Robbie Keane appointed head coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv

Robbie Keane has been appointed head coach at Israeli outfit, Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The former Ireland skipper has signed a two-year deal with the club and is expected to begin preparations for the upcoming season in the coming days.

"My team and I are already looking forward to getting started and we are confident in our ability to do what is necessary to prepare the team for the upcoming season," Keane says.

Keane finished last as part of Sam Allardyce's backroom team at Leeds United and has worked as a coach at Middlesbrough and in Mick McCarthy's Ireland set-up.

"Robbie brings with him a winner's mentality, character, energy and focus, qualities he has demonstrated wherever he has played," owner Mitch Goldharadded says. "These characteristics, combined with the aspirations to succeed as a coach, are in line with our goals at Maccabi."