Michael Collins demands Pippa Hackett apologise for describing him as an organic farmer

Independent TD Michael Collins has written to the Ceann Comhairle demanding that Junior Minister Pippa Hackett apologise and correct the record of the Dáil for describing him as an organic farmer.

There were fractious exchanges on Wednesday evening and the Dáil had to be suspended twice after the Cork South West TD took exception to being called "an organic farmer".

Mr Collins, who has previously stated in the Dáil that he is "proud to be organic", also suggested that the Green Party senator could only have obtained the information from her husband who inspected his farm.

"You are using that private information from the Organic Trust to point the finger at me," he said.

It is understood that the Organic Trust sent an email to members this morning assuring them that their details are never shared with others and are also considering writing to the Ceann Comhairle about the matter.

Pippa Hackett

Mr Collins has now demanded a retraction from Ms Hackett and told the Irish Examiner that being accused of being an organic farmer could have implications in relation to his Sipo (Standards in Public Office) returns.

He said: "I have to submit my whole finances to Sipo, prove to them what my exact income is and we have to be so bloody careful today, that statement yesterday makes me look as if I'm deriving income [from organic farming]."

Mr Collins confirmed that his son now runs the family farm.

He said he would not be commenting on his accusations about Ms Hackett's husband until he receives a clarification from her.

In a letter to the Ceann Comhairle, Mr Collins said: "I was an organic farmer, this is untrue, while I was once an organic farmer when her husband inspected my farm, where this information could have been obtained, the facts now are I am no longer an organic farmer and I must insist she corrects the record of the Dáil immediately."