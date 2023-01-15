B&Bs may be dwindling in number but they're not a thing of the past 

Once the beating heart of Ireland’s tourism sector, the traditional B&B is disappearing from many small towns and tourist hotspots.

There has been an 80% decline in the number of B&Bs in Ireland in the last two decades or so, a seismic decline by any measure.

Self-catering apartments and standard hotels are a far more visible aspect of Ireland’s tourism sector, as well as the growing presence of short-term accommodation, such as those made available on Airbnb and similar platforms.

But, despite this gradual change over recent decades, there is some optimism in the sector.

B&B Ireland chief executive Helena Healy believes new short-term letting legislation will breathe new life back into an ailing sector.

Ms Healy argued that the “short-term accommodation legislation” that will be introduced this year has the potential to increase diminishing B&B numbers again.

Ms Healy explained that many unregistered B&Bs are not included in official B&B numbers, alluding to a greater decline in numbers in comparison to the reality of the situation.

“I am quite excited about the new legislation as it will create a level playing field for B&Bs in Ireland”, she said.

With all businesses forced to register, everyone will have to comply with procedures from taxes, etc. There will be no more running of businesses ad-hoc.

One of the features of this new legislation is the creation of a short-term tourist letting register.

This register will ensure that properties built for residential accommodation are serving their purpose, with records showing that Fáilte Ireland estimates a huge 12,000 properties could re-enter the long-term rental market as a result.

Another main provision of this bill is the introduction of the new Short Term Tourist Letting Register and the requirement of any property owners offering accommodation for a period of “up to and including” 21 days to register with Fáilte Ireland.

Around the time Joan Carmody started operating Palmgrove House B&B in Listowel, 45% of women stated in the 1991 census that ‘looking after home/family was their principal economic status. By 2016, that percentage was down to 15%. Picture: Domnick Walsh

The new legislation allows for a clampdown on those providing accommodation without following guidelines, which can result in a €300 fixed payment notice.

Among the most significant aspects of the new bill is that the platforms on which properties are advertised, such as Airbnb and Booking.com, would also be subject to fines of up to €5,000 per invalid listing, if they do not have valid Fáilte Ireland numbers.

Over the last 25 years, many rural B&Bs around Ireland have shut their doors for the final time.

Mainly operated by couples near retirement age, these homely bed and breakfast businesses offer tourists an inviting, wholesome experience as they explore everything the Emerald Isle has to offer, from home-cooked meals to a friendly welcome.

With the number of B&Bs falling from 4,000 to 800 in the space of 20-odd years, it is safe to say this sector is in danger of dying out, leaving many visitors short of experiencing the familiar Irish welcome it offers many.

Nestled outside of Listowel, overlooking the bustling Tarbert Rd, Palm Grove B&B is a safe haven for those eager to explore the wonders of North Kerry.

Locals Patrick and Joan Carmody have been running the B&B together for the past thirty years.

After getting married, Joan began offering her home to those in search of a room during the Listowel Races or various festivals such as the Fleadh Cheoil in the area, before gradually offering a regular B&B service.

Palm Grove opens yearly from May until mid-October.

Ever aware of the decline of rural B&Bs, Joan says that the younger generation tends to shy away from the business, fearing the workload it can involve.

“The fact is it’s too hard work,” she says.

“Any of mine will tell me ‘Mom, you work too hard’, and there is a lot of work in it if you’re trying to do it right.”

The growing network of Irish greenways could boost B&Bs. Pictured last October opening the Listowel to Abbeyfeale section of the North Kerry Greenway are the Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municipal District, councillor Aoife Thornton, Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton, Education Minister Norma Foley, and OPW Minister Patrick O'Donovan. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

Joan recalls their effort to balance this workload and their decision to reduce the number of available rooms from four down to three, cutting back on labour.

With a newfound emphasis on outdoor tourist attractions such as greenways cropping up in local areas, Joan feels this is countering the decline in rural tourism development.

With the opening of Listowel Greenway last October, Palm Grove has already had some bookings from people intending to travel on the new bike trail.

Joan says that although the business is tough going, it was “a great help” when her children were going to college, offering the family an extra source of income.

I don’t mind working for the summer months. It gives me something to do, that’s why I don’t bother with it this time of year.

Pricey hotels have resulted in extra guests choosing the budget-friendly B&B option, which has led to an increase in business for families like the Carmodys.

“You meet lovely people. I suppose you could say 99% of people are lovely, and I’d have a good bit of repeat business for the races and that,” Joan added.

When Covid hit, we saw the last of many rural guesthouses for the final time.

Joan recalled this experience, while managing the B&B saying: “When Covid came along I had lots of people booked and of course, it was cancel, cancel, cancel coming in every day.”

Josephine Devitt says life is different now to when she started out in 2005: 'Back then it was a handy way of earning extra cash, helping to put their child through college. Fewer women are staying in the home so that role is gone.' Picture: Denis Minihane

Closing their doors for two years, although difficult, allowed the pair to indulge in the beautiful summer granted to them, something they were unable to enjoy to its full extent whilst working.

Upon opening back up, they noticed an increase in business in comparison to previous years, with many people developing a newfound love for the country and all it has to offer.

The increased popularity of staycations resulted in more bookings for the duo.

Joan described the prominence of Ukrainian families in the town, residing in the local hotel, as another factor that increased demand for accommodation throughout the summer.

Josephine Devitt has been running Copperfield House in Cashel, Co Tipperary, for the past 17 years.

Having taken over from her parents, who steered the business for over 35 years, Josephine is all too aware of the challenges faced in operating a B&B in a rural tourist town.

Speaking about the decline in her locality, Josephine said the town has been ‘wiped out’, with the number of B&Bs in Cashel dropping from 20 down to just three in a mere number of years.

Echoing the sentiments expressed by Listowel B&B owner Joan Carmody, Josephine expressed her thoughts on the lack of new B&B businesses opening, revealing that many of the older generation who previously ran the B&B “have now retired”.

None of the younger generation are taking businesses over.

When asked why this may be the case, Josephine suggested this unwillingness may stem from a fear of the hard work involved.

Fáilte Ireland CEO Paul Kelly and B&B Ireland CEO Helena Healy, with Mary Spillane, the owner of Greenacres B&B in Rathcoole, Co Dublin. Picture: Shane O’Neill, Coalesce

The majority of B&B bookings are completed online, and it is rare for guests to enquire about last-minute rooms, Josephine adds: “A lot of our bookings are through either the website or on Booking.com. The ring of a doorbell rarely happens these days, you might get the odd person”.

Josephine proudly speaks of the large amount of return business she has received throughout the years, saying: “You know you’re doing something right.”

Touching on the decline of the sector, Josephine explains that “times are very different to what they were back then”.

Having taken over the business as a stay-at-home mother herself, Josephine said: “There are fewer stay-at-home mums, who might have a spare room or two.

Back then it was a handy way of earning extra cash, helping to put their child through college. Fewer women are staying in the home so that role is gone.

Official figures bear out this statement, with 22% of women, a total of 370,300, stating in the 2006 census that their principal economic status was ‘Looking after home/family’.

This figure dropped vastly in 10 years, with 15% of women indicating in the 2016 census that they worked at home.

The census figures from 1991, near the time when Joan opened her B&B, show that 45% of women stayed at home then.

With fewer women choosing to stay at home to rear their children, there are fewer people choosing to undertake B&Bs as a viable career choice.

Fáilte Ireland spokesman David Gash says the organisation views B&Bs “as a very important part of Ireland’s tourist accommodation offering, providing tourists with a unique and authentic experience”.

In recognition of the important role that B&Bs play during the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Gash revealed that Fáilte Ireland administered approximately €8m in grants to B&Bs through the B&B Restart Plus funding scheme.

Mr Gash outlined the ”suite of supports” Fáilte Ireland has provided to the B&B sector in Ireland, including “the facility for B&Bs to become approved by Fáilte Ireland”. He said:

By gaining Fáilte Ireland approval, businesses are listed on both Tourism Ireland’s international consumer website, Ireland.com and Fáilte Ireland’s domestic consumer website, DiscoverIreland.ie.

B&B Ireland chief executive Helena Healy says the membership organisation offers offers representation for a number of B&Bs in Ireland, with over 800 properties benefitting from their service.

Ms Healy detailed the support B&B Ireland offers, from “general support on a day-to-day basis”, to offering support for all matters, from the business side of things to client queries.