We can turn our city around but we need to start taking back control

ON a fateful Friday night last August, a 145-year-old pub in Cork City was hastily demolished to make way for luxury apartments.

Social media went into a frenzy; how was this iconic building lost?

Yet fast-track planning had been granted a few months earlier. ‘Homes before Heritage’ was the justification and in the midst of a housing crisis, the Sextant pub was the ‘sacrificial lamb’. A 25-storey block of 201 apartments was deemed too essential for the planning authorities to turn down, despite dissenting voices.

The recent announcement by the developer that it is no longer viable to build apartments has put the site in ‘limbo’. Their new proposal: An office block or a long-term vacant site.

It’s not a complete surprise that the most expensive and unsustainable form of home builds are not viable. What is a surprise, though, is the insistence that the only suitable alternative option is high-rise office blocks.

Are we really to believe that Cork is moving in the opposite direction to global markets, where vacant office blocks were being converted into apartments long before Covid?

Of course offices will come back but not to the same level of demand. Currently, there are 13 sites awaiting the construction of large office blocks to provide over a million square feet of space in the centre. This is combined with a surplus of sites waiting to become hotels.

This is not evidence of a liveable city rising. This is a city being choked by commercial development, when what we actually need is affordable homes, more public space and flexible places for creatives.

The same developer submitted a planning objection to the construction of another apartment block just across the river a few weeks ago. Their objection — on grounds of a failure to meet liveability — could have as easily been applied to their own designs.

What is more startling is the objection also emphasised their belief that homes were not suitable for the city centre docklands. Why did they change their minds?

So who is going to build city homes now? High-rise apartment blocks were never going to provide affordable or family homes. And they were never going to positively contribute to a human-scale historic city, but they were going to bring people to live in the centre. The planning process is often cited as a drag on home building yet here the failure lies elsewhere. From this and other examples across the city, it would seem the land with planning permission holds the value and not the built environment, especially when you examine the many sites that repeatedly obtain planning but are never developed.

This must be a huge concern to the city’s authorities, already haunted by a dereliction epidemic.

So how did we get to this point, where Cork City is characterised by vacancy and dereliction, crumbling buildings and unfulfilled promises?

Citizens assembly

WE already know development guidelines set out in the City Development Plans and the designation of an Architectural Conservation Area do not provide strong enough teeth to protect the city’s heritage in certain parts of Cork.

We also know that urban prosperity is directly linked to retaining heritage. Many people have lamented the Sextant’s demise on the basis it was an important landmark and reference point, welcoming people into the city.

It clearly had significant cultural value, and more of our priceless heritage is being threatened.

So where do we go from here? There is no doubt these failed projects are damaging the city and raising serious questions about planning, financing, speculation, and future development.

Do we want a city full of offices, car parks, and hotels or one designed for 8- to 80-year-olds to live in?

A citizens assembly is the most democratic means to achieve a clearer vision for a liveable, prosperous and just Cork city. One that cannot be cast aside to satisfy commercial interests.

One that insists on providing affordable homes, protecting heritage, places to play and create, as well as sustainable buildings that are adaptable, ensuring office blocks can be transformed into apartments, hotels and more, based on the city’s ever evolving needs.

The Sextant has become a poster pub for a failed urban economic strategy, death by a thousand cuts. But there is hope. We are Cork. We can turn this around but we need to take back control.

Frank O’Connor and Jude Sherry, anois.org