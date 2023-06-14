Leo Varadkar voices disappointment over criticism by party colleagues

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has expressed disappointment over criticism about his leadership by some of his own colleagues and urged them to talk to him directly rather than the media.

Mr Varadkar addressed the matter at a parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday night and said it would be remiss of him not to acknowledge the articles that appeared in three newspapers outlining dissatisfaction with his leadership.

It’s understood he told TDs and Senators that his door was always open to discuss matters and he will return texts and also told the meeting that he will run again for re-election.

Fine Gael TD and former junior minister Frank Feighan said the coverage about Mr Varadkar’s leadership was “treachery.”

The meeting also heard how some believed it was a “coordinated” approach by a small number of individuals which resulted in three separate weekend newspaper articles which were “not helpful” to the party.

The meeting also heard calls for disgruntled TDs and Senators to be “loyal” to the party leader.

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee was among the TDs who voiced support for Leo Varadkar. File Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Justice Minister Helen McEntee, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris and junior minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill were among those supportive of Mr Varadkar as well as a number of Senators including John McGahon, John Cummins and Martin Conway.

“There followed a procession of hypocrisy and downright lies as each tried to outdo one another to say how great he is and how everything is fine,” one source said.

It’s understood that former ministers Charlie Flanagan and Michael Creed were vocal at the meeting with Mr Flanagan stating there was a “disconnect” between ministers and backbenchers.

However, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys hit back stating she meets regularly with backbenchers and told Mr Flanagan that perhaps they needed to have a chat.

It’s understood Mr Creed said “the ties that bind us” as a party including members were weakening.

The meeting was expected to focus on the upcoming budget, however, it was taken over with “praise” and addressing the recent media coverage.

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said childcare and public services will be among the focus of the next budget.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe outlined a number of objectives including delivering better public services and reducing the cost of childcare as well as delivering a comprehensive social welfare and pension package.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ms Humphreys said she would be working out a package of supports after meeting with stakeholders.

However, she said she has always been "ambitious" in her Budget requests and would be prioritising pensions, carers, and other vulnerable groups.

At the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the budget must be fair and progressive.

He said there must be a “significant increase for people on fixed incomes including pensioners, carers and people living with a disability. A balanced taxation package will help people at all income levels.”

He said Fianna Fáil will also fulfill a "promise to support the rental sector and help retain small landlords.”

Senator Shane Cassell and junior minister Thomas Byrne held a meeting with the management of Tara Mines, where 650 people were laid off this week. Mr Cassells said the manner in which workers found out the news "was a disgrace and disrespectful."

It’s also understood that Fianna Fáil ministers met on Tuesday night to outline their priorities for the budget as well as updating one another on preparation for the local and European elections next year.