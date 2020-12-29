Shared Island Initiative, Day 3 - Half of North say ‘not unionist nor nationalist’

On day three of our special report on the Shared Island initiative, Political Correspondent Aoife Moore finds that an increasing number of people in Northern Ireland may carry less emotional baggage when it comes to deciding on the future of the island of Ireland, while unionists reveal their hopes and fears for the North after the formation of the Government's Shared Island Unit.

IN 2019, half of the population of Northern Ireland described themselves as “neither unionist nor nationalist”.

In 1998, the Northern Ireland Life and Times Survey on social attitudes found that 33% of people identified as neither unionist nor nationalist.

Twenty years later the figure has reached 50%, according to the report. Just 26% said they considered themselves to be unionists, while just 21% described themselves as nationalists. The results suggest women were more likely than men to describe themselves as neutral on the union: 55% of women said they were neither unionist nor nationalist, compared with 45% of men. Unsurprisingly, the most likely to pick a side in the border debate were pensioners, aged 65 and over, while people under the age of 45 were more likely to say they were neutral on the union.

These “neithers” are often flagged as the key to the “new Ireland” or “shared island” and will be the deciding factor in how Ireland looks in the future.

Young professionals — better educated, with more capital and less emotional baggage than their parents — are seen as fertile ground for those who wish to seek a border poll. Their decision on whether to remain in the union will likely be based on economics rather than emotion, with questions over money, the health service, and attitudes to change likely being the deciding factors.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher said: “There are many people who will look at it in the middle ground and see whether or not, from the point of view of opportunity, it offers a proper educational system, whether there will be opportunities for their children in the years ahead, whether it would be a place to grow old, and these will be the practical issues.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said that convincing people they would be better off would be the real factor in the future of the island.

“Moving a line on a map, or changing the constitutional position of Northern Ireland, won’t change the fact that I am both British and Irish and that both of those are an important part of my identity,” Ms Long said.

Alliance Leader Naomi Long: "I am Irish and I am British and the future of this island is my future".

“So, one of the first questions, I suppose, that I need to need to think through, is: ‘What would it mean for me to be part of a united Ireland? What would that mean for me, as a British person as well as as an Irish person? How would that side of my identity be reflected and respected?’

“In terms of being able to do this in a way that doesn’t lead to years of further discord,” Ms Long said.

“We need to do this in a way that will bring a majority of people with us, but not just the bare majority, that, actually, a majority of people that will want to participate, and that even those who maybe don’t want a united Ireland would still feel comfortable participating in a conversation about having one, and that might sound like you’re setting the bar very high, and it’s not,” Ms Long said.

“The more people that are convinced by the argument, the more people feel comfortable with it, the more likely it is to succeed.

“I’m not a nationalist, I’m not an Irish republican, but I am Irish and I am British and the future of this island is my future and so I want to be part of any discourse about what shape that’s going to take and I’m always open to those conversations,” she said.

Concern North might be left behind

Emma De Souza is a coordinator for the National Women’s Council Ireland.

She and her husband Jake recently won a legal fight under the principles of the Good Friday Agreement.

The pair took the case after the UK Home Office rejected their application for a residence card for her American husband on the basis that the British state considered her a British citizen because she was born in Northern Ireland. The Home Office suggested she reapply by identifying herself as British or renounce her UK citizenship and reapply as an Irish citizen.

The case was finally resolved in May this year when the couple secured a concession under the principles of the Good Friday Agreement.

Ms DeSouza says the “othering” of Northern citizens from people in the public is common and could be a concern going forward.

“I believe there is validity in the concern that the North might be left behind, as someone who has experienced having my own Irishness questioned,” she said.

“People question that those from the North and their identity, in the Republic there is othering that can happen, a different kind or not quite Irish is something we’ve all experienced.

I would hope the shared island would encourage people in the Republic to see those in the North as their equals which we are.

“My own personal view is we’re on a trajectory where that might not be something we have to worry about due to the attitudes of younger people.

“When I talk about extending presidential rights, when it comes to Irish citizens in the North having a say suddenly, we’re not Irish.

“There’s a certain level of gatekeeping of what it means to be Irish when you’re looking to extend rights, we saw that when the Green Party members north and south voted on whether they should enter government, people didn’t like that.

“I was naive going into my case, I had never been involved in politics, I travelled on my Irish passport, until I hit a barrier, being told I was British, and it wasn’t something I ever expected to deal with and defending my Irishness and outlining what makes me Irish two decades on from the Good Friday Agreement, the impact that it had reaffirmed my Irish identity and made me prouder.

“As someone whose beliefs are rooted in the Good Friday Agreement, of course, the aspirations for a united Ireland and a border poll are legitimate aims and included in the GFA and the Irish constitution.

Emma DeSouza with her husband Jake outside the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast in September 2019. They recently secured a concession in their fight for a residence card for Jake. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

“Whenever the shared island unit was announced, I was sceptical of the language but once I engaged personally, I found those scepticisms fell away, the initiative is very broad and inclusive and based on the GFA.

“Seeing how they brought together young people on equality of opportunity and identity.

“I came away incredibly inspired, it almost felt like a citizen’s assembly because everyone was so keen to talk about how they envisage a rights-based future.

“I do think we’ll see a united Ireland in my lifetime if you look at the history of Northern Ireland, it was meant as a temporary construct.

“It’s only a matter of time before we see reunification, I think reunification will be cathartic, a new beginning to heal from the trauma of the last 100 years.

“I think a shared island, or united Ireland or however you want to frame it, should be an inclusive society.

For unionists, a shared island does not mean a shared destiny

John Wilson Foster was born and raised in Belfast, Northern Ireland, educated in Eugene, Oregon, taught in Vancouver, British Columbia and now lives in Portaferry, Co Down. He is a freelance writer and literary critic. In response to the announcement of the Shared Island Unit, he wrote a piece in the Newsletter newspaper titled: “Unionists have good reason to be wary about facing south”.

He writes that the Republic must be wary of “harassing” unionists into reunification.

“Since 2016 there has been a determined campaign to bring about a united Ireland sooner rather than later,” he says.

“The renewed activism has recently invigorated several fronts — in the realms of human rights, legacy, the Irish language, re-assignment of culpability for the Troubles, even epidemiology. These have added to the political, economic, and paramilitary that long predate Brexit.

“Unionists are harassed almost daily by agitation for unification. Imagine a sleepless campaign in the South to return the Republic to the United Kingdom’s constitutional monarchy. Can a thinking southerner muster the empathy to do so? Would such a campaign endear itself to a proud republican who just wants to get on with life?

“Surely, I am not misrepresenting him when I assume Micheál Martin’s hope is that unionist resolve will weaken as the developing reality of cooperation exorcises the nightmare spectre of unification and makes it, and the border poll delivering it, a plausible daylight eventuality? In other words, that Mr Martin is trying by benign means to achieve a united Ireland.

“The island is already shared to a degree many of us underestimate, in utility infrastructure, security, transport, agriculture, research in science and the humanities, sport, but the SIU clearly wants to go much further. Am I being a unionist diehard in detecting a hope on the part of the Irish government envisaging momentum of sharing would at some point deliver game-changing political dividends? If so, it is of course a perfectly valid and respectable endeavour.

“Currently it is delusion to talk about “accommodating” unionists in a united Ireland sundered from Britain. We’re not nearly there. (If you have to be accommodated, why go there? Countries are not hotels or refugee camps — and in any case, don’t people want their own houses? I realise that a northern nationalist might say “hello?” at this point.) Southern Irish are insulated from the hatred that still flourishes in Northern Ireland (and in the South); they need to know that a united Ireland in the near future couldn’t avoid payback and push back time.

While it is well and good to talk about a united Ireland being a place for all traditions, there are only two that matter and they go far beyond mere traditions.

"Again, I have never been convinced that most Irish nationalists actually accept that unionism is at least the equal of nationalism in cultural tradition, political belief and passionate adherence.

“If there were a Shared Islands Unit in which what we truly share on this remarkable archipelago were warmly acknowledged and promoted, I believe Ulster unionists would participate wholeheartedly, and north-south relations would also be reset. And certain northern nationalists would no longer feel marooned.”

‘Unionists don’t want to be used as props, it’s a big worry’

Sarah Creighton is a feminist solicitor, unionist and political commentator based in Belfast who believes the Shared Island Unit is a good initiative and will not necessarily lead to a border poll.

“I’m optimistic about the unit, it’ll be judged on what it does, at this stage I’m optimistic, coming from a unionist perspective, it’s about a shared island not a united Ireland.

“I don’t think he (Taoiseach Micheál Martin) seems to be keen on that conversation, he’s not thinking about a border poll, that was important for me.

“For some unionists, they don’t want to be used as props, that’s a big worry, they don’t want to be involved in bringing on something we don’t want. The tone and language he used made clear it’s not about converting us.

“I can only speak for me, but I don’t want to see a border poll, I don’t think it’s inevitable, it all depends on other events, and we don’t know what’ll happen.

“There is interesting movement within the “neither” community, a lot depends on them.

“I don’t think a lot of people want one, with the pandemic, and the Assembly is chaotic, and Brexit, I don’t get the impression they want one called.

There is a very real fear we’d be forgotten in the North, there’s a huge subvention paid from Westminster, we have acute problems here, we could end up just being ‘the poor North’.

“We’d be forgotten, they wouldn’t pay much attention to us and we’d see massive public sector cuts as the south’s public sector is so small.

“We’d see massive job losses and the Republic government would try and let the free market take over and it won’t, I think only a small group would benefit from it.

“That’s my fear, we’d be forgotten, and then added too that, coming from a protestant background that we wouldn’t be taken into consideration, if a unionist party did well it could join a minority government but in general, we’re a complete unknown.

In terms of understanding and outreach, a lot needs to be done in Dublin to understand unionists, promote better understanding, especially coming into the centenary that’ll be key.

“Dublin will have its own opinion, but I feel better understanding and engagement with communities and opportunities for people in the North to be more visible in the south as well as east-west relations.

“My hope is it builds better, leaves us feeling better about ourselves and people will come away thinking we’ve made more progress, with Brexit, relations between unionists and the south have been poor and with the protocol it could get worse, it’s incredibly important that trust is rebuilt.”

A major issue for Sarah is the fact that the North is only brought up by Irish political parties when using it for political leverage.

Sarah Creighton fears the Protestant community would be forgotten in a United Ireland. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

“It’s a huge issue and incredibly frustrating. We’re only brought up for politicking. It’s the same in Britain, you don’t hear a peep, then when the DUP are needed for confidence in supply, there’s attention on abortion issues or their links to paramilitaries.

“It’s key to stop the politicking, there are so many misconceptions about us in the south, the internet doesn’t help.

“Politicking shuts people off, it doesn’t damage your opponent, it makes you look like you have no policy, and the North becomes a caricature.”

I think that in any united Ireland we would be a poor relation

‘If you spell it out in financial terms it would be defeated’

One major issue with the Shared Island Unit for TUV Councillor for Bannside Timothy Gaston is that he has never heard of it.

“I’ve briefly heard about it, but I couldn’t tell you depths of it.

A councillor and a constituency worker for Jim Allister’s office, he says not “much detail” about the unit has ever passed his desk.

“Covid-19 has shown and built a case for the union, Covid has put a border poll years down the line.

“Brexit is something north Antrim was very supportive of but I have major concerns over the Northern Ireland protocol and the implications it will bring. We joined as one nation but we’re not leaving as one nation.

“There has been less hysteria about a hard border but people have taken their eye off the east-west border, down the Irish sea, as a unionist, I would oppose any sort of border between us and Great Britain.”

When asked if a hard border was a price he’d pay for unity with Britain, he said: ”There doesn’t need to be a hard border anywhere, we have the technology to monitor things between the North and the Republic.

Mr Gaston says the biggest selling point for the union is being part of the fifth biggest economy in the world and the benefits of the NHS.

“I believe when you spell out the benefits in financial terms, any call for this mythical united Ireland would be heavily defeated by unionists and nationalists.

“In years to come, if they want a united Ireland, it would have to be under the commonwealth, in years to come the republic will wake up and see the EU is a spent force economically, and it would be better joining the union.

The British government are very generous to the people of Northern Ireland and I trust that will continue, people are far better off in the UK than a forgotten six counties.

“In any united Ireland we would be a poor relation, I think that the Republic has a long way to go to convince us we’d be welcome, and have done nothing to convince me as a unionist I would be welcome.

“Regardless, I’m a unionist at heart, and regardless of what they’d do I’d still see myself tied to the union.”