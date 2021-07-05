Irish prisons 'a dumping ground' for people with mental illness, chaplain's report claims

A damning report on the DÓchas Centre women's prison shines a light on the issues of incarcerating people with mental health issues who need other, more specialised support, writes Michael Clifford

Áine was remanded to the women’s prison, the Dóchas Centre, in 2020 after appearing in court. She had previously spent over a year in a psychiatric facility.

“The prisoner was clearly unwell and confused to the extent that after a few days in custody the prisoner wanted to know what hospital she was in,” according to the 2020 chaplain’s report from the Dóchas Centre, which has just been published.

From soon after she arrived in the Dóchas, Áine remained in bed all day.

“Prison was obviously not the place for the prisoner, yet the prisoner had been charged, arraigned in court, and remanded to prison,” the report states.

Arrangements were put in place to have Áine transferred back to the psychiatric facility. While that was going on, two other prisoners, on the same landing, Brenda and Catherine, were self-harming and violent.

“Both of the prisoners had been treated for mental illness before coming to prison,” the chaplain’s report states.

“One of the prisoners had been brought to the Dóchas Centre infected with Covid-19. The other prisoner was returned to the psychiatric facility where she had been a patient.

“That prisoner, however, was returned to the Dóchas after she behaved in the same violent way that she had behaved in when she was being held in the Dóchas previously.

"Obviously, she had been referred to the psychiatric facility for specialist treatment. How was she expected to receive that treatment when she was returned to the Dóchas? This is a clear example of the Dochas being used as a dumping ground.”

Áine, Brenda, and Catherine are not these women’s real names but they have real names beyond being prisoners with mental health difficulties. They are real people, not numbers. In all likelihood, the crimes for which they are imprisoned are directly associated with their mental illness.

The chaplains' annual reports in the state’s 12 prisons offer a neutral insight into conditions of life behind bars. Chaplains are advocates for the prisoners and staff. They are not constrained in their opinions, and they have far greater access and insight than, for instance, the Inspector of Prisons, who visits rather than attends daily at a prison.

The overwhelming theme of the reports is the futility, abuse, and extent of neglect in repeatedly incarcerating in prisons persons who should be receiving treatment in an appropriate setting for mental illness.

This is from the chaplain’s report for Cork Prison.

“I am deeply concerned by the reality that some of the men are spending long periods of time on the VPU (Vulnerable Persons Unit) landing as well as the men who have mental health issues."

"I feel that prison is not the place for them and that the prison staff are unequipped and are not trained to deal with mental health issues. The system will not help with their current issues or rehabilitation.”

The chaplains in the Midlands prison had this to say in their report.

“The men in need of psychiatric care should not be held in our prison."

“The majority of men with mental health issues are managed within the general prison population. There is a cohort of men in our prison with serious mental health issues…

"Prison is not an environment in which to adequately help to heal and support people with serious mental health issues. Prison staff does an excellent job in the day-to-day caring for these men, but there is a need for appropriate training of staff, chaplains, and others specialising in these areas.

“The men in need of psychiatric care should not be held in our prison. They need suitable accommodation, healthcare professionals, and plans of action to ensure they are as well as possible on their return to society. The courts must have an alternative to sending men with serious mental health issues into prison.”

In Mountjoy, the oldest and in some ways most notorious prison in terms of conditions, the chaplain’s report on the matter had this to say.

“The newly established High-Level Mental Health Taskforce is examining this issue and has already held two meetings.”

“How people with mental health concerns are cared for is a serious issue to be further explored...some men need to be cared for in a more appropriate setting.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice acknowledged concerns raised.

“The issue of mental health is a priority area for Minister [Hildegarde] Naughton and the department of Justice,” he said.

Unfortunately, history suggests this high-level task force will make various recommendations which will end up gathering dust.

The chaplains' annual reports will no doubt join that large volume of work that is filed away and will be dusted down in decades to come when there is an inquiry into the degrading manner in which people with mental illness were treated. This point is well made in the Dóchas report.

“At what point does it become an issue that the untrained prison staff could develop their own mental issues as a result of being obliged to supervise prisoners who have been diagnosed by the CMH Prison In-reach Services as patients with serious mental health issues.

"It is obvious that mental health issues in prison are going to proliferate. Irish society has excavated the scandals of the Industrial Schools, the Magdalene Laundries, the Tuam Babies, etc.

“The role of the sub-contractor Religious Orders helped to deflect the responsibility for the scandal away from the State. The question that is never asked is how the State allowed these scandals to happen. Prisons are increasingly being described as the dumping grounds for mental health issues and the scenario has all the makings of a scandal of the future.”