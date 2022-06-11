Siege of the Four Courts, 1922: Eyewitness account republished

DURING the small hours of this morning Dublin was provided with a startling development in connection with the occupation of the Four Courts by irregular troops.

Between three and four o’clock explosions and fusillades made the citizens realise that the siege of the Four Courts, by Beggar’s Bush troops had commenced.

The intimation that the situation, in respect of the building in question was to undergo most serious development, was forthcoming when the Beggars’ Bush forces began to display great activity in different parts of the city.

These troops, numbering close on 700, and fully equipped, proceeded through many of the principal as well as side streets, between the hours mentioned, and concentrated on the Four Courts.

Within the past few days, the irregular forces, in occupation of that historic institution have been engaged in strengthening barricades, barbed wire entanglements, and their defensive positions, and it became evident that vigorous opposition would be offered to any attempts to capture the Four Courts from them.

Following the concentration of the Dail forces around the Four Courts, notification was given to the residents in the adjoining streets, to take their departure.

Shells were directed towards the Four Courts from Green Street. Picture: Bettmann

This order was quickly observed, after which the attacking party took possession of a number of premises, including the Four Hotel, Clarence Hotel, and the Ormond Hotel.

Shortly after 4 o’clock loud explosions, followed by rifle and machine gun shots in rapid succession, startled the whole of Dublin, and it was then realised that the Four Courts was being attacked and that its occupants were determined on setting up a vigorous and determined defence.

The Dail forces posted patrols along many streets in the vicinity of and approaching the Four Courts, notably along Ormond Quay, Inns’ Quay, Wellington Quay, and also on the bridges on each side of the Four Courts, and the approaches towards the building were cut off.

The Dail troops were provided with bombs, rifles, and machine-guns. while similar armaments were in possession of the Irregular troops.

Armoured cars were placed in close proximity to the Four Courts, while a number of twelve-pound guns were also in evidence along the streets close by.

From 4 o’clock there was a steady rifle and machine-gun fire between the attackers and defenders and at intervals loud explosions of bombs look place.

The experience for residents in the vicinity of the siege was terrible, but they remained confined to their houses, in the hope that the bombardment would soon terminate. Their hopes, however, have not been realised up to the time of wiring.

It was learned that the people in the hotels that were taken possession of by the attacking forces, were removed to other hotel and provided with accommodation. Many of them left the hotels without their luggage.

Rounds of machine-gun fire, punctuated at times by explosions resembling heavy artillery fire, rang out in the silence of the early dawn hours, and still continues.

When 7 o’clock came people began to proceed towards the Four Courts to obtain a view of the operations. Their action was daring and also most dangerous, as at that time, in addition to the explosions of bombs, incessant rifle fire and machine gun fire, snipers were active from the tops of, the adjoining buildings, and the machine guns were keeping up regular fire on every side of the Four Courts.

Artillery in action

The artillery was also in action at this period, and shells were directed towards the Four Courts from Green street.

Explosion after explosion was heard and followed by rifle fire, machine and big gun fire. Great alarm was everywhere apparent. Approaching 8 o’clock a lull took place in the attack, and it was indeed strange to see tram cars appearing on the routes in the centre of the city and on the south side of the Liffey.

The quays, of course, were without their services, as these thoroughfares were in possession of the Dail troops.

Business people were evidently tarrying on as usual on the southern side of the city, and the outburst of rifle and revolver and gun fire commenced about 10 o’clock, and was continued with intensity for an hour.

A large number of people congregated in the vicinity of Parliament Street but were unable to witness any of the actual operations as these were being conducted from the Green Street side of the Four Courts.

Though it is almost impossible to get definite news of the bombardment and its effect, it is believed up to noon the casualties were two dead and five wounded. Ambulances continue to be busy, and many hotels are being utilised as hospitals.

At noon there was a terrific explosion, but the Four Courts still remain intact, and the siege is proceeding in a highly intensive manner.

It has now been learned that the first step towards the occupation of the Four Courts building by the Dail troops were taken about midnight. Between that hour and two o’clock in the morning, troops from Beggar’s Bush began to appear in the streets leading to the buildings and gradually the cordon was drawn tighter.

The inhabitants of the houses on the opposite side of the river were awakened by troops who occupied front rooms and removed the residents to the rear of the buildings.

In the streets immediately surrounding the Four Courts similar operations were in progress. Cordons were drawn across all the thoroughfares giving access to the scene, and

it was impossible for civilians to approach within several hundred yards of any side of the invested area.

The investing arrangements, which were in charge of General Ennis, officer commanding the Eastern Division, having all been completed, a message was sent to the Four Courts Garrison at half-past three demanding the surrender of the building within half-an-hour. So far as can be learned no reply was returned

Attack opens

Soon after four o’clock an armoured car passed up the quay in front of the building and is stated to have been fired at by the garrison.

At once an 18-pounder gun mounted on an armoured car stationed on the opposite of the quay opened fire and sent a shell crashing against the masonry of the Four Courts. There was a fierce reply of rifle fire from within the building, and soon a continuous exchange between the two forces was in hot progress.

At intervals, the fusilade was punctuated by the sound of bursting, and it was ascertained that two six-pounders were in action. Machine guns were freely used on both sides, and at times the noise of firing was deafening even at a considerable distance.

The entire city was awakened by the din, and even in the remote suburbs many found sleep impossible.

After the commencement of the engagement, soon after two o’clock, there seemed to be slackening in the intensity of the firing, but it revived after a time, and the sound of bursting shells carried the news far and near that the conflict was still in progress. From eight o’clock shots became very desultory, and it was noticed that the reply from the Four Courts was feeble.

The Four Courts bombarded. Picture: Print Collector/Getty Images.

The first casualty among the Dail Troops in the Four Courts area was Private Long of Wellington Barracks, who was shot through the back while on duty in Chancery Street.

The Corporation ambulance, which removed him to Jervis St Hospital also carried the body of a woman who had apparently died of heart failure in the same street.

Three Irregulars were carried out of the Four Courts by the rear entrance at 9.30. They are believed to be very badly wounded, and an unconfirmed report is in circulation that two of the men are dead.

They were removed to hospital in a pony and cart, and medical assistance was rendered by a Regular soldier on the way.

Simultaneously with the siege of the Four Courts, the Dail troops demanded possession of Fowler Hall in Parnell Street, which has been in occupation of Irregulars and Belfast refugees for some time.

The occupants refused to surrender the premises, and the Dail troops with armoured car remain on duty outside.

No attack or firing has been made on the institution, but all its windows are broken. Its occupants remain in possession.

Fowler Hall and 44 Parnell Street are still held by irregulars. About 9 o’clock a man was seen on the roof of Fowler Hall signalling across the Square. No shot was fired at him. The Communist Party and Independent Workers of the World mobilised when the attack on the Four Courts began, and fortified their rooms in North Great George’s Street.

They exchanged shots with a party of troops motoring through the streets. Some windows in the building are broken. The Communist garrison is armed with revolvers and rifles.

It is difficult to get any extra information as to the casualties owing to the cutting off of telephone communication, but it was learned that there had been 14 casualties to date.

Private James Kavanagh, 22. Machine Gun Corp, Beggar’s Bush, who was wounded in the attack on Fowler Hall, succumbed to his wounds in the Mater Hospital, where he was taken in the Fire Brigade ambulance.

Reinforcements held up

About an hour after the battle started, a Crossley tender, with four members of the forces acting under Headquarters of IRA.

Forces, who had travelled from Kildare, dashed along the North Quays and passed the Four Courts. Coming near the Ormonde Hotel there was an exchange of shots between the occupants of the car and the outpost of the troops under GHQ IRA, Beggar’s Bush Barracks.

One of the men in the lorry named Considine, received a very serious wound in the head, and the lorry conveyed him to Jervis Street Hospital.

While his three comrades were standing outside the entrance to the accident ward, the gates of the hospital in Upper Abbey Street swung open, and an officer and six men of the Beggar’s Bush troops stood outside and covered the three men in the roofed passage.

They were ordered to put up their hands and drop their guns. They obeyed and surrendered, and they were taken prisoners and their car was seized.

In the morning, during the course of the battle, Major-General Dalton proceeded down South Great George’s Street in a motor and accompanying him were two large lorries full of troops.

Attached to the second lorry was a 3-inch field gun, stripped and ready for action. The party turned into Dame Street, and on towards the City Hall, where they were lost from view.

Doctors attend to wounded soldiers following the shelling of the Four Courts during the Civil War in June 1922. Picture: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

About this time a crowd was gathered down near the Empire Theatre and it was found that Rev. Gather Costello, Lower Exchange Street, was addressing the people and exhorting them to put a stop to civil war.

It appears that a foot patrol of armed British military marched up towards the Rotunda Rink and a corporal and a man went into the Post Office.

Just as the remainder of the British party was moving across that street in extended order to take up position for their own protection a shot rang out from the upper end of Parnell Square, and a civilian, named Owen, who was walking up towards Findlater’s Church, on the Rink side was shot in the head, and fell dead.

A man nearby ran up to the civilian who was hit and caught him and dragged him down towards O’Connell Street. Blood was pouring from his head, and he was evidently dead.

A priest, who was passing at the time gave him Absolution, and he was then put on a light open lorry, which had been halted, and brought to Jervis Street Hospital, where he was found to be dead.

The only thing to identify him was an unemployment card with the name “A. Owen” on it. It fell from his hand when the bullet struck him, and the man who went to his rescue picked it up.

During the course of the afternoon, loud explosions, as if artillery is in use, are heard now and then, whilst in the intervals isolated shots are fired, and there are occasional machine gun bursts. From time to time ambulances and private vehicles are arriving at Jervis Street Hospital with the wounded.

It is difficult to ascertain the exact casualties. It is believed there are five deaths, whilst a large number are wounded.

Later in the day, Fowler Hall was found to be on fire, and the Brigade is at present engaged in trying to subdue the conflagration. The occupants, of the building have apparently left by some of the rear passages and commandeered Moran’s and Hughes’ lintels.

The bombardment of the Four Courts continues to be as fierce as ever. The building is terribly damaged from shells.

Telegraphing at 4 o’clock, our reporter says: ‘The battle continues with unremitting intensity, and the streets of the city resound to the reverberations of the 18-pounder gun, the rattle of machine-gun fire and the crack of numerous rifles.’

Original report: Cork Examiner, June 29, 1922