'Breach of trust': Taoiseach 'concerned' about RTÉ's Ryan Tubridy payments controversy

The Taoiseach has said he is "very concerned" about the controversy surrounding undeclared payments to Ryan Tubridy.

Leo Varadkar has said the Government considers it essential that we have the highest standards of governance, accountability and transparency from RTÉ and will consider what further action may be required.

On Thursday that RTÉ admitted paying Mr Tubridy €345,000 more than what it stated publicly it was paying him.

The broadcaster said the money was paid between 2017 and 2022, and was above his annual published salary.

“I am very concerned at the information set out in RTÉ’s statement and the announcement that the Director General has been suspended. On the face of it, there has been a serious breach of trust and truth between RTÉ and the Government, the Oireachtas and the people," Mr Varadkar said.

Ryan Tubridy. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

He said he will be briefed after Media Minister Catherine Martin meets with the RTÉ chairperson tomorrow.

“The Minister will be asking the Chairperson to set out in detail, the issues involved and the steps the RTÉ Board is taking. The Government considers it essential that we have the highest standards of governance, accountability and transparency from RTÉ and will consider what further action may be required.

“All of the matters involved will have to be examined and, perhaps, remedial steps taken to restore trust and confidence."

Mr Varadkar added: “It will be equally important for the Board to demonstrate that it is putting in place appropriate structures and processes to prevent a recurrence.

“The public are right to expect high standards of transparency and accountability from RTÉ as it is extremely important that we can all have trust in our public service broadcasting.”

On Friday, Mr Tubridy apologised, saying he "should have asked questions" about the undeclared payments.