Taoiseach insists Government will cut tax in Budget 2024 

The Taoiseach has insisted the Government will introduce tax cuts in the upcoming budget, despite warnings from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

Mr Varadkar said Government expects pay rises for the public between 4% and 5% on average in 2023, and “if we don’t have a tax package, we don’t index tax credits tax plan, people lose half of that in PRSI and USC and income tax, and that’s not fair.”

“There will be tax cuts in the forthcoming budget.

The way I see it, what we do, which is index tax credits, tax bands, isn’t really a tax cut, it’s just increasing credits and bands so that people don’t end up paying more tax.

Mr Varadkar was responding to the ERSI, which stated there is “no rationale” for tax cuts in the next budget.

He said income tax reductions will form part of the budget with a welfare package, alongside increases to weekly payments to carers, single parents, and people with disabilities.

“And if we don’t do those things people will get worse off on real terms. And I don’t think that would be fair, particularly at a time when the economy is growing and public finances are in a good position,” he said.

EU Council summit

Speaking at an EU Council summit in Brussels, Mr Varadkar said Ireland had no intention of agreeing to a mutual defence clause with Ukraine, as EU leaders continue to discuss providing the war-torn country with security commitments.

“Ireland is a neutral country. We’re not a member of Nato, we haven’t signed up to any mutual defense clauses and we don’t intend to so,” Mr Varadkar said.

The summit, which continues tomorrow, is focused on the bloc’s economy, rising levels of migration to the EU, and continued support for Ukraine.

Among other things, leaders are considering “future security commitments to Ukraine,” according to a draft summit statement from EU leaders seen by the Irish Examiner.

However, the open-ended language of the term “security commitments” has caused concern for Austria and Ireland.

Mr Varadkar said he was satisfied Ireland’s neutrality position had been recognized in the statement so far and drew a distinction between the political and financial support that Ireland as an EU member has given to Ukraine already.

“We’re supporting them financially and politically, so we’re happy to make those ongoing security and political commitments.

“But what we can’t do as a country is engage in a commitment around mutual defence because that would breach our policy of neutrality.”