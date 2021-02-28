My Covid Year - Part 2: Stories from a year no one will ever forget

It’s a year since health authorities confirmed the first case of Covid-19 in the Republic.
In the following 12 months, our worlds have been turned upside down.
More than 4,000 people — mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles, brothers and sisters — died from the infectious disease, and we’ve been bounced from lockdown to lockdown.
With hope on the horizon from the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines,
"Juggling childcare has been challenge, but thankfully I’ve had the flexibility to adjust my working day to what works for me and my husband."
Before the pandemic hit, Sergeant Angela Cummins, led an already busy life that was carefully managed between six 10-hour shifts and three primary school-aged children, and various ports of call when it came to childcare.
Then last March, she found herself both out on the frontline with homeschooling to contend with and no more childcare.
"My work as part of the Community Engagement Unit in Sligo meant I went from a roster involving six 10-hour shifts to two day and two night, or four 12-hour shifts. My husband is an essential worker in retail, so we split homeschooling, and we couldn't rely on my mother and father, and my childminder had to mind her own children, so home schooling was difficult. You were going into work under higher alert, but you were also thinking about what's going on at home.
"I knew this was an unprecedented emergency public health situation and this had to be done to keep people safe and I was more than happy to play my part as were all my garda colleagues.
"The most visible policing response to the pandemic was the introduction of Covid-19 garda checkpoints that involve asking people where they were coming from and where they were going to. All uniform gardaí play their role in conducting these checkpoints, and I was regularly assisting my colleagues performing such duty.
Despite the health risks, Angela says there's a job to be done.
"I suppose all through this Covid pandemic, it is always to the fore of your thinking the public health risk you place yourself under doing your job every day. Fortunately, I am in good health and I have to brush any fears aside and take the necessary precautions as I took an oath when I was attested into An Garda Síochána to protect life and property.
"Family members are constantly worrying about you and like everyone else I minimise my contact with my parents and my mother-in-law who lives close by. Upon return from duty home, I would change out of my work uniform in the utility room and place these clothes directly into the washing machine and go have a shower.
"From a professional point of view, when a member of the community invites you into their home, I have never refused prior to March 2020. I take it as a privilege being asked as a guard into a person’s home.
"Older people by their respectful nature have continued to invite you into their home when doing a welfare call or dropping provisions. It is really hard not being able to accept this kind offer but the risks are too high."
While the pandemic has been hard on everyone, there have been some positives.
"Behind every cloud is a silver lining. As the pace of life has slowed down, storytelling at the front doors of houses has increased. Yarns of old, tales of retired guards from our garda station, proud narration of sons and daughters and the lives they lead along with general melancholy of life before Covid have given me a greater appreciation of the meaning of community-oriented policing in my 25th year of service in An Garda Síochána.
"I have achieved a feel-good factor from the work I have done since Covid 19 landed into this country and I know all my colleagues feel the same."