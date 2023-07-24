No confirmed timeframe for delivery of 'Gathering Part 2', says Minister

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin has yet to decide what year to hold a 'Gathering Part 2' despite it being a key priority for 2023 in the Programme for Government.

While proposals have been drawn up and submitted to the Department of Tourism around a year-long agenda of events to lure tourists from abroad, no decision has been made on when it should go ahead or in what format.

It is understood that supply-and-demand issues in the tourism sector are among the issues under consideration by the department.

The original Gathering, which encouraged those with Irish heritage to visit the country, provided a €170m economic boost and kicked off a seven-year expansion of the tourism sector.

"While the tourism sector continues to recover strongly after the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is also important that we plan for further recovery and for the long-term future sustainability of the sector," a department spokesperson said.

"No decision has been made on the most appropriate timeframe for delivery."

The Programme for Government highlights the importance of the tourism sector to the economy and states that the warmth of our welcome, the beauty of our landscape and the richness of our culture are enduring strengths that we can build on.

"We will seek to emulate the success of The Gathering in 2013 by making 2023 the Year of the Invitation," the coalition document states.

Referring to this, a Department of Tourism spokesperson said: "The Programme for Government proposed to emulate the success of the Gathering in 2013 which supported the recovery in the tourism sector after the last major economic crisis and the tourism agencies have carried out a comprehensive research programme with trade, industry and consumers to assess the concept behind this initiative, its consumer appeal, and the ideal timing for delivery."

The spokesperson added that department officials and tourism agencies are continuing to review this proposal with a particular focus on how it could "contribute to a more even recovery, galvanise the tourism response and engage with the diaspora overseas", and boost resilience in the sector.