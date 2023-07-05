Fianna Fáil's Lisa Chambers 'considering' running in European elections bid

Ms Chambers said her decision would depend on the upcoming boundary review, which is due to be announced in August
Speaking to reporters in Leinster House this afternoon, Senator Lisa Chambers said: 'I’m certainly considering it and I’m looking at the constituency.' Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Wed, 05 Jul, 2023 - 16:39
Tadgh McNally,  Political Reporter

Fianna Fáil senator Lisa Chambers has confirmed she is “considering” a run in the elections for the European Parliament next year.

Speaking to reporters in Leinster House this afternoon, she said: “I’m certainly considering it and I’m looking at the constituency. Obviously we’re awaiting the boundary review that will be published in August and we’ll hope to move to have a party convention then in the autumn."

“I’ll be watching that very closely.” 

Ms Chambers would fall within the Midlands-North-West constituency.

The Irish Examiner reported at the weekend that Ms Chambers was considering a run for the European Parliament, alongside party colleagues Barry Cowen, Malcolm Byrne, and Niall Blaney.

Mr Cowen, a former agriculture minister, dismissed the speculation as a “rumour”, while Mr Byrne said that Ireland needed to elect “informed members of the European Parliament”.

Party sources have indicated that double ticket for Midlands-North-West could be Ms Chambers and Mr Cowen, with Fianna Fáil currently not having an MEP in the constituency.

However, Mr Blaney confirmed that he would be seeking the Fianna Fáil nomination for the constituency.

The Donegal senator said: “I’m very much looking to get the nomination.” 

He said he had been touring the country in recent months and had received a positive reception from Fianna Fáil party activists.

Currently, Fianna Fáil have two MEPS: Billy Kelleher in the South constituency and Barry Andrews in the Dublin constituency.

