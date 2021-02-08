Special report: Labour fails to reap the rewards of hard graft since election 2020

- Sinn Féin was the big winner and surge can continue
- 10 TDs making a name for themselves in the current Dáil
- It ain't easy being Green at a time of internal strife
The pandemic has impacted every section of society and political parties have undeniably been stymied by social distancing and travel restrictions.
Mr Kelly, for example, has 18.5k Twitter followers. This is 8.7k less than Social Democrats backbencher Holly Cairns and significantly behind the 148.6kfollowers that Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has amassed.