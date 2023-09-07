'I'm not sure that would amount to sportswashing' — Tánaiste on Robbie Keane coaching in Israel

The former Ireland captain was appointed head coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv in June. The move was criticised in the Dáil at the time by Sinn Féin's Chris Andrews and Mark Ward
'I'm not sure that would amount to sportswashing' — Tánaiste on Robbie Keane coaching in Israel

Robbie Keane was appointed head coach at Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv in June. Picture: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

Thu, 07 Sep, 2023 - 07:42
Sean Murray in the West Bank

The Tánaiste has said he is not sure if Robbie Keane coaching a club in Israel amounts to sportswashing.

The former Ireland captain was appointed head coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv in June.

The move was criticised in the Dáil at the time by Sinn Féin's Chris Andrews and Mark Ward.

Mr Ward said he was concerned that the move amounted to "another attempt at sports washing", while Mr Andrews said: "It is recognised by B'Tselem and Amnesty International that Israel is an apartheid state and I ask Robbie Keane to reconsider his decision".

Micheál Martin was asked about Keane's decision to coach in Israel on the second day of his visit to the Middle East while in Palestine.

"I'm not sure that would amount to sport washing," he said. "I think we have to maintain people to people relationships, and so on. And I think dialogue and ongoing engagement is important. "

Mr Martin said he does not "like commenting on individual decisions by citizens" and said "citizens are entitled to take individual decisions about their lives, about their sporting careers".

"I am not comfortable with commenting either positively or adversely on what any individual citizens do with their lives. I think that's a sensitive dangerous trend in itself."

Elsewhere on the trip, Mr Martin was asked on Wednesday whether he considers the words “Apartheid State” an appropriate term to use when describing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

While there is “no doubt” that there is an undermining of human rights for Palestinians, Micheál Martin said, referring to Israel as such does not “add a whole lot in terms of the endeavour to unravel this and to create a proper process”.

“We need to keep channels open, we need to keep engagement going to bring about an improvement to the situation,” he said. “That's the desired pathway forward.”

Read More

Tánaiste: 'We need to keep channels open' to help resolve Israeli-Palestinian conflict

More in this section

Leo Varadkar: No additional funding for RTÉ without new strategic plan Leo Varadkar: No additional funding for RTÉ without new strategic plan
Tánaiste: 'We need to keep channels open' to help resolve Israeli-Palestinian conflict Tánaiste: 'We need to keep channels open' to help resolve Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Varadkar to discuss delivery of key department plans at special meeting Varadkar to discuss delivery of key department plans at special meeting
<p>Catherine Martin: “I’ve just made it very clear in my communications with RTÉ, with the DG and with the chair of the board of the reform that is needed, of cost-saving measures that need to be seen, that we’d expect with any other public body.” Picture: RollingNews.ie</p>

'We can’t let RTÉ fall' — Government to provide funding to broadcaster in budget

READ NOW

Latest

Ciara Podcast

New podcast every Tuesday

Listen

Logo IEPodcast apps
Cira Phelan headshot

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd