Taoiseach warns of risks involved with introducing mortgage relief in Budget

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Thursday he has not ruled out mortgage relief in the forthcoming Budget, but stressed there would be risks involved in such a measure.

During a Q&A with reporters in Co. Mayo, Mr Varadkar outlined that any mortgage tax relief would be targeted at those in financial distress, people who are struggling to pay their mortgage and might potentially lose their home.

“The difficulty,” the Taoiseach warned, “with across-the-board mortgage interest relief is that it has the effect of increasing house prices and increasing the amount of mortgages people would get from their banks and therefore increasing their debts.”

Mr Varadkar said he wanted to be careful not to raise expectations as regards mortgage interest relief.

He pointed out there had been across-the-board mortgage interest relief before but the effect was to raise house prices and increase the amount of debt people were able to take on. “That is not something we would want to repeat”.

Asked about the possibility of a windfall tax on banks in the light of their growing profits, Mr Varadkar replied that any changes would be a matter for consideration in the Budget.

He explained there is already a form of windfall tax on the banks called a bank levy and the banks also pay Employers’ PRSI on staff.

Asked about the publication of sensitive information about PSNI officers in Northern Ireland, the Taoiseach outlined that on Wednesday he had spoken about the issue to the leaders of the main political parties in Belfast.

He said he would consider favourably any request for help from the authorities in the North, but as things stand no request had been made.

What was reassuring, the Taoiseach continued, was that no home addresses and no phone numbers of PSNI officers had been revealed but “nonetheless, it was still a serious breach”.

While on a tour of south Mayo and north Galway on Thursday afternoon, Mr Varadkar met firemen and discussed their grievances during a stop-off in the village of Glencorrib.

He pointed out there have been negotiations which have not succeeded. The Government had accepted the recommendations of the Labour Court in the dispute but the firemen had not.

“That is unusual”, the Taoiseach said, adding: “All we can do now is see if we can re-engage in discussions”.

When asked about the People Before Profit suggestion earlier on Thursday that €1bn should be divided between RTÉ and the commercial broadcasting sector, Mr Varadkar replied that he had not seen the proposal.

However, he was less than enthusiastic about the proposition stating that he did not think the public would be supportive. “If we had an extra €1bn in taxpayer’s money, giving all of it to the media would not be my biggest priority, to be quite honest.”

On his tour of south Mayo this afternoon, Mr Varadkar was accompanied by Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh and local FG deputies Michael Ring and Alan Dillon as well as local FG councillors. The entourage visited Ballinrobe and Glencorrib before a private visit to a farm in Caherlistrane, north Galway.

Later, the group visited Headford where the Taoiseach met with local businesses and organisations, including the Headford and District Association. The day’s events ended with a public meeting in the Angler’s Rest, Headford, entitled ‘The Rural Roadmap 2030’.