Tourist areas take majority of Ukrainian refugees as 34 State contracts go to Kerry alone

Hotels, B&Bs, apartments, and holiday homes in tourist hotspots are accommodating the majority of Ukrainians, with 34 hotels in Kerry alone awarded contracts by the State.

Deals agreed with B&Bs and hotels range from €20,000 up to €12.5m as the Government struggles to deal with the tens of thousands of Ukrainians who have fled the war.

Old convents and student accommodation in Cork and Dublin are also the subject of contracts with the Government.

The Irish Examiner has obtained data showing the deals the State made with hotels between April and September this year, at a time when millions of Ukrainians were fleeing the war in their country.

Deals made in the final quarter of 2022 will be released in January.

The figures show that in the third quarter there was a significant increase in the number of family-run B&Bs that offered their premises to support Ukrainians.

The housing crisis which existed prior to the war is a contributing factor to the challenge of housing Ukrainians. There is also a disparity in numbers being accommodated in various areas across the country.

Coastal areas such as Kerry, Donegal, Clare, Cork, and Galway have a significant number of hotels and B&Bs in use by the State as concerns grow for the availability of rooms for refugees ahead of the tourism season next year.

Tourist destinations housing refugees The price agreed between a hotel and the State in documentation provided by the Department of Integration outlines the amount awarded, on condition the provider upholds their part of the contract. Bunratty Castle Hotel in Co Clare has a €4.2m deal to house Ukrainian refugees. File Picture: Facebook In Kerry, Dannymann Company Ltd received a contract worth €5.7m for the Eviston Hotel in Killarney;

Crimmins Hotels & Leisure Limited agreed a payment for the Innisfallen Hotel worth €2.4m. It was also paid €1,250,640 for the Three Lakes Hotel;

The Earl of Desmond Hotel outside Tralee agreed payment of €2.1m and Hotel Killarney signed a deal worth €1.7m;

Banna Holiday Villas Ltd signed a contract worth €1.4m for holiday homes at Banna Beach Resort;

TD Michael Healy Rae is offering accommodation to Ukrainians at Rosemount Bed and Breakfast in Kerry and the cost agreed with the State is €21,840; Hotel Killarney in Co Kerry has a deal worth €1.7m to accommodate refugees from Ukraine. File picture: hotelkillarney.ie In Co Clare, Bunratty Shopping Village Ltd is in receipt of a deal worth €4.2m for Bunratty Castle Hotel;

Sunset Breeze Limited, which owns Ballybunion Golf Hotel, was awarded €3.5m and Wild Way Hotels Limited, which owns the Burren Atlantic Hotel and Homes, received €1.7m;

Three hotels in Clare received deals worth €1.5m;

The second-biggest deal in Cork, after the €12.5m contract for the Quality Hotel in Youghal, was worth €4.4m for Trabolgan holiday centre;

TV presenter and wedding organiser Peter ‘Franc’ Kelly who in 2020 purchased an old convent, also has a contract to accommodate Ukrainians in the building in Rosscarbery. Documents show the contract for Weddings by Franc Limited at €622,440;

A nursing home in Co Galway, Brampton Care, signed a deal worth €1.7m to house Ukrainians, the largest contract awarded in the county;

Letterkenny at an estimated price of €3.7m; Grand Central Hotel in Bundoran received €2.4m and Nesbitt Arms Hotel received €1.1m from the State. Peter Kelly whose Weddings By Franc business has a contract for €622,000 to accommodate refugees from Ukraine in Rosscarbery, Co Cork. File picture: Dan Linehan

Concern is growing over capacity to shelter Ukrainians if some hotels decide to return to normal business for the tourism period next year.

The Government has relaunched a campaign asking the public to offer up vacant homes and buildings for use by refugees.

Around 5,500 refugees are staying in rooms or houses pledged by private individuals so far.

The Government is hoping to target 20,000 holiday homes across the country to help with the crisis.

The recognition payment for those providing a property or a room is to double to €800 a month in December.

A Government source has said they will depend on hotels to help with the accommodation crisis in the medium term until enough modular homes come on stream, which is expected early in 2023.

A Government source said the number of contracts required with hotels and B&Bs lays bare the pressures on securing suitable housing for refugees coming here and the challenges facing the State in the future.

Windward Management Limited secured €12.5m in contracts to house refugees, including €8.5m at Tallaght Cross Hotel, €1.2m at Anner hotel in Tipperary (pictured), and €955,500 at Park Inn hotel, Co Clare. Picture: annerhotel.ie

Speaking at an Oireachtas committee in recent days, Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman said there has been a “heavy reliance” on hotels and “when we lose an accommodation provider, it is significant” both for the department in having to find alternative accommodation and for those people who are moved having settled in an area”.

Mr O’Gorman said it is hoped the bed-only offer of accommodation will encourage moves to “independent accommodation, reducing also the reliance on the tourism sector for accommodation”.

However, TDs have expressed concern about the phasing-in of a bed-only policy, questioning where those stuck in hotels will be able to cook meals if they cannot find alternative accommodation.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner in Paris yesterday, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said the Government is “testing every option and looking for every eventuality” to secure more space.

He said given that there is no sign of the war ending soon, the Government has to consider the immediate emergency response and look to see how that can be changed to make it more sustainable.

The figures provided are for deals agreed between the State and providers for the period April to September 2022. The documentation does not state the length of the contracts.

Details of deals signed off in the final quarter of 2022 will be published next January.

The Department of Integration is obliged to publish a list of contracts formally signed off each quarter that have been awarded under a special EU derogation that permits the department to enter into contracts in the context of the Ukraine accommodation crisis without going to formal tender.

The values of the contracts shown are estimates; the actual value materialises upon occupancy and actual usage.

The Quality Hotel in Youghal, East Cork, secured a €12.5m contract from the State to shelter Ukrainian refugees. File picture: Christy Parker

Standard contracts have no-fault break clauses available to both parties so, again, the figures are indicative rather than actual.

The services which are subject to these contracts are accommodation and ancillary services for refugees arriving in Ireland as a result of the Ukrainian conflict and include catering services, cleaning, laundry facilities, certain consumables, and security services.

Around 17,000 asylum seekers have also arrived in Ireland this year but the department said no similar obligation exists to publish the same information for international protection accommodation.