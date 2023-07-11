Defence Forces will come under spotlight in the wake of Women of Honour disclosures

A public inquiry into abuse in the Defence Forces is to be launched by the Tánaiste.

On Tuesday, Micheál Martin will update Cabinet on his intention to set up a public inquiry into systemic failings in how the Defence Forces handled complaints after meeting the Women of Honour group last week.

Other items due to be discussed include an inquiry into harmful medication that was prescribed to pregnant women; an update on the Government’s Housing for All plan, as well as a report from the State Claims Agency in relation to sensitive cases.

A scheme to provide emergency support to businesses and other organisations that suffered flood damage in Kerry and Wexford will also be discussed.

Mr Martin is expected to bring forward details of the inquiry after a damning report detailed allegations of sexual misconduct, bullying, and discrimination within the Irish military and recommended a statutory inquiry into the issue.

Separately, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will update ministers on new laws to give tenants the right to first refusal, which was first announced following the lifting of the controversial eviction ban in March. Under the changes, reported by the Irish Examiner on Monday, landlords will still be able to put their properties on the open market under right-to-buy measures for tenants due to be brought to Cabinet this morning.

Tenants will be given 90 days to submit an offer if the landlord decides to sell, after which the owner can decide to accept the bid or put the property on the market.

If the homes goes for sale on the open market, the tenant must again be given the option to match the top offer once bidding has ended.

Mr O’Brien has scrapped a model that would have included an independent valuation and instead will provide tenants with two opportunities to buy the home they are living in if the landlord decides to sell up.

However, the right of first refusal, will not come before the Dáil until September despite Mr O’Brien’s promise to have it introduced before the summer recess.

Labour leader and housing spokeswoman Ivana Bacik said the delay in introducing the measure is “deeply concerning”.

“It seems now that more than six months will have elapsed between the lifting of the eviction ban and the introduction of measures like a first refusal scheme for renters when their landlord is selling up,” she commented.

She also warned that the dropping of the independent valuation means the first refusal scheme “will be doomed to fail”.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will seek Cabinet approval to set up a non-statutory inquiry into the historical licensing of sodium valproate, sold under the brand name Epilim, in pregnancy.

Families impacted by the use of valproate, which is used to treat epilepsy and bipolar disorder, have repeatedly called for an inquiry, with Mr Donnelly first promising an investigation in 2020.

According to the HSE, babies that are exposed to valproate in the womb have a 10% chance of birth defects or between 30% and 40% of having “serious developmental disorders”.

Additionally, the risk of childhood autism is five times more likely compared to the overall population.

The Government will also announce the allocation of a €150m urban regeneration and development fund, which aims to tackle vacancy and dereliction in towns and cities across the country.

Individual local authorities previously submitted information on vacant and derelict industrial, commercial and residential properties that they could acquire and then sell on for residential purposes.

It is understood that Cork City Council and Cork County Council will receive a combined €11m from the fund.