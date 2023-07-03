Brian Cowen: Walking daughter down aisle helping my stroke recovery

Former toiseach Brian Cowen says walking his daughter down the aisle is helping his recovery from a stroke.

Speaking to Will Faulkner on Midlands 103 FM, Mr Cowen said he hoped to "discharge his duties" at his daughter's wedding at the end of this year, as he recovers from nearly a year spent in hospital.

Mr Cowen was hospitalised for nearly year after suffering a stroke. He spent three months in St Vincent’s in Dublin, and nine months’ rehabilitation in the stroke unit at the Royal Hospital in Donnybrook. However, he told the station most people who suffer a similar stroke do not recover.

He said issues with his speech and remembering words had dissipated, but the physical side was "slower" and that he uses a crutch. However, he said he hoped to regain movement in the right side of his body.

"I'm able to walk about, even if a little slowly. I'm not 100%, but we're getting there," he said.

The Offaly native said knowing what he knows now, he would become involved in politics again because he is "interested in what goes on in my country, who runs my country, who gets support to do the job that needs to be done".

He said social media was a "good thing" but it was "almost hip to be negative". And he said putting "even a tenth of the energy" into doing positive work would be a better use of time.

He added "housing is a huge issue", but he had asked himself "what can I do?" and joined the board of Midlands Simon.