'Historic day' for Kerry as new greenway routes open

A 16km route for cyclists and walkers now runs between Listowel town centre and Abbeyfeale, while 11km track from Tralee town runs along the bay to the Port of Fenit
'Historic day' for Kerry as new greenway routes open

Denis Stack, spokesperson for Listowel Greenway, at the opening of the Listowel to Abbeyfeale section of the North Kerry Greenway. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 17:29
Anne Lucey

The first of what is to become a "necklace of greenways" from South Kerry to the Limerick border has been officially opened.

A 16km route for cyclists and walkers now runs between Listowel town centre and Abbeyfeale, while a dramatic 11km track from Tralee town runs along the bay to the Port of Fenit.

The Tralee Greenway will provide locals with a new active transport corridor linking the town centre and train station to Mounthawk, at Bracker O’Regan Road, providing school-goers and other commuters with sustainable travel options. 

It will also give tourists and recreational cyclists a safe route to enjoy the views over Tralee Bay and provide a key link with the EuroVelo Route — a network of long-distance cycle routes connecting the whole European continent.

The Listowel Greenway will link to the Great Southern Trail, which extends from Abbeyfeale for 50km into Co Limerick.

In a joint statement, Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municipal District Cllr Aoife Thornton, and the Mayor of Tralee, Cllr Mikey Sheehy, said: “This is a historic day for the county. 

The opening of new two greenway routes not only enhances the reputation of Kerry as a prime location for walking and cycling infrastructure, but it also greatly enhances our tourism offering as well as the local economy.

Meanwhile, after protracted planning and legal rows, the long-anticipated 27km South Kerry Greenway, which will extend from Glenbeigh over Kells Bay to Caherciveen, is finally getting under way. 

The project will be completed in phases and will involve huge technical and engineering challenges.

The links between the Listowel and Tralee greenways are at the planning stage, while the options to link Glenbeigh in South Kerry to North Kerry via Killorglin and Milltown are at the study stage.

Peter Walsh, chief executive of Transport Infrastructure Ireland, said: “The Tralee to Fenit Greenway, the N70 Brackaharagh ‘Active Travel’ project, and the N69 Listowel to Abbeyfeale Greenway all deliver sustainable active travel transport options for residents and visitors alike, while providing a safer environment for all road users.” 

Read More

Trim and tidy: Cork hotspots clean up but Meath town named Ireland's tidiest

More in this section

Trim and tidy: Cork hotspots clean up but Meath town named Ireland's tidiest Trim and tidy: Cork hotspots clean up but Meath town named Ireland's tidiest
A short tribute to Elaine Flannery by her children  A short tribute to Elaine Flannery by her children 
Taoiseach to attend opening of Cork City's first cost-rental homes today Taoiseach to attend opening of Cork City's first cost-rental homes today
greenwayPlace: Kerry
<p>More than 85% of the 76 sanctions for improper conduct published to date are for breaches of Rent Pressure Zone (RPZ) limits on rents</p>

Cork landlord issued with five written cautions over rent pressure zone breaches

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.272 s