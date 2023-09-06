Varadkar to discuss delivery of key department plans at special meeting

RTÉ report, forestry targets, and energy support schemes among agenda
Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 00:00
Tadgh McNally and Elaine Loughlin

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will ask ministers to outline their key priorities at a special meeting today as the Government's focus shifts to what can be delivered before a general election.

Members of Cabinet have been asked to prepare a list of Department priorities that can be advanced before the end of the year for the meeting, which is taking place in Avondale, Co Wicklow.

Alongside longer-term plans, ministers are set to bring a series of memos to the meeting, the first since the summer break.

Media Minister Catherine Martin is due to bring forward the much anticipated RTÉ annual report for 2022 to Cabinet. Ms Martin is also set to update ministers on governance reforms at the broadcaster, as well as share new figures on licence fee collection.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett is due to open a €1.3bn Forestry Programme after the meeting today which sets a target of planting 8,000 hectares per annum and will see farmers receive premiums over 20 years.

Speaking ahead of Cabinet, Ms Hackett said the new Forestry Programme will change the model and the approach to planting land.

"It will integrate trees into agricultural landscapes like never before with supports for naturally regenerated woodlands, restoration of existing native woodlands, and enhanced agroforestry options. It must also contain commercial forests which grow timber, a low-carbon material for use in the construction of homes and buildings," she said.

"If we are serious about climate action, wood should be the carbon-friendly building material of choice, something the Green Party here is leading out on."

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is due to bring forward proposals to examine the creation of an emerging health threats agency, with Cabinet set to approve the appointment of an expert to design the agency.

The agency itself would be focused on issues like pandemic preparedness, infectious diseases and biological threats.

It is also expected that a report on Ireland’s covid-19 response will be published shortly.

Energy support scheme

Meanwhile, Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney will bring a memo to open an energy support scheme for businesses impacted by the price of kerosene in 2022.

The Business Users Support Scheme for Kerosene (BUSSK) will compensate eligible businesses for 50% of the increased cost of Kerosene purchased for heating their business premises between March and December of 2022, compared to the average retail price for the same period in 2021. There will be a guaranteed minimum payment of €500.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is bringing forward a memo to give a greater share of tax revenue generated through Local Property Tax (LPT) to councils across the country.

Under the proposal, local authorities across the country would receive a minimum of €1.5m in extra funding. In total, it is expected that an extra €75.4m will be provided to all 31 local authorities.

This would see councils across the country receive a minimum of €1.5m in funding as they receive a greater share of funds generated through the LPT.

