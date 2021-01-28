Kieran McCarthy: Dripsey ambushers took advantage of British oversight

As the Irish War of Independence progressed in early 1921, the movements of British troops throughout the country were tabulated.

Where it was noticed that convoys were maintained on a regular basis between any two points, preparations were then made for an ambush on the route.

On January 27, 1921, notice was given of a convoy of three lorries of soldiers travelling from Macroom to Cork. It was decided by members of the sixth battalion of the Cork IRA Brigade No.1 to ambush British troops at a bend in the main road between Dripsey and Coachford, Co Cork.

Denis Dwyer, member of F Company of the sixth battalion, Cork IRA no.1 Brigade in his witness statement of the Bureau of Military History (WS 713), recalls that a unit column, which was formed in late 1920, was drawn from seven companies of IRA volunteers from across Grenagh, Blarney, Courtbrack, Donoughmore, Rylane, Coachford, and Inniscarra. The participating Volunteers numbered about 60.

In preparation for the ambush, it was decided to give the unit column an intensive course of training. This began in early January 1921 and continued for a fortnight.

The training was conducted by Denis Dwyer, in conjunction with unit officer in command Jack O’Leary and vice officer in command Frank Busteed.

Six IRA Volunteers were executed in Victoria (Collins) Barracks, Cork, after the Dripsey ambush. Thomas O'Brien was one of those. He was in the group of five who had been captured at the ambush.

The training comprised tactics on the use of ground and cover, occupation of and withdrawal from a position, security measures, and including scouting, field signalling, and fire control. This training was carried out in the parish of Donoughmore where the column was billeted.

Denis Dwyer details that the Dripsey ambush was set for wooded country overlooking the River Lee, approximately one mile from the village of Coachford on the Cork City side.

At the time, this road — Cork-Ballincollig-Coachford-Macroom — was much in use by British forces as it was the practice to send mixed force units of Black and Tans and military from Macroom to Cork each week for pay and supplies of stores.

This convoy normally consisted of about seven Crossley tenders and the total complement of troops on the lorries varied between 25 to 30. Close watch had been sustained on the time of movements of this convoy for about a month, and from the information attained, the time of arrival at the location of the ambush would be between 9am and 10am.

The firing position was roughly 150 yards long — along the road fence for 50 yards and then breaking along the skyline 15 yards from the main road, where a number of trees were cut through and held into position by ropes.

It was planned that these trees would to be dropped as the crown forces were coming into the ambush position.

Two farm-carts, heavily laden with manure and farm implements, were in a nearby laneway ready to be pushed behind the last lorry in as it passed, thus giving British troops no chance of continuing its journey or retreating back to Macroom and so trapping them in the ambush position.

Positions were taken up on the January 27, but owing to some technical delay at Macroom, the military did not depart on that day.

The ambushers, anticipating that the convoy would probably proceed within 24 hours, decided to remain overnight at their posts.

For that reason, by January 28, news of the impending attack soon became known among the local people, and in due course, information was brought to a local lady, Mary Lindsay, of Leemount House, Coachford, whose sympathies were known to be with crown authorities.

Mrs Lindsay decided to inform the military at Ballincollig, and, without further delay, ordered her chauffeur, Clark, to drive her to the local barracks, a distance of about 12 miles.

Not far from her house, she came upon the local Roman Catholic curate, Rev E Shinnick, informed him of her purpose, and requested that he advise the ambushers to abandon their project.

Passing through the ambush cordon without hindrance, she safely reached Ballincollig and accurately described the position to the commanding officer of the Manchesters stationed there.

Meantime, Fr Shinnick approached the attackers, and without stating the source of his information, informed them that the military was now aware of their plans.

Patrick O'Mahony was one of five IRA Volunteers who had been captured at the Dripsey ambush He was executed in Victoria (Collins) Barracks, Cork along with Sean Allen, Thomas O'Brien, D.J. O'Callaghan, John Lyons and Tim McCarthy

He suggested they retire from the spot as quickly as possible. The ambushers, thinking this was simply a move on the part of Fr Shinnick to have bloodshed avoided, decided to remain at their posts. At Ballincollig, full preparations were made for a surprise attack, and a strong military party arrived at Dripsey bridge about 3pm. There they divided into two sections, one group advancing along the byroad towards Peake, the remainder proceeding along the main road to Coachford.

The Peake road party were able to approach the ambushers from the rear, and both sections opened fire simultaneously. The ambushers, now on the defensive, were armed but out-ranged by the service rifles of the military. They decided to retire under cover of a rearguard party of six men.

In the early stages of the encounter, it was discovered that the military had made one tactical error by not also closing in from the west or Coachford side.

Taking full advantage of this oversight, the main body of the ambushers, including Denis Dwyer, quickly slipped through the gap in the attack and, with nightfall approaching, they were soon clear and headed for the mountains in Rylane. Their comrades, though, remained at their posts.

However, there came a point where there was no alternative but to surrender. Ten men were arrested. From Dripsey, they were conveyed to Victoria Barracks, Cork City. Crown troops confiscated 16 shotguns with 101 rounds of ammo, four rifles with 33 rounds of ammo, three revolvers with 86 rounds of ammo, and six bombs.

THE man heading up the Dripsey ambush was Captain James Barrett. He was born at Killeen, Donoughmore, on June 29, 1880.

He was employed by the Cork and Muskerry Railway Company and was station master at Firmount for nearly two decades before his death.

James Barrett attended Tullig National School and subsequently became an employee of the Cork and Muskerry Railway Company. In this capacity he was well known as the Station Master at Firmount for almost 20 years before his death. He was an enthusiastic worker for the Gaelic League and was Captain of the Aghabullogue Football team, leading them to two mid-Cork Championships.

Captain of Aghabullogue football team, he joined the Donoughmore Company of the Irish Volunteer movement in 1914 and was quartermaster within the C Company of the sixth battalion, Cork No.1 IRA Brigade. He was wounded in the leg at Dripsey, taken prisoner, and brought to Cork Military Barracks. His leg was amputated but he died shortly after and was buried in Donoughmore.

Subsequently Mrs Lindsay was kidnapped by members of the sixth battalion and was used as leverage to free the captives.

However, that strategy did not work.

On February 28, 1921, five IRA men were executed. They were all members of the sixth battalion, Cork no.1 IRA Brigade: Jack Lyons, Timothy McCarthy, Thomas O’Brien, Daniel O’Callaghan, and Patrick O’Mahony.

Mary (Maria Georgina) Lindsay was abducted and shot by a firing squad consisting of six volunteers under the command of Frank Busteed, vice-commandant of the sixth battalion, in 1921. Picture: Irish Times

On the captives’ execution and arising out of careful discussion with general headquarters in Dublin, and a Brigade meeting at Blarney, the decision was taken to execute Mrs Lindsay and Clarke, her chauffeur.

In early March 1921, they were shot by a firing squad consisting of six volunteers under the command of Frank Busteed, vice-commandant of the sixth battalion.

On visiting the scene of the ambush two days afterwards, Denis Dwyer recalls the intensity of the ambush: “I was amazed how we got out without being completely wiped out as the enemy had all the advantages, being so superior in numbers, arms and training, etc. and especially the manner in which we had to retreat which could not be, of necessity, in any sort of a military formation.

“I had personally experienced some very tough and trying situations in France in 1916 and 1917, but this, while it lasted, surpassed any of them. Were it not for my former battle experience, it is very doubtful if I would have lived to tell the tale”.

The first Dripsey ambush memorial was a simple wooden cross, which was erected by friends and relatives of those who died. Anne MacSwiney, a sister of Terence MacSwiney, unveiled it in 1924.

The Obelisk in memory of IRA members who were captured by British forces in Drispsey, Co Cork on the 28th of January 1921. Picture: Dan Linehan

A local committee of locals and members of Dripsey Pipe Band was formed to consider a larger memorial.

Cork sculptor Seamus Murphy was chosen to create a slender limestone obelisk at the ambush site, which was unveiled on Easter Sunday in April 1938. The memorial is still minded by the rich community spirit in the Dripsey area.

Kieran McCarthy is a geographer, Cork local historian, and an Independent member of Cork City Council. His historical work can be viewed at www.corkheritage.ie. His latest book, Witness to Murder, The Inquest of Tomás MacCurtain, is available to purchase online at irishexaminer.ie (co-authored with John O’Mahony, 2020, and published by the Irish Examiner).

The following is the original report for The Cork Examiner, January 31, 1921

One person killed, five wounded, and five arrested in an ambush surprised by the military in Cork

Information was received in Cork on Saturday that an ambush party was surprised by military on the Cork and Macroom Road between Coachford and Dripsey on Friday afternoon shortly after four o’clock.

The ambushers were surrounded by military and the pitched battle was fought near Peake.

As far as can be learned, one of the attacking party was killed, five were wounded and taken prisoner and five others were arrested. Rifles, shotguns, bombs, and ammunition were also captured by the military, who reported to have suffered no casualties. The others of the ambush party succeeded in escaping.

As far as can be ascertained, the scene of the prepared ambush was on the Coachford side of Godfrey’s Cross, which is halfway between Dripsey and Coachford on the Cork to Macroom Road, and about 12 miles from Cork.

A large party of armed civilians appear to have been in ambush at that point since Thursday night and all day on Friday.

During Friday afternoon, a large force of military from Ballincollig visited the village of Tower in connection with the murder of John Cowhig, shoemaker and it is supposed that intelligence of the prepared ambush reached this party.

The military arrived at Peake, about four o’clock on Friday afternoon, and about the same time, an armoured car passed along the main road towards Macroom and took up a position on the Dripsey side of Godfrey’s Cross, some distance from the scene of the prepared ambush.

Sean Allen who was one of six IRA Volunteers executed in Victoria (Collins) Barracks, Cork, in 1921.

Peake is practically due north of Godfrey’s Cross, which is east of Coachford and west of Dripsey. An old road leads north to Peake from Godfrey’s Cross. The main road to Macroom swings to the right after passing Godfrey’s Cross into Coachford.

Another road leads northwest from Dripsey to Peake and on to Aghalbullogue and Rylane, and from Peake a by-road runs southwest to Coachford, coming into the main road at that village. The River Lee flows particularly parallel to the main road and literally to the south side of it.

Being on the Coachford side of Godfrey’s Cross, and around the corner, as it were, that portion of the main road between Dripsey and Godfrey’s Cross, the ambush party could not see the armoured car which arriving about four o’clock, took up position a little to the east of Godfrey’s Cross.

The soldiers in the armoured car could not see the ambushers, or the scene of the prepared ambush either, but were probably aware of the presence of armed civilians and were on the alert. Some scout of the ambush party apparently gave the alarm and said there was a large number of military operating in the district. At any rate, the ambushers decided to withdraw.

They seem to have gone eastwards towards Dripsey and rounding the corner, came in view of the armoured car. The soldiers appear to have opened fire, and the ambushers replied, retreating as they did into the fields on the north side of the main road.

One of the party appears to have been wounded during the encounter on Saturday morning. It was seen that there was a large pool of blood on the road, near Godfrey’s Cross.

The plaque for the centenary anniversary of the ambush in Dripsey, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

As the river is on the south side of the main road, the ambushes could not retreat in that direction, nor on account of the armoured car could they go eastwards. They were accordingly only two ways, open to them — west towards Coachford, or north towards Peake.

They took the latter direction, and went across the fields towards Peake. Some of them traveling by the old road, which, as already stated leads north to Peake.

While making this retreat, a party of military, which apparently had been placed on the road, and in the fields between Dripsey and Peake advanced westwards towards the old road, and the ambush party.

Seeing those, the ambitious struck across the fields in a northwesterly direction to come out on the road between Coachford and Peake. Another party of military, however, were on this road near Coachford and their presence forced the ambush party to again retire in a northerly direction.

They were now a little west of the old road, and traveling across the fields towards Peake. When they had almost arrived in Peake, and were indeed only two or three fields to the southwest of the village, the battle was fought.

Accounts vary as to how the fight came about. One story states another party of military were in the village of Peake, and also outside the village on the road towards Coachford.

D.J. O'Callaghan was one of Six IRA Volunteers who were executed in Victoria (Collins) Barracks, Cork.

A party of military from the latter village that followed the ambushes into the fields with these withdrew northwards. This party of military continued east until they met with the southern wing of the advancing line of military, which came across country from the Peake / Dripsey road.

Both parties united then pushed after the ambushers cutting off their retreat on the south, east, and west. The ambush party was then apparently surrounded in the field south of Peake, and here the battle was fought.

Another account of what led up to the fight states that although surrounded on all sides from Peake towards Dripsey and Godfrey’s Cross, a way was open in a north-easterly direction near Peake.

The ambushers, this account declares, made all possible speed towards this direction, and to cover their retreat, some of their number remained in ambush in this field southwest of Peake. The main portion of the ambush party does appear to have escaped across the Peake / Coachford Road, and then northwards towards Aghabullogue and Rylane.

Meantime, the few who had remained to cover the retreat of the main party opened fire on the military, where these men came from the south east and west.

The battle was fought insight of the village of Peake. The inhabitants could distinctly see the soldiers advancing up the hill, firing as they came and taking advantage of every possible cover, while the puffs of smoke from the civilians replying firing at the military could be seen in a few fields away from Peake.

The Obelisk created by Cork sculptor Seamus Murphy in memory of the IRA members who were captured by British forces in Drispsey in January 1921. It was unveiled on Easter Sunday in April 1938. Picture: Dan Linehan

The fight went on for a considerable time during which the firing was intense.

The inhabitants of Peake were generally perturbed are kept indoors, but from the windows of the houses, the movement of the military and the battle could be distinctly seen.

At length, the civilians were surrounded and captured by the military. As far as can be ascertained, one was killed, five wounded, and others taken prisoner.

The remainder of the party made their escape not withstanding the great activity on the part of the military for the rest of the evening.

The party that had been surrounded, were disarmed and military captured a number of rifles, shotguns, revolvers, and ammunitions.

The prisoners were brought to Ballincollig Barracks. Their number has not been as yet been ascertained.

There was again a considerable military presence in the district, but no further arrests are reported.