions which they neither committed nor supported.

In the horrific calendar of violent events in Britain, none was to produce such international revulsion as the killing of the two Warrington youngsters, Tim Parry and Jonathan Ball, not only locally but in Ireland.

Such indeed was the outrage for the attack and the sympathy for the families that much closer and enduring ties were established between the Irish community and the townspeople of the city.

The special visit of former president Mary Robinson helped cement that relationship as did the foundation of a Peace and Reconciliation centre by Colin Parry, who lost his 11-year-old son.

But at no time in this long history was the relationship between the two countries lower than in the wake of Bloody Sunday.

The Irish Ambassador to London was recalled to Dublin, the British Embassy was burned to the ground and exchanges between Dublin and London became extremely cool. They were not helped by the fact that an investigation of Bloody Sunday carried out by Lord Widgery virtually exonerated the British paratroopers involved.

The killings of Lord Mountbatten, Airey Neave and Ian Gow as well as the Irish Ambassador to Dublin had its own impact too, scarcely helping the atmosphere in which some Irish people had to live.

On this day the efforts of John Major, Albert Reynolds and John Bruton, are regarded as a critical starting point for this bid to bring peace to the North.