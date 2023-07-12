Coveney's relationship with jailed former deputy chair of An Bord Pleanála a 'private matter' 

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney says that his relationship with former deputy chair of An Bord Pleanála Paul Hyde is a "private matter".

Mr Hyde last month received two jail sentences of two months each for breaches of planning laws, with the sentencing judge stating that "ethical standards in public life matter".

Mr Hyde had been on the board of the Marine Institute in 2012, having been appointed by Mr Coveney.

He was later appointed to An Bord Pleanála, but Mr Coveney said on Wednesday that he had no role in that appointment.

Mr Coveney said that he had "no regrets" about appointing Mr Hyde to the Marine Institute board.

"He worked very well on the board of the Marine Institute so I have no regrets about that appointment. The issues in relation to An Bord Pleanála are a matter for Paul Hyde and he has to be accountable for that."

Former deputy chair of An Bord Pleanála Paul Hyde. Picture: Dan Linehan

Asked if he was still in contact with Mr Hyde, Mr Coveney said that was a "private matter".

"I know Paul Hyde for many years, but I had no involvement with the issues at An Bord Pleanála or, obviously, the court case."

Mr Hyde, 50, had pleaded guilty to two offences contrary to Section 147 of the Planning and Development Act 2000, with Judge James McNulty hearing that one small parcel of land in Cork city — known as a "ransom strip" — had not been declared by Mr Hyde in 2015, and that in 2018 he had failed to declare properties which he still owned but to which receivers had been appointed.

RTÉ recusal

Mr Coveney was also asked about his recusal from discussions at Cabinet on RTÉ. His brother, Rory, stepped down as the broadcaster's head of strategy over the weekend and the minister had recused himself from any discussions on the controversy.

"We have a situation where the Government has agreed to put in place separate reviews, external reviews, of RTÉ, which will obviously progress at pace. And I think across government we want to see renewal in RTÉ that can ensure that public service broadcasting is enhanced.

"I think it's appropriate for me, given the fact that one of my siblings was on the executive board, that I didn't don't get involved in the public debates and discussions around the reform within RTÉ. And I think that's the appropriate thing to do."