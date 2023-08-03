Kerry's world-famous Conor Pass for sale for €10m

One of Ireland's most famous panoramic driving routes known across the world is sure to catch the eyes of international buyers and even the State, as just short of 1,400 acres of the spectacular Conor Pass are put on the market.

Spanning across the Dingle Peninsula, the extensive landholding comprises just under 400 acres of forestry, located in the northern portion of the Conor Pass, with residual lands for agriculture and mountain grazing spanning the remaining 1,000 acres.

Known worldwide for its unique views of natural lakes, valleys and waterfalls, the landmark was last put on the market in 2007 for just over €5m, however, was later withdrawn following the financial crash.

As a result, the famous landholding has been in the possession of its US owner for more than 20 years. Now, sixteen years after its withdrawal, the landmark's price tag has almost doubled, with Conor Pass entering the international market for a cool €10m, equating to just over €7,000 an acre.

As part of the sale, three lakes, Lough Atlea, Lough Beirne and Pedlars Lake are included, with Owenmore River and Lough Clogharee forming the western boundary.

Less than a week on the market, the Conor Pass has already garnered major international attention, with a number of foreign buyers expressing interest in just a few days.

Several local buyers have also enquired about splitting the land, however, the owner has stated his preference for the landmark to be purchased as a whole.

Nestled at the foot of Mount Brandon, Conor Pass serves as the gateway to the Dingle Peninsula, located just 6km from the coastal town and spanning over 20km connecting to Castlegregory.

Overlooking Brandon Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, the landmark's Western Boundary is formed by the Owenmore fishery, with the famous landholding adjacent to the village of Cloghane.

The lands are accessed from the Conor Pass Road, with Conor Pass Hill providing a spectacular Southern Boundary while Sliabh Mhaca Ré forms the Eastern Boundary.