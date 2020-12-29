Shared Island Initiative, Day 3 - Half of North say ‘not unionist nor nationalist’

On day three of our special report on the Shared Island initiative,finds that an increasing number of people in Northern Ireland may carry less emotional baggage when it comes to deciding on the future of the island of Ireland, while unionists reveal their hopes and fears for the North after the formation of the Government's Shared Island Unit.
IN 2019, half of the population of Northern Ireland described themselves as “neither unionist nor nationalist”.
In 1998, the Northern Ireland Life and Times Survey on social attitudes found that 33% of people identified as neither unionist nor nationalist.
Twenty years later the figure has reached 50%, according to the report. Just 26% said they considered themselves to be unionists, while just 21% described themselves as nationalists. The results suggest women were more likely than men to describe themselves as neutral on the union: 55% of women said they were neither unionist nor nationalist, compared with 45% of men. Unsurprisingly, the most likely to pick a side in the border debate were pensioners, aged 65 and over, while people under the age of 45 were more likely to say they were neutral on the union.
These “neithers” are often flagged as the key to the “new Ireland” or “shared island” and will be the deciding factor in how Ireland looks in the future.
Young professionals — better educated, with more capital and less emotional baggage than their parents — are seen as fertile ground for those who wish to seek a border poll. Their decision on whether to remain in the union will likely be based on economics rather than emotion, with questions over money, the health service, and attitudes to change likely being the deciding factors.
Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher said: “There are many people who will look at it in the middle ground and see whether or not, from the point of view of opportunity, it offers a proper educational system, whether there will be opportunities for their children in the years ahead, whether it would be a place to grow old, and these will be the practical issues.”
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said that convincing people they would be better off would be the real factor in the future of the island.
“Moving a line on a map, or changing the constitutional position of Northern Ireland, won’t change the fact that I am both British and Irish and that both of those are an important part of my identity,” Ms Long said.
“So, one of the first questions, I suppose, that I need to need to think through, is: ‘What would it mean for me to be part of a united Ireland? What would that mean for me, as a British person as well as as an Irish person? How would that side of my identity be reflected and respected?’
“In terms of being able to do this in a way that doesn’t lead to years of further discord,” Ms Long said.
“We need to do this in a way that will bring a majority of people with us, but not just the bare majority, that, actually, a majority of people that will want to participate, and that even those who maybe don’t want a united Ireland would still feel comfortable participating in a conversation about having one, and that might sound like you’re setting the bar very high, and it’s not,” Ms Long said.
“The more people that are convinced by the argument, the more people feel comfortable with it, the more likely it is to succeed.
“I’m not a nationalist, I’m not an Irish republican, but I am Irish and I am British and the future of this island is my future and so I want to be part of any discourse about what shape that’s going to take and I’m always open to those conversations,” she said.
John Wilson Foster was born and raised in Belfast, Northern Ireland, educated in Eugene, Oregon, taught in Vancouver, British Columbia and now lives in Portaferry, Co Down. He is a freelance writer and literary critic. In response to the announcement of the Shared Island Unit, he wrote a piece in the Newsletter newspaper titled: “Unionists have good reason to be wary about facing south”.
He writes that the Republic must be wary of “harassing” unionists into reunification.
“Since 2016 there has been a determined campaign to bring about a united Ireland sooner rather than later,” he says.
“The renewed activism has recently invigorated several fronts — in the realms of human rights, legacy, the Irish language, re-assignment of culpability for the Troubles, even epidemiology. These have added to the political, economic, and paramilitary that long predate Brexit.
“Unionists are harassed almost daily by agitation for unification. Imagine a sleepless campaign in the South to return the Republic to the United Kingdom’s constitutional monarchy. Can a thinking southerner muster the empathy to do so? Would such a campaign endear itself to a proud republican who just wants to get on with life?
“Surely, I am not misrepresenting him when I assume Micheál Martin’s hope is that unionist resolve will weaken as the developing reality of cooperation exorcises the nightmare spectre of unification and makes it, and the border poll delivering it, a plausible daylight eventuality? In other words, that Mr Martin is trying by benign means to achieve a united Ireland.
“The island is already shared to a degree many of us underestimate, in utility infrastructure, security, transport, agriculture, research in science and the humanities, sport, but the SIU clearly wants to go much further. Am I being a unionist diehard in detecting a hope on the part of the Irish government envisaging momentum of sharing would at some point deliver game-changing political dividends? If so, it is of course a perfectly valid and respectable endeavour.
“Currently it is delusion to talk about “accommodating” unionists in a united Ireland sundered from Britain. We’re not nearly there. (If you have to be accommodated, why go there? Countries are not hotels or refugee camps — and in any case, don’t people want their own houses? I realise that a northern nationalist might say “hello?” at this point.) Southern Irish are insulated from the hatred that still flourishes in Northern Ireland (and in the South); they need to know that a united Ireland in the near future couldn’t avoid payback and push back time.
"Again, I have never been convinced that most Irish nationalists actually accept that unionism is at least the equal of nationalism in cultural tradition, political belief and passionate adherence.
“If there were a Shared Islands Unit in which what we truly share on this remarkable archipelago were warmly acknowledged and promoted, I believe Ulster unionists would participate wholeheartedly, and north-south relations would also be reset. And certain northern nationalists would no longer feel marooned.”
“I can only speak for me, but I don’t want to see a border poll, I don’t think it’s inevitable, it all depends on other events, and we don’t know what’ll happen.
‘If you spell it out in financial terms it would be defeated’
One major issue with the Shared Island Unit for TUV Councillor for Bannside Timothy Gaston is that he has never heard of it.
“I’ve briefly heard about it, but I couldn’t tell you depths of it.
A councillor and a constituency worker for Jim Allister’s office, he says not “much detail” about the unit has ever passed his desk.
“Covid-19 has shown and built a case for the union, Covid has put a border poll years down the line.
“Brexit is something north Antrim was very supportive of but I have major concerns over the Northern Ireland protocol and the implications it will bring. We joined as one nation but we’re not leaving as one nation.
“There has been less hysteria about a hard border but people have taken their eye off the east-west border, down the Irish sea, as a unionist, I would oppose any sort of border between us and Great Britain.”
When asked if a hard border was a price he’d pay for unity with Britain, he said: ”There doesn’t need to be a hard border anywhere, we have the technology to monitor things between the North and the Republic.
Mr Gaston says the biggest selling point for the union is being part of the fifth biggest economy in the world and the benefits of the NHS.
“I believe when you spell out the benefits in financial terms, any call for this mythical united Ireland would be heavily defeated by unionists and nationalists.
“In years to come, if they want a united Ireland, it would have to be under the commonwealth, in years to come the republic will wake up and see the EU is a spent force economically, and it would be better joining the union.
“In any united Ireland we would be a poor relation, I think that the Republic has a long way to go to convince us we’d be welcome, and have done nothing to convince me as a unionist I would be welcome.
“Regardless, I’m a unionist at heart, and regardless of what they’d do I’d still see myself tied to the union.”