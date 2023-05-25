No tensions or bullying within the coalition, insists Simon Coveney

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney has denied that there are any tensions within the coalition and said that no one is being bullied.

It comes as relations between the two main parties have become strained in recent days after three Fine Gael junior ministers — Jennifer Carroll McNeill, Martin Heydon, and Peter Burke — stated in a newspaper op-ed that the budget should include a €1,000 tax cut for workers, a proposal that has been slammed as "nuts" by senior Fianna Fáil figures.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin strongly criticised the three during a private Fianna Fáil meeting on Wednesday night and made it clear that Finance Minister Michael McGrath should be given the space and respect to work on budgetary measures and he would ensure that this happens.

However, a number of Fine Gael members dug in and stressed the need to push for a strong tax package at their own party meeting on Wednesday night.

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Speaking on RTÉ radio's Morning Ireland, Mr Coveney said the article was an opinion piece which reflected Fine Gael policy — which he supported.

He said: “I don't think there was an intention to upset anyone. It was an opinion piece. Three junior ministers were outlining again, a policy which I support, which is that when the economy is growing, that we should give, what many people call the squeezed middle.

"In other words, people who are middle income, that we should try to give them a break from a tax point of view to allow them take home more of the money that they earn themselves for their families.

“That's what we did last year in the budget. That's what we did the year before.

"And, because the Irish economy is as strong as it is, we can afford to increase pensions, to increase welfare rates, to reduce the cost of childcare, to invest in education, but also to give people who are working hard, who are earning less money that is the source of the revenue for Governments.

"It gives them a break as well. We do think that people who are on middle incomes should be able to take home more of the money that they earn for themselves.”

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Micheal McGrath TD arriving for a cabinet meeting at Government Buildings, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Mr Coveney denied that Mr McGrath was being bullied.

Let's be clear, nobody's bullying anybody. And you know, there are lots of senior mature politicians in Government and in the different parties in Government.

“Just because we're in coalition doesn't mean we're the same. Different parties have different priorities in Government and at different times, those priorities get to appear in newspapers and opinion pieces and so on. And this is no different to that. There'll be lots of discussion in the months ahead.”

Mr Coveney pointed out that he did not attend Wednesday night’s Fine Gael parliamentary party as he was en route to Brussels so he could not comment on comments made.

“What I would say is that this is a good coalition Government. The parties have worked well together. That doesn't mean that the parties have the same views all the time when it comes to policy.

“And what we're seeing now is different parties in the coalition outlining different views as to how we can use a growing strong economy to ensure that we support families across the country. And that will involve increasing pensions and welfare rates, reducing childcare costs.

"But it also needs to involve giving people who are working hard, who are paying for everything through their taxes to give them a break and to allow them to hold on to a little bit more of the income that they earn.”