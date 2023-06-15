'Ah sure, look': Varadkar shrugs off Fine Gael's recent slump in polls

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar today shrugged off the results of the Irish Times Poll which shows a slump in support for him and his party.

Interviewed by reporters after he performed the official opening of the new N5 dual carriageway in Co Mayo, Mr Varadkar suggested he did not attach much significance to the poll findings.

“Ah sure, look, polls go up and they go down”, he responded.

“We are probably back to where we were this time last year. We bounced back from that. We’ll bounce back again. The best way to do that is to lead from the front. That’s what we’ll be doing with every piece of energy that I have and, as well as that, focussing on the issues that people care about most, the cost of living, building more houses and investing in rural Ireland”.

Mr Varadkar also downplayed suggestions that some within Fine Gael are dissatisfied with his performance as leader.

He said that there had been a “really good” parliamentary party meeting last night and this confirmed his view that he has the support of the overwhelming majority of members.

Mr Vardakar, stating that he “will be leading from the front with energy and absolute commitment”, made it clear that he will be contesting the next general election in Dublin West and he intends to lead FG into the next election.

He insisted: “My focus isn’t on Fine Gael party politics, it is on the Government. The most important thing we can do as a government is to concentrate not on party issues but the matters that concern people”.

On the question of possible mortgage interest relief in the forthcoming Budget, the Taoiseach explained that no budgetary decisions have yet been made.

Pointing out that a decision is pending from the European Central Bank about a further increase in interest rates, Mr Varadkar said any increase “won’t be welcomed”.

It should be borne in mind, however, he continued that the ECB, which is independent, is increasing interest rates in order to bring inflation down and bring the cost of living under control.

Asked about overcrowding at Mayo University Hospital, which he is to visit later in the day, the Taoiseach said he agreed that the hospital’s emergency department is not going well.

“We see levels of overcrowding in Castlebar that you would not expect (in a regional hospital) and we need to do something about that”, he continued adding that plans for an ED extension could go ahead next year.

Before speaking to the media, Mr Varadkar cut the tape and officially opened the N5 Westport to Turlough Road Project.

He described the €250m project as the single largest road investment in Co. Mayo.

“It will help bring more jobs, more tourists and more investment to the county”, he predicted.