Catherine the Fake podcast: Tall tales in Co Tipperary

How Catherine O'Brien convinced a desperate property owner she was in the pay of a Saudi sheikh who could solve their money worries
Catherine the Fake podcast: Tall tales in Co Tipperary

Catherine the Fake art, day one

Wed, 28 Dec, 2022 - 16:30

Fraudster Catherine O'Brien's foray into property in Tipperary was an unusual move for her - the first incidence in which she lost money on an attempted con.

Beleaguered property owner Denis English was in trouble with the banks and in danger of losing his period mansions, Marlfield House and Knocklofty House.

Both are historic properties worth a lot of money.

Promising a lifelong right of residency, unlimited holidays in the Middle East and a helicopter ride to the Galway races, Catherine O'Brien posed as the agent of an 'Arab prince', who could solve all Denis's problems.

She wined and dined the Tipperary man, spending money she was borrowing from a Middle Eastern man she had allegedly promised to marry.

More in this section

Aamun is two. She is literally skin and bone. She lives in Somalia's 'City of death' Aamun is two. She is literally skin and bone. She lives in Somalia's 'City of death'
'My son wants his own bedroom' — Cork woman spending her first Christmas homeless 'My son wants his own bedroom' — Cork woman spending her first Christmas homeless
Catherine the Fake Q&A podcast special: Who is she, and why should people care?  Catherine the Fake Q&A podcast special: Who is she, and why should people care? 
#Catherine the Fake#Podcasts - HomePlace: Marlfield HousePlace: Knocklofty HousePlace: TipperaryPerson: Catherine O'BrienPerson: Denis English
Catherine the Fake podcast: Tall tales in Co Tipperary

Camera Classics 2022 - The most memorable Sports Pictures

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.24 s