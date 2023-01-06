Irish Civil War: Cork and Kerry's darkest days claimed 400 lives 

It would have been difficult to convince members of the Irish Republican Army in July 1921, the time of the truce with the British, that just a year later they would be divided into hostile factions and seeking to kill each other.
Yet, the Civil War broke out at the Four Courts in Dublin in June 1922 and rapidly spread around the country, as the Provisional Government forces attempted to wrest the territory of the prospective Free State from the anti-Treaty IRA, or as it called them, the Irregulars.
Initially, Michael Collins and his colleagues hoped the war would be over in a matter of weeks and, at first, both sides attempted to fight with clean hands, forbidding the killing of prisoners or attacks on unarmed combatants or civilians.
This series of articles going online each day this week will also be published in, in the (print and ePaper) on January 9, 2023.
Yet, the war did not end quickly, but rather dragged on as a guerrilla conflict for many months and developed its own deadly momentum of killing and reprisal. Former comrades became demonised into a malevolent enemy who had to destroyed.
Together, Cork and Kerry saw more than 400 deaths in the Civil War and it was in south Munster, but particularly in Kerry, where the war’s worst atrocities took place.
Tralee and Cork City were rapidly seized and the anti-Treatyites retired in disarray into the hill county along the Cork-Kerry border.
The seaborne landings also collapsed the anti-Treaty frontline in Co Limerick, allowing pro-Treaty forces led by Eoin O’Duffy and W R E Murphy to roll almost unopposed into North Cork and Kerry.
However, the anti-Treaty IRA had been dispersed rather than destroyed and in the weeks that followed, on the direction of their chief of staff Liam Lynch, their columns took up a campaign of guerrilla warfare, destroying road and rail infrastructure and ambushing vulnerable columns of National Army soldiers.
While around 20 pro-Treaty troops had died in the Cork and Kerry landings in early August, by the end of September 1922 their fatal casualties in Cork and Kerry alone had reached nearly 100.
In Cork and even more so in Kerry, the anti-Treaty IRA guerrillas were generally locals, whereas the occupying pro-Treaty troops were often outsiders, initially largely from the Dublin Guard, though also including Clare men from the First Western Division and later some elements of the Northern Division from Belfast.
John Joe Rice, a Kerry IRA leader recalled that “the Dublin Guards treated South Kerry as a hostile country”.
John Pinkman, a Liverpool-born ex-IRA man in the Dublin Guards remembered that “most of our lads were Dubliners and retained the Dubliners’ traditional disdain for Irish country people”.
It was no coincidence that many of the worst reprisals carried out on the pro-Treaty side followed the killing of men who had served in the IRA, particularly in Dublin before the truce and were now serving in the Dublin Guard.
Many pro-Treaty soldiers, particularly veterans of Michael Collins’ IRA intelligence unit, the Squad, characterised their enemies as “trucileers” — youths who had not fought the British but were now waging a cowardly guerrilla war against the men of the “National forces” who had been in the forefront of the War of Independence.
Paddy O'Daly, the commander of the Dublin Guard, who succeeded Murphy as general officer commanding in Kerry in December 1922, is often blamed for the subsequent killing of prisoners there and it is true that the worst reprisals in Kerry occurred under his command.
But clearly the pattern of pro-Treaty revenge killing in Kerry had already been established well before he took over from Murphy.
Read More
• John Dorney is one of the historians participating inat the Siamsa Tíre Theatre in Tralee from February 23 to 25. It is a key event under the community strand of the 2023 Decade of Centenaries programme.
You can get more information including how to book by clicking on the conference website, KerryCivilWarConference.ie.