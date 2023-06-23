RTÉ suspends Director General Dee Forbes amid Tubridy payment scandal

RTÉ has confirmed that Director General Dee Forbes has been suspended from her employment on Wednesday.

The broadcaster said that investigative processes are ongoing.

It will not provide further comment as "RTÉ must be mindful of its legal responsibilities and the rights of individuals".

Ms Forbes term as Director General is due to end on July 11. RTÉ has previously announced that Kevin Bakhurst will replace her.

It comes after the broadcaster admitted to undeclared payments to Ryan Tubridy between 2017 and 2022.

On Thursday, RTÉ admitted to paying Ryan Tubridy €345,000 more than what it stated publicly it was paying him.

In a detailed statement, RTÉ said the money was paid between 2017 and 2022, and was above his annual published salary.

The payments were uncovered after a “transparency” issue about payments made to Mr Tubridy was identified during a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts in March.

As a result, the broadcaster’s Audit and Risk Committee commissioned Grant Thornton to carry out an independent fact-finding review into the issue.

The findings of that review were given to RTÉ last Friday and brought before the RTÉ board on Monday.

Mr Tubridy, who stepped down as host of the Late Late Show in May, was not on air for his RTÉ Radio 1 show on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, former Chair of the RTÉ Board Moya Doherty has said she had no "knowledge of any issue relating to certain payments and the profoundly serious lack of transparency involved".

Moya Doherty. Picture: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

Ms Doherty said that "at no time" during her tenure did she or any other board members have knowledge of the payments.

"Up until I concluded my term as Chair in November, 2022, I was not made aware of the issue relating to these payments," she said in a statement.

"I, and my colleagues on the Board, should have been comprehensively briefed on all aspects of the payments and the manner in which they were dealt with in the accounts. The issue did not emerge until after an audit of the 2022 accounts.

The reputation of RTÉ has sadly been damaged and this most serious situation is deeply upsetting and unsettling for the many staff, in all aspects of the work of RTÉ who give their best to the national broadcaster with their talent and their commitment.

Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan said that Ms Doherty's statement raises more questions than it answers.

If it is the case that the board did not know and they are as deeply shocked and frustrated by the revelations as the public are, then there are more questions to be answered, she said.

"Who did sign off on the deal? Who did know about it? And why were the board not informed?"