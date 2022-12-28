Catherine the Fake podcast: Tall tales in Co Tipperary

Fraudster Catherine O'Brien's foray into property in Tipperary was an unusual move for her - the first incidence in which she lost money on an attempted con.
Beleaguered property owner Denis English was in trouble with the banks and in danger of losing his period mansions, Marlfield House and Knocklofty House.
Both are historic properties worth a lot of money.
Promising a lifelong right of residency, unlimited holidays in the Middle East and a helicopter ride to the Galway races, Catherine O'Brien posed as the agent of an 'Arab prince', who could solve all Denis's problems.
She wined and dined the Tipperary man, spending money she was borrowing from a Middle Eastern man she had allegedly promised to marry.