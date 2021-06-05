Developer's change of direction on Sextant site steers us to causes of housing crisis

So there’s no surprise that there was anger and outrage from those opposed to the demolition of the Sextant when JCD boss John Cleary confirmed last week that he was scrapping the approved residential tower, because it was not financially viable anymore, in favour of a 16-storey office block.
It’s easy to cast the developer as the greedy, bad guy in all of this — he knocked a much-loved pub and secretly wanted to build offices all along, or so the narrative went this week.
But the heritage debate is easy to address in relation to this site. Dealing with the future is trickier.
The potential of the city’s docklands has long been recognised. It’s been touted as Ireland’s largest regeneration site with the potential to accommodate a population of 25,000, a workforce of 29,000 and a student population of up to 4,000 over the next 20 years.
- The waiving of Section 48 development levies for city centre designated areas for up to two years;
- Allocating a proportion of the local property tax in the form of a rebate to builders of apartments in city centres subject to meeting certain criteria;
- And reducing the cost of Irish Water‘s charges for apartment developments as there is less infrastructure required for apartments than for housing on greenfield sites, yet charges are the same.