Dáil suspended after Cork TD takes issue with being called an organic farmer

The Dáil was suspended twice on Wednesday evening after a Cork TD took exception to being called "an organic farmer".

Junior biodiversity minister Pippa Hackett was speaking during a Dáil debate on the status of an EU nature restoration law.

She said of farmers: "They are the custodians of their lands and many of them are embracing and engaging in agri-environmental schemes, including Deputy Michael Collins, who is an organic farmer."

Mr Collins rose to his feet a few moments later, saying that Ms Hackett had used his name based on "private information she must have got only from her husband".

"I am not an organic farmer, correct the record of the Dáil please," said the Independent Cork South-West TD.

"The only way you would have known this is, previously when I was, your husband inspected my farm.

You are using that private information from the Organic Trust to point the finger at me."

Ms Hackett responded to this allegation by saying: "Excuse me, how dare you say that, you and I have had our own conversations about organic farming."

Mr Collins accused the minister of "spreading mistruths" about him and an attempt by Leas Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly to restore order led to fellow rural Independent TD Michael Healy Rae taking to his feet to defend Mr Collins.

Ms Connolly suspended the house for five minutes before a further comment by the Kerry TD led to another suspension.

Earlier in the statements, Limerick City TD Brian Leddin had taken aim at Sinn Féin and Fine Gael over the law, which is causing division in the Coalition.

He said politicians had chosen the "interests of the few over the many" on the rewetting law.

"These parties, Sinn Féin and Fine Gael, are tweedledum and tweedledee," he said.