The most unlikely friendship between a garda killer and the man who put him behind bars

Tom Connolly found the cottage about a mile outside Portarlington. It was a one-off building set back from the road. He walked up to the door and knocked. After a brief interval, the door was pulled open. The man who answered looked dishevelled, unkempt.

As they stood on the threshold, eyeing each other for a few seconds, the decades rolled back and recognition sparked the air between them. The man spoke first.

“Tom Connolly,” he said, paused and then extended his hand. Connolly, a long-retired detective superintendent, knew he was through the gap.

On the way down, he had wondered whether Pat McCann would tell him to get lost or whether the fleeting and strange connection they had made in what felt like another lifetime, in the most trying circumstances, had endured through their separate and contrasting lives.

McCann pulled the door open wider for the man who had been centrally involved in having him imprisoned for 33 years.

The meeting occurred not long after McCann was released from Portlaoise prison in 2013. He had been convicted in 1980, along with two other men, of the capital murder of Detective Garda John Morley and Garda Henry Byrne.

The two gardaí had been shot dead in July of that year after intercepting a getaway car following a robbery in Ballaghadereen, Co. Roscommon. McCann and Colm O’Shea had been captured near the scene of the outrage.

A third man, Peter Pringle, was arrested 10 days later. He claimed not to have been involved but all three had been convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death, which was commuted within months to 40 years imprisonment without parole.

In 1995, Pringle had been released from prison after being granted a retrial. The retrial didn’t take place because key witnesses had died in the interim so Pringle walked free. The other two men continued to serve their sentence until a ruling in Europe led to their release in 2013, seven years earlier than the stipulated sentence. They had been among the longest-serving prisoners in the State.

Meanwhile, Pringle had written a book in which he set out how he claimed to have been framed and that evidence was concocted by a senior garda. He didn’t name Tom Connolly in the book, but it was obvious that it was the retired cop to whom he was referring.

Connolly was intent on setting the record straight. No evidence had been concocted. Pringle had been blessed with luck but instead of melting back into the population and keeping the head down, he went out into the world proclaiming himself as a wronged man and human rights campaigner.

McCann and O’Shea had never identified the third man who had accompanied them that day. Now, Connolly wanted to hear it from the horse’s mouth. There was another reason for tracking down the recently released prisoner.

Connolly had spent the best part of his career investigating serious crime and murder. He was a practiced interrogator with a capacity to make the kind of connection with suspects that can lead to a loosening of tongues. In the investigation of the murders at Ballaghdereen in 1980 he had made an unlikely connection with McCann, notwithstanding his abhorrence and shock at the killings of his two colleagues.

Tom Connolly became concerned for Pat McCann's welfare. Photograph Moya Nolan

“I had a cup of tea with him in Frenchpark (in Galway) when interrogating him,” Connolly recalls. “I had met him before, interrogated him about a robbery down in Waterford about six months previously. We’d given him a bit of dinner in Frenchpark and he said ‘Tom have some of this with me’ so I had the tea.

"He admitted his role in the murders and when he was leaving to go to the Special Criminal Court he came over to me and shook hands and said he was sorry about what happened.”

Their lives set off on contrasting trajectories over the following decades. Connolly was promoted from sergeant to inspector and then detective superintendent, ending an illustrious career in 1994. He stayed fit in retirement and the years have been kind to him.

McCann did his time in Portlaoise Prison, initially on the subversive wing reserved for paramilitary prisoners (he and the others had been on the fringes of Republican criminal organisations). His mental health deteriorated over the years to the point where he was receiving treatment at the time of his release.

In the immediate months after the gates of the prison opened for him, he and O’Shea shared the cottage outside Portarlington. But just as the world they were re-entering was unrecognisable to the one they had left in 1980, so also were they different people. Personal animosity arose between them. O’Shea left to make his own way at this late stage of life. Now, here was another visitor from the past.

The scene that greeted Tom Connolly at McCann’s new abode was not pretty.

“He was laughing and joking and he said come on in, but the house was in a terrible state,” Connolly remembers. “Just in a very bad way, the bathroom, the kitchen. And at the other end of the house the bed was turned upside down and the mattress was on the floor and he’d taken out the fire grate and had a fire without the grate.

There was smoke all over the place and he had little candles, said he was a Buddhist.

Following that first encounter, Connolly returned home to Naas and got some clothes and a pair of wellington boots which he brought back to McCann. “He always wore wellies,” Connolly recalls. “He had a problem with his leg.”

In fact, McCann had spent a long stretch of his childhood in Cappagh hospital in Dublin having contracted polio.

The men spoke on that and a further two dozen or so occasions when Connolly travelled to meet him. Connolly’s initial aim was to get some information. To that end he secretly taped some of their earlier conversations.

“I wanted to get something that maybe at some point in the future could be used in court,” he says.

But McCann’s life had reached a point where he wasn’t going to be cagey or retain redundant lies.

“He told me the right three men had been in the dock,” Connolly says. “I knew Pringle had been in Ballaghadereen but he just confirmed it. And he spoke about a lot of the other crimes he’d been involved in. It came without any prompting from me.”

McCann made no bones about his life of crime in an earlier, rambling, interview he gave to journalist Jason O’Toole in 2011 while he was still in prison. Claiming that he had been active in the breakaway Republican outfit, Saor Eire, McCann was asked how many banks he’d robbed.

“I robbed loads of banks,” McCann replied. “Did you have many dinners? Do you get many pay cheques? Do you see where I’m coming from?”

In that interview O’Toole also asked him about Pringle. “I can’t talk about Peter Pringle, you’ll have to talk to Peter Pringle about Peter Pringle.”

He was also asked whether he had, at other points in his life, used the name Michael Burke and he confirmed that he did.

Prison return

Back at McCann’s new home, Connolly pretty quickly became concerned for his welfare. Frequently, he brought McCann into Portarlington for a meal. He contacted social services and got in touch with a local priest to see if there was anything that could be done.

“I thought he wouldn’t live six months,” Connolly says. “And then he wanted to see the governor of Portlaoise, I drove him up. He wanted to go back into prison. At one point he was put back in for some petty crime. He was having a really terrible time. Whenever I was leaving after calling down to him, he’d ask when I’d be back.”

Around the same time McCann was interviewed by the Daily Mirror reporter Cathal McMahon, who described their encounter.

“When we met McCann yesterday in Portlaoise he was carrying a radio and less than €10 in a small tin box. He said he has been in contact with homeless charities but has had no luck. He claims he is owed a large sum in pension payments and believes he would be better off behind bars.

He explained ‘I was sentenced to 40 years – I want to do the 40 years and complete my sentence. ‘I was taken in custody to the mental house. I want to go back into the prison and finish my sentence.

"‘I tried to see the chief yesterday and have arranged a meeting for Monday but I don’t think there is much they can do for me’.”

This account of McCann’s life from the time chimes with the recollections of Tom Connolly.

One day around that time, Connolly received a call from a relative of McCann’s who had been checking in on him from time to time. He had burned down the cottage, most likely through negligence. He was once again homeless.

McCann's former girlfriend

By then, the retired garda was putting together a book based on his own career. In researching the case of the murders of his two colleagues in Ballaghdereen, he sought out McCann’s girlfriend from the time, who had been central to the case, although not ultimately called to give evidence.

(The Irish Examiner is aware of the identity of this woman – referred to her as Joan – but we are not revealing it for the sake of any family she had subsequent to her involvement with McCann.)

In the 1980 investigation, Connolly had interviewed her as the gardaí believed that she had been with McCann on the morning of the robbery and murders.

Tom Connolly: “I took pity on him (McCann) to see the state he was in and the living conditions he had. He couldn’t cope and he didn’t really have anyone.” Photo: Moya Nolan

“I interviewed her in the Bridewell in Dublin,” he recalls. “Even though it was July she was very cold, she had no socks. So I went out and got her a pair of socks and struck up a kind of rapport with her. Then she began to talk about being there on the morning when a garda detective from Galway burst into the room and called her an f-ing so and so. I felt like giving him a clatter. That was the end of it, she said no more.”

Thirty-four years later, Connolly, by that time into his eighties, found out where Joan lived, contacted her and they met. She had no problem talking about the events from that different lifetime.

“She told me that McCann told her that that robbery was going to be his last,” Connolly says. “They had a very young daughter and McCann told this woman that he was going to buy a little farm where they could live. She knew that he had been robbing banks with Pringle and she wanted to believe him.

Anyway, that morning, she saw McCann, O’Shea and Pringle set off. She knew they were going to rob a bank but she didn’t know where. When she heard on the radio in the afternoon about the murders of the gardaí she hightailed it back to Dublin straight away.

Final meeting

A short while later, McCann, who was then staying in Dublin, phoned him.

“He said ‘I heard you wrote a book, I’d love to get it’,” Connolly remembers. “So he came down on the train to Sallins and we met. I brought him to a restaurant for dinner but he only picked at it. I asked him whether he’d read Pringle’s book and he said, ‘that fucker, I couldn’t read anything he would have written’.”

There were other sporadic encounters in recent years and then the pandemic struck. In June of last year, Connolly got a call from a nephew of McCann’s with whom he had liaised from time to time. McCann had died. He was 74.

He was buried as Michael Burke, the name he had before changing it in his youth to Patrick McCann. Tom Connolly, at 87 years of age, travelled from his home in Naas to rural Co. Waterford for the funeral.

“There were about 20 or 25 people there,” he says. “I asked whether O’Shea was there and was told that he’d been informed of the death but wasn’t present. I asked whether Joan was there and heard that she had died a few years previously while on a holiday abroad.”

So ended a life that was troubled, apparently eccentric, and, in the first half of adulthood, incorporated a whole litany of crimes, culminating with the murder of two gardaí. Six months later, on New Year’s Eve, Peter Pringle died at the age of 84. His widow Sunny Jacobs said on RTÉ’s Liveline on January 10 that Pringle had never met McCann or O’Shea since their release.

“I’ve never had any contact with those people,” Ms Jacobs told Joe Duffy.

On the face of it, Tom Connolly might be regarded as the last person in the world who could strike up a friendship of sorts with a garda killer. He is a fourth-generation policeman, and his two sons followed him into the force. He knew one of McCann’s victims personally, John Morley, having played football with Mayo while Connolly togged out for both his native Cork and later for Kildare.

He was a cop, through and through, but despite that he was not of the circle-the-wagons for good or ill mentality that has played a role in various garda controversies down the years. One of his last jobs before retirement was to re-investigate the murder of Grace Livingstone in Malahide for which her husband Jim had been arrested.

Having thoroughly examined all the evidence, Connolly came to the conclusion that his colleagues had been wrong and that Jim Livingstone had nothing to do with Grace’s murder.

But still, the friendship he struck up with McCann was highly unusual.

“I took pity on him to see the state he was in and the living conditions he had. He couldn’t cope and he didn’t really have anyone,” Connolly says. “I know some people will say how can you go and talk to that fucker after he shot two guards. But after all, he was still a human being.”