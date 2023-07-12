Ryan Tubridy 'came out better than he went into' PAC meeting

Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor believes Ryan Tubridy “came out better than he went into” the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting on Tuesday.

Mr Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly made two extraordinary appearances before separate Oireachtas committees on Tuesday, facing over six hours of questioning from the PAC and the media committee.

The pair told the PAC that at all times during the genesis of a commercial deal between Mr Tubridy, RTÉ, and Renault, they had been following RTÉ’s instructions.

Speaking at the media committee, Mr Tubridy said although he wanted to stay at the broadcaster, he could be "out of the job by Friday" — however, RTÉ's new director general Kevin Bakhurst said that would not be the case.

Mr O’Connor, a member of the PAC, said many of the documents released by Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly in advance of the meeting had “improved his standing”.

However, he was not happy that the 39 pages of documents had been provided to PAC members “just 90 minutes” before the committee meeting.

The documents had revealed emails between Mr Kelly and RTÉ which indicated previous testimony to the PAC, by RTÉ representatives, had been “misleading”.

There remained many questions for RTÉ to answer, particularly Dee Forbes and Breda O’Keefe, Mr O’Connor told Newstalk Breakfast.

Mr O’Connor did have concerns about the claim Renault had in previous years paid Mr Tubridy in advance for events that had not yet been held.

“That’s hard to understand. I would take that with a pinch of salt.” It was highly unusual for someone to be paid two years in advance, he added.

RTÉ has been reeling since revelations last month it under-reported the salary paid to Mr Tubridy and failed to disclose €345,000 of additional payments to him between 2017 and 2022.

Speaking about the new boss at RTÉ, Mr O'Connor said Mr Bakhurst now had “a golden ticket” and had the opportunity to reform the station from the top to the bottom.

Kevin Bakhurst speaks to the media outside RTÉ's headquarters in Donnybrook.

Mr Bakhurst denied Mr Tubridy would be "out by Friday", saying: "It’s a significant decision and I won’t be taking it on my own, but it will be my responsibility in the end."

However, he admitted Mr Tubridy’s reputation had been “undermined” by the payments scandal, adding that he "feels" for him personally.

Meanwhile, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said it was not his “business” or that of any politician to comment on whether Mr Tubridy should return to on-air duties at RTÉ.

That was a line no politician should cross, he told the same programme.

When asked if the Government would be providing more funding to RTÉ, Mr Donohoe said he would not be indicating what the Government response would be.

Mr Bakhurst had to face three key issues, he said — the implementation of a transparent pay policy within the station; a register of interest; and the funding of RTÉ.

What had really happened within RTÉ would have to be determined by a forensic accountant as “really serious” issues had arisen and people were annoyed about what had happened.

Mr Bakhurst is to appear before the PAC on Thursday, his fourth day in the role, alongside other RTÉ executives.