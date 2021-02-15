Special Report: Battle of Clonmult marks IRA's biggest loss of life in bloody chapter of War of Independence

The Battle of Clonmult, near Midleton, Co. Cork, will always be remembered as the biggest single loss of lives the IRA suffered in any engagement with British Crown Forces during the entirety of the War of Independence.

Almost the entire East Cork flying column was wiped out having been surprised at their camp by a British Army patrol later reinforced by Auxiliary Police.

Twelve members of the column were killed, seven by the Auxiliaries Police after they had surrendered. Two of the eight captured were later executed.

In the months before the battle, the members of the Irish Volunteers, later called the IRA, were particularly active in East Cork.

East Cork was the area of responsibility of the 4th Battalion, 1st Cork Brigade. The most active Companies in the 4th Battalion were ‘A’ (Cobh) Company, ‘B’ (Midleton) Company and ‘E’ (Knockraha) Company.

During 1920, members of these three companies combined to participate in some dramatic attacks on Crown Forces.

Their first combined attack resulted in the capture and destruction of Carrigtwohill Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) Barracks on January 3, 1920. This was the first successful capture and destruction of an RIC Barracks during the War of Independence.

There were other successful attacks in East Cork during the remainder of 1920 including:

the capture of Castlemartyr RIC Barracks on February 9, 1920

the capture of Cloyne RIC Barracks on May 8

the disarming of a joint British Army/RIC bicycle patrol at Mile Bush near Midleton on June 5 which resulted in 12 rifles, bayonets and ammunition being captured.

Historian Tom O'Neill, who is acknowledged as the foremost expert on the era in the region, said Crown Forces were building up intelligence on the activists and quite a few were arrested. The remainder went on the run.

“Eventually so many active IRA men were on the run, not alone in East Cork but across the country, that the IRA formed these men into full time Active Service Units, also called Flying Columns,” Mr O'Neill said.

The Flying Column of the Fourth Battalion, First Cork Brigade was formed in Knockraha during September 1920, under the command of Commandant Diarmuid O’Hurley. The majority of its members had participated in the actions mentioned above.

Following their stay at Knockraha, the column moved to Shanagarry in an attempt to engage the British, but without success.

They travelled to Ballymacoda, Ladysbridge and on to Aghada, but again failed to make contact.

Lucky escape

From Aghada, they marched to billet for the night in Bertie Walsh’s house in Rock Street, Cloyne, on December 11.

This was a dangerous move as Walsh himself was on the run and there was a possibility that the house was being watched.

The house was surrounded by British troops the following morning and it was only by guile and an aggressive breakout that the column managed to escape.

“There were two similarities with Clonmult, in that there were no sentries in position and the house was surrounded. There was one major difference, the column members escaped from Cloyne, at Clonmult only one would escape,” Mr O'Neill said.

"Recently discovered British Army reports highlight how lucky the column was on this occasion."

A much larger force of soldiers was sent to Cloyne that morning and fortunately for the column, the British Army truck carrying half of the troops broke down en route.

On the night of December 29, on the Main Street of Midleton, the IRA column carried out an ambush during which RIC Constable Martin Mullen was killed and two Black and Tans, Ernest Dray and Arthur Thorpe, later died of their wounds.

Mistakes

On January 6, the column moved into an unoccupied farmhouse at Garrylaurence, Clonmult, approximately 10kms east of Midleton.

“A major disadvantage for the column was that there was only one entrance door into the house. At that time this was a design feature to reduce draughts through the house. Unfortunately the column commander did not have his men carry out any work to create a hole in the rear wall to provide an emergency escape route,” Mr O'Neill said.

The men of the Flying Column were billeted in the disused farmhouse at Garrylaurence, Clonmult for about six weeks prior to the battle.

A model of the buildings of the ambush site in Clonmult. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“The fact that they were there for so long contravened the normal activities of these IRA formations and was in conflict with its title ‘Flying’ which conjures up images of a type of commando, i.e. lightly armed, capable of hitting its enemy anywhere and constantly on the move.

“While the column was based in the farmhouse, it's very important to bear in mind they were possibly at the top of the Crown Forces most wanted list. The attack on the foot patrol in Midleton on December 29 would only have increased their efforts to find and destroy the column,” Mr O'Neill added.

He pointed out that during the week prior to the battle, IRA Brigade Headquarters in Cork City tasked the column with ambushing a train carrying military supplies and personnel at Cobh railway junction, which was to take place in late February.

Day of the battle

On the morning of the battle, Comdt D O’Hurley, with his second-in-command, Capt. Joseph Ahern, and the next senior officer, Capt. Paddy Whelan, departed to carry out a reconnaissance of Cobh Junction to plan the ambush.

Capt. Jack O’Connell was left in command with orders to vacate the farmhouse after dusk that evening and march the column to new billets at Dooneen near Leamlara, closer to Cobh Junction.

“The decision by Comdt O’Hurley to take his second-in-command and Capt. Paddy Whelan on the reconnaissance greatly weakened the command structure of the column,” Mr O'Neill said.

Around noon, the British military in Victoria Barracks Cork, received information from an informer that members of the column had been spotted near Clonmult the previous evening.

At 2.15pm, a 12-man mobile patrol from the Second Battalion Hampshire Regiment, under the command of Lieutenant DF Hook, was dispatched to investigate. The informer was also brought with them both as a guide and a hostage.

The patrol reached Rathorgan Cross Roads, near Clonmult at 3pm. One group of soldiers remained to secure the vehicles and to provide a firing base. The remainder formed into two foot patrols and carried out a cordon and search of Carey’s house where they believed the column was based, however they found it empty.

The Clonmult IRA unit which was active in Midleton during the War of Independence. Photo: Cork City and County Archives

“The informer had incorrectly concluded that the column was in Carey’s. After consulting his map, Lt Hook decided to search another house nearby. This was where the column was located,” Mr O'Neill said.

Around the same time as the two British Army foot patrols set off for their second objective, Capt. Dick Hegarty and four young cyclists, John Harty, Edmond Terry, William Garde and Robert Walsh arrived at the farmhouse.

Dick Hegarty had been on weekend leave from the column.

John Harty and Edmond Terry had set out from Cloyne that morning to bring cigarettes, fresh clothing and funds to the column, they happened to meet their two friends on route.

The two army patrols set off again and the patrol under the command of Lieutenant AR Koe reached the objective first, at approximately 3.45pm.

“The reason the army reached the house without being seen was because the two IRA sentries detailed to provide advance warning, had abandoned their positions and were inside the house packing their belongings for the planned departure.

"Unfortunately, the acting column commander Capt. Jack O’Connell had seen the sentries and did nothing about it. By chance the British Army patrol under the command of Lt Koe had approached the farmhouse from the south and was covering the only door. At that stage there were seventeen IRA men and the four cyclists in or beside the house,” Mr O'Neill said.

A Battle of Clonmult anniversary procession passing through Main Street, Midleton, Co Cork, in February 1935.

Soldiers from Lt Koe’s 10-man patrol surprised two column members, Michael Desmond and John Joe Joyce, as they were going to the well for water. The two men were fatally wounded and died shortly afterwards.

“Those inside the house were now trapped because there was no other door in the house.”

The second eight-man patrol under Lt Hook quickly arrived and completed the encirclement of the house. Just as the second patrol arrived the acting column commander Capt. Jack O’Connell led a breakout from the house and escaped. Shortly afterwards four men followed him.

Three of them, Michael Hallahan, James Ahern and Richard Hegarty were shot and killed. The fourth Diarmuid O’Leary ran back into the house under a hail of bullets.

Capt. Jack O’Connell while escaping became engaged in an exchange of fire with Lt Koe and two other soldiers. During this exchange CSM (Company Sergeant Major) Corney of the British Army was wounded.

“While those inside the house could not escape, the British Army did not have adequate numbers to attack the house. Lt Hook sent two soldiers back to the vehicles to get one of the drivers to take them to Midleton RIC Barracks for police reinforcements. Unfortunately for the column, two truckloads of Auxiliary Police happened to be there when the soldiers arrived,” Mr O'Neill said.

The battle of Clonmult site today overlooking the countryside in East Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The reinforcements consisting of 24 members of the Auxiliary Police and an RIC officer arrived at approximately 5.20pm and brought petrol and grenades with them.

“Around 5.50pm, Lt H Hammond used the petrol to set fire to the thatch roof of the house. Those inside the house now had the choice of surrendering or being burned to death,” Mr O'Neill pointed out.

Shortly after 6pm, 12 IRA men surrendered. They were directed to stand in front of the wall of the cowshed to be searched.

Without warning, members of the Auxiliary Police opened fire on them and very quickly seven of the prisoners, Christopher O’Sullivan, David Desmond, Jeremiah Ahern and his first-cousin Liam Ahern, Donal Dennehy, Joseph Morrissey, and James Glavin, were shot dead.

Four others, Patrick Higgins, John Harty, Edmond Terry and William Garde were wounded. The twelfth prisoner, Robert Walsh was unhurt.

Mr O'Neill stressed that the intervention of one of the British Army officers prevented the Auxiliaries from killing all of the prisoners.

“Three men Maurice Moore, Patrick O’Sullivan and Diarmuid O’Leary were delayed leaving the house and that delay possibly saved their lives.”

Aftermath of the battle

“The battle of Clonmult was over and a total of 12 members of the column were killed. Eight others were captured and only one, Capt. Jack O’Connell had escaped. The battle site was vacated and all soldiers and prisoners were taken to Victoria Barracks. The Crown Forces casualties for the battle were two military and three police wounded of which one soldier and one policeman were severely wounded,” Mr O'Neill said.

“The three officers of the reconnaissance IRA group met Capt. Michael Burke later that evening, he told them there had been a battle at Clonmult. The three column officers drove to Knockraha where they met Capt. Jack O’Connell.

"The four officers drove to Clonmult but by that time the battle was over. All they could do was to identify the bodies of their former comrades,” Mr O'Neill said.

Nine of the volunteers were buried in Midleton, two in Cobh and Dick Hegarty in Ballymacoda.

Seven of the eight prisoners were tried by Military Court in Victoria Barracks, charged with waging war against the King, and found guilty.

“Three of them, Patrick O’Sullivan, Maurice Moore and Diarmuid O’Leary were sentenced to death. The other four, John Harty, Robert Walsh, William Garde and Edmond Terry had proven they were not members of the column and were sentenced to Penal Servitude for Life.

Patrick O'Sullivan who was captured at Clonmult and executed on April 28, 1921.

Patrick O’Sullivan and Maurice Moore were executed in the Cork Military Detention Barracks on April 28. Both were buried in the grounds of Cork Male Gaol, now part of the UCC complex. Diarmuid O’Leary’s death sentence was commuted to Penal Servitude for Life.

Diarmuid O’Leary and four other Clonmult prisoners were transferred from the Military Detention Barracks to the ‘Military Prison in the Field’ on Spike Island.

Later they were transferred to Waterford Prison from where they were released in February 1922.

After the executions, the IRA was bent on revenge.

“After Clonmult every suspected informer and every man in Crown Forces uniform, including coastguards and marines, became a legitimate target to be shot on sight,” Mr O'Neill said.

During the following three weeks, nine members of the Crown Forces, one retired soldier and eight IRA volunteers and civilians were killed during IRA and British Army tit-for-tat killings. Almost all of the killings took place in the Midleton and Carrigtwohill areas.

“During May, the IRA in the Watergrasshill/Glenville area arrested David Walsh an ex-soldier, whom they were convinced was the informer for Clonmult. He was told that if he did confess he would be exiled to Australia. He eventually made a confession and based on this he was court-martialled and shot,” Mr O'Neill aid.

The British military authorities stated afterwards that Walsh was not an informer.

The column commander, Comdt Diarmuid O’Hurley, was killed by members of an RIC bicycle patrol north of Midleton on May 28. The eighth Clonmult prisoner, Patrick Higgins, was tried by Military Court during June, he was convicted and he too was sentenced to death.

“His appeal was taken to a higher level and he was released shortly after the Truce,” Mr O'Neill said.

Kieran McCarthy: British Forces informer led to dark day for IRA at Mourne Abbey

In early September 1920, the Flying Column of Cork IRA Brigade No.2 assembled at Island townland in the Burnfort Company area.

The column was under the command of Liam Lynch and representatives of nearly all companies in the Mallow Battalion. Ernie O'Malley was the Training Officer.

After undergoing an intensive course of training in arms drills and having had several lectures on various aspects of military operations from the training officer, the members of the column were billeted in the townlands of Island and Greenhill.

On September 28, 1920, the column undertook its first mission, when it captured the gun store at Mallow Military Barracks. Some 200 men from the Mallow battalion were engaged and were drawn from the following companies – Analeentha, Ahadillane, Burnfort, Lombardstown, Mourne Abbey, Mallow, Two-Pot House and Ballyclough.

Towards the end of October 1920, a sudden sweep by a large party of British military, the Battalion or Column Officer in Command, Paddy McCarthy, and many others were arrested. Paddy was replaced by Tadhg Byrne, Mallow.

Late in December 1920, British forces were carrying out many raids at night. Mallow Battalion Head Quarters ordered the establishment of night patrols in each company area and ordered that each company should put out a few armed scouts at night in areas in which raids were likely to occur.

A new book - The Story of the Mourne Abbey Ambush - written by John O'Regan and Michael Looney - at the War of Independence memorial at Mourne Abbey, Co. Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane

These scouts were to fire a few shots at any raiding party encountered and then withdraw, using their local knowledge of the country to evade capture. This action was intended to force crown forces to abandon their night-raiding programme.

Throughout that winter, the column (and its smaller units) lay in wait and ambushed British forces moving in small numbers at sites across North Cork such as Kanturk, Glanworth, Fermoy, Meelin, Tureengarriffe near the Cork-Kerry border, Drishanebeg, Millstreet, and Charleville. Apart from ambushes, training, drilling and scouting activities continued.

In January 1921, orders were issued from National IRA Headquarters to destroy bridges and trench roads and generally make road communications impossible for the British.

About the end of January, the specially formed Mallow Battalion (flying) moved into the Mourne Abbey area where they lay in ambush a few times, but the expected enemy did not turn up.

Orders to gather at Mourne Abbey

However, on the evening of February 14, 1921, word was received from the Battalion Column Officer in Command, Tadhg Byrne, that column members were to report to Tadhg Looney's house at Burnfort near Mourne Abbey, before dawn the next day.

Column member John Moloney in his witness statement for the Bureau of Military History (WS 1,036) recalls that sometime about 5.30am on February 15, 1921, he and his comrades moved out from Tadgh Looney's house to the bridge crossing the Clydagh river to Analeentha where they arrived at 6am.

At this point, final instructions were issued to all units and he proceeded with the other members of the Column to take up a position behind a stone-faced fence on high ground at the western side of the road (Mallow-Cork). Their position overlooked the actual site selected for the attack, Leary's Rock, from which they were distant about 150 yards.

The enemy convoy to be attacked was one escorting General Cummings, Officer in Command of Forces at Buttevant, to a meeting of the officers of the Southern Command Area.

John (Jack) Looney who a lieutenant for the Analeentha Company, Mallow Battalion recalls his side of the story in his witness statement for the Bureau of Military History (WS 1,169) the night of 14 February, 1921.

Michael Looney, who was injured in the ambush and died a week after the ambush at Mourne Abbey, Co. Cork.

He received a note from his Company Officer in Command, Jerome Buckley seeking mobilisation of all available members at Jordan’s Bridge at 5am the next morning (15th).

Jordan’s Bridge was at the point where the road from Analeeentha joined the main Mallow-Cork road and was approximately one mile on the Cork side of Mourne Abbey Railway Station. John notified six or seven volunteers in his own district and all reported at the assembly point at the time specified.

With about five others, John was instructed by Jerome Buckley to take up a position in the quarry on the road between Jordan’s Bridge and Analeentha and to ensure that all traffic on this road was held up from the time on which we took up our positions.

Anybody held up by their party was to be accommodated in the local quarry. They were armed with shotguns. Amongst those in his section were Tim Harold, Phil O'Shea and Jack Buckley.

Between 6am and 11am they detained several people who were passing along the road. They kept them in the quarry.

In all, 53 young men rallied to the ambush in Mourne Abbey - 43 from Mourne Abbey, mostly young farmers in their early 20s.

The military approaches

About 11am John Looney witnessed four or five lorries of military approaching from Cork on the main road at a quick rate. The first two lorries, which were about 100 yards in front of the third, passed by Jordan's Bridge and continued on towards the Abbey Stores, which were approximately 150 yards beyond the bridge on the Mallow side.

The military in the lorries opened fire with a machine-gun and the man pushing the cart fell. At the same time the lorries halted. A second cart was then pushed out and the man who pushed it got back to cover.

The other lorries of military were halted at this stage at the Cork side of Jordan's Bridge. The men on the left-hand side of the lorries jumped to the ground, crossed Jordan's Bridge and entered the avenue to Joe Corry's house.

John O'Riordan of the Mourne Abbey Heritage Association, with an old map of the area at the Mourne Abbey memorial where four IRA men died in the ambush in 1921. Picture: Denis Minihane

The military on the right-hand side of the lorries jumped to the ground and moved up through a high bank towards Sheehan's farm Mournabbey and to the positions of the Burnfort company who were armed with shotguns.

Troops opened fire indiscriminately killing two, while up at Creedon's in Clogheen troops shot the Creedon brothers killing one brother and wounding the other brother.

The whole party withdrew in a westerly direction. When they had crossed about three fields, machine-gun fire was opened on them by some military who had travelled in a lorry from Jordan's Bridge by Analeentha to Mooneparson Cross.

The column regrouped and continued to withdraw until they reached Clashmorgan. There they remained for a few hours and then John’s Company returned to their home area. The column went on to Horgan's farm at Nursetown.

Casualties

The Mourne Abbey Ambush resulted in the death of four IRA men - three men Patrick Flynn, Monee (25), Patrick Dorgan (22), Island, and Edmond Creedon, Clogheen (20) were shot dead, whilst another man Michael Looney, Island (30) later died of his wounds.

The men who were arrested, Patrick Ronayne, Tomas Mulcahy, Con Mulcahy, Batt Riordan, and Michael Creedon were charged and tried by Court Martial at Cork Military Detention Barracks. Patrick Ronayne and Tomas Mulcahy were found guilty and executed on 28 April, 1921, and the others were found not guilty due to lack of evidence.

Paddy Dorgan, one of four IRA men who perished in the ambush at Mourne Abbey, Co. Cork.

Major Compton Smith of the British army was kidnapped in Blarney and held in exchange for the IRA prisoners. But when Patrick Ronayne, and Tomas Mulcahy were executed Smith was executed by the IRA.

Brigade Officer in Command Liam Lynch held an investigation into the Mourne Abbey ambush. It became certain that British forces had some prior knowledge of the column’s engagement.

Leakage regarding this engagement was attributed to a British ex-soldier who was a member of the Kanturk Battalion Column.

Dr Kieran McCarthy is a Geographer, Cork local historian and an Independent member of Cork City Council. His latest book Witness to Murder, The Inquest of Tomás MacCurtain is now available to purchase online at www.irishexaminer.ie

Sincere thanks to local historian John O’Riordan for his help and insights with this article.

Kieran McCarthy: Upton train ambush was start of IRA's darkest days in War of Independence

IRA manoeuvres across the Bandon area of County Cork in late 1920 and early 1921 were intense.

They attempted the almost impossible – to have their presence felt across the wide geographical space.

During September 1920, a training camp was held for the officers of companies south of the Bandon river at Clonbuig in Kilbrittain Company area. In mid-October 1920, a similar training camp was arranged at Ballymurphy for the officers of the companies situated north of the Bandon river.

Tom Barry, the newly appointed Brigade Training Officer, oversaw training. Barry was prized by the IRA for his military skill and his expertise to prepare young volunteers.

The week-long course of training covered the use and care of arms, bomb throwing, and foot drills. There were also lectures and discussions each evening on a variety of subjects, such as the use of cover, and the selection of ambush positions.

Post the Kilmichael ambush on November 28, 1920, British forces became more prepared to counter guerrilla warfare. Numbers on patrols increased. Martial law was introduced in Cork.

In turn, the 3rd West Cork IRA Brigade - or as they were known Cork 111 Brigade - focussed their attacks on high-profile police barracks at Innishannon, Bandon, Kilbrittain and Rosscarbery.

Security and patrols became tighter and tighter around British forces, the Brigade’s flying column broke itself into smaller columns.

In December 1920, a small battalion column was formed in the Knockavilla Company of the Bandon Battalion area for the ambush of military travelling from Bandon to Cork.

Michael O’Riordan, 1st Lieutenant in the Kilpatrick Company of the Bandon Battalion in his witness statement to the Bureau of Military History (WS1638), recalls that to re-route the military along certain routes and to hinder their movement, an intensive campaign of road-blocking was undertaken throughout the whole brigade area. All roads were blocked by trenching, felling trees, and demolishing any bridges remaining intact.

Roads in the Kilpatrick Company area were trenched and three bridges at Finnis, Ballinacurra and Castlelack were demolished.

The work of keeping the roads in the area closed to enemy transport involved focussed attention each night, and very often during the day, by all members of the company.

Cork 111 Brigade's plan for the ambush

In the first few weeks of February 1921, it was noticed that a small party of military from Kinsale favoured and utilised the West Cork train network than the roads. They changed trains at Kinsale junction and travelled on to West Cork.

The local flying column was mustered and arranged to ambush them at Upton Station. The small party comprised mostly local men with a few West Cork Brigade Staff Officers – including the Officer in Command Charlie Hurley, Flor Begley, Sean Phelan and Pat O'Sullivan.

Frank Neville, Quartermaster of the Knockavilla Company in his witness statement for the Bureau of Military History (WS443), recalls that on 15 February, 1921, a party comprising 14 local men armed with Ross Canadian and Lee Enfield rifles, revolvers, and automatics, met at Raheen and proceeded to Upton Station over three miles away.

The small station premises and signal cabin were on one side of the line – the northern side – and a goods store and a terrace of low houses were on the other side.

A diagram of the positions of volunteers on the day of the Upton Railway Ambush in 1921 in Co. Cork.

The surrounding country was flat with large fields sloping down to the station. Two scouts with bicycles were stationed at Kinsale Railway Junction to report the number of military on the train to the men at Upton.

Two other small parties were engaged in blocking the roads leading to the station.

Frank Neville explains that the train was due to arrive at Upton at 10.30am and that the party of ambushers arrived just before the train arrived.

The day of the ambush

Some of the ambush party took up positions within the station premises. A few others hid in the goods store and behind a low wall close beside the railway line.

The soldiers left Cork as usual in one train carriage, but at Kinsale Junction they were joined by extra soldiers – 30 to 50 others who distributed themselves in five or six groups throughout the train and mingled with the civilian passengers.

All were heavily armed. They belonged to the King's Liverpool Regiment stationed at Skibbereen.

Unfortunately, the IRA scouts on the bicycles at Kinsale Junction failed to make Upton Station before the train arrived to warn their comrades. As the train stopped the IRA volunteers opened fire. The military replied at once.

In the first volley, Seán Phelan and Batt Falvey were killed. Three others – Pat O'Sullivan, John Hartnett, and Dan O'Mahony – were badly injured.

The Brigade Officer in Command, Charlie Hurley, who was on top of the iron footbridge over the railway, was wounded in the head. Six civilians were killed, as well as four passengers and two railway officials – the guard and a porter.

Charlie Hurley who was Officer in Command of Cork 111 Brigade at the Upton Railway Ambush in 1921 in Co. Cork and who was injured on the day.

Shortly afterwards Hurley blew his whistle as a signal to retreat from what was a hopeless engagement. The firefight was just 10 minutes long.

The wounded and others got 100 yards down the line under heavy fire as far as the level crossing. Tom Kelleher got a position in the turnstile wicket and opened rapid fire on the military who were advancing in all directions.

Under that covering fire the other members of the ambush party managed to extract themselves. Dan O'Mahony, wounded in the hip, was helped along by Denis Doolan to Murphy's farmhouse a short distance away, where he collapsed.

The Murphy family did all they could for him and hid him in the corner of a field where he remained all day and until nightfall.

British forces failed to find him. He was removed that night by some civilians. During the day though, he was attended by Fr O'Connor of the Order of Charity. This priest belonged to Upton Industrial School and was a good friend to the IRA.

Dan O'Mahony, after spending a long time in a Cork hospital, recovered but died some years afterwards from the effects of the wounds.

John Hartnett, who was shot through the lung, was helped away by few others. He also recovered.

Pat O'Sullivan was shot through the stomach. Despite this, he made his way alone carrying his rifle for a mile through the country to a farmhouse where he got some attention.

John Desmond, a member of the Kilmichael/Crossbarry Commemoration committee, at the memorial to volunteers who died in the Upton Railway Ambush in 1921 in Co. Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

He was then removed in a trap to the northern end of the company area. There he got some medical attention but died a few days later in Cork’s North Infirmary hospital.

Charlie Hurley and Tom Kelleher, after covering the retreat of the others, made their way at least a quarter of a mile through open country before they were out of rifle range from the station.

They eventually got away some miles into comparative safety to the farmyard of Patsy Sheehan at Kilmore, where Hurley was able to get medical attention.

About five weeks later on March 19, 1921 recovering from his wounds in the safe house of Ford’s at Ballymurphy, near Crossbarry, Hurley was killed by crown forces on the morning of the Crossbarry Ambush.

Meanwhile, the bodies of Batt Falvey and Seán Phelan were taken to Cork by the military but were claimed as relatives by members of the City’s Cumann na mBan. They, along with Pat O'Sullivan, were buried in St. Finbarr's Cemetery in the Republican Plot.

British retaliation

On the British side, it was officially stated that six soldiers had been wounded. On the train, there were six fatalities amongst civilians and there were five wounded.

On the day of Pat O'Sullivan's burial, while his family was in Cork, his house at Raheen was raided extensively by British military. A workman there was arrested and interned.

A woman and a young girl, who were in the house at the time, were arrested too and were taken around the country all day in a lorry. They were, however, brought back unharmed and were released at nightfall near Raheen.

Some of the names of the volunteers who died in the Upton Railway Ambush in 1921. Picture: Denis Minihane

A day after the Upton ambush, on February 16, four young IRA men were shot – Con McCarthy, John McGrath, Timothy Connolly, and Jeremiah O’Neill.

The four men were caught at Crois na Leanbh, Kilbrittain, when they were surprised by a force of the Essex regiment. The bodies of the four men were found together near their unfinished cutting.

In the first half of February 1921, in just 12 days, the West Cork Brigade lost 11 men.

Many thanks to local historian John Desmond for his help and insights with this article. His works have been published in the Bandon Historical Journals over the years.