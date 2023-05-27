Minister says she's tackling fast fashion by wearing mainly second-hand clothes

It’s a Monday afternoon and minister of state Pippa Hackett has popped into one of her local charity shops between constituency meetings in Tullamore. She picks up a summer dress for holidays and a smart-looking top.

Check out our Sustainability and Climate Change Hub where you will find the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on this topic from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.

The Green Party senator is adamant to lead by example by almost exclusively opting for secondhand clothing. She has been buying pre-loved for the past decade.

The mother of four says her children have become avid secondhand shoppers but still enjoy the odd online splurge.

“In my role, I feel it’s important to highlight the potential damage there is not only to the environment in the manufacturing and the disposal of clothing, but also the human or the workers’ rights issues associated with the people who make these goods,” she says.

“I think for me now, in the role that I am in as a Green politician, to me it’s a no-brainer. Just give it a go and have a look,” she says in encouraging others.

How did you first get into secondhand?

“I started when I was a college student through financial constraints. I realised I could get a few bits and pieces in charity shops or secondhand shops, and I probably kept going a little bit as I grew older. Certainly, in the last 10 years, if not longer, I have been very much focused on it, particularly because you can get a bargain. You get something a bit different, you’re not necessarily wearing the same thing as anyone else.”

Senator Pippa Hackett at work during a press conference at Government Buildings. 'Pretty much all of my clothes that I wear at work — when I’m wearing my stilettos and a dress and a jacket — they’re pretty much all charity shop.' Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Were you previously into buying the latest fashion?

“I did like to buy new outfits, I won’t deny that.

“I remember actually, the first decent pair of jeans I bought were a pair of Miss Sixty and they were new. I think I had just started work properly after my PhD so I remember I bought the pair of Miss Sixty jeans and a couple of nice T-shirts and I was just the bee’s knees.”

What’s the best bit about buying secondhand?

“There is nothing worse than walking along and seeing someone else wearing the same dress or top and I have been there and done that and you don’t tend to do that if you buy something that is a bit more bespoke, potentially from a charity shop. Everything’s in them now anyway, you have all types of brands, and you can sometimes get something really special.”

Is there anything you wouldn’t buy secondhand?

“I run a fair bit and it’s not that I would choose not to buy running gear, you just don’t see much of that because those sorts of things probably tend to wear out and don’t end up in charity shops. You wouldn’t see many pairs of runners in charity shops.

“Now, if I saw a pair and they were in good nick, I wouldn’t turn away from that, I’m forever putting them through the washing machine as it is, so there’s no worries there.

“I get shoes — some people think ‘oh god you couldn’t buy secondhand shoes’. I have no issues with secondhand shoes once they’re looking fresh enough and they are partially broken in as well already. Accessories as well — handbags: You can get a collection of handbags.”

Pippa Hackett with one of the items she bought during this particular shopping trip in the Simon Community shop in Tullamore, Co Offaly. Picture: Moya Nolan

Can it be hard to dress secondhand as a Government minister?

“Pretty much all of my clothes that I wear at work — when I’m wearing my stilettos and a dress and a jacket — they’re pretty much all charity shop and you can get dresses, you can get jackets, you can mix and match. I just tend to go in not with anything particularly in mind. I’ll look for a dress, and look for a jacket, and if I get a pair of shoes then that’s a bargain. But I have enough shoes at the moment, I tend to go with neutral-coloured shoes which go with a lot of things.”

Have you any top buys?

“I’ve got Karen Millen jeans for a tenner. I have a navy wraparound dress from Coast. I got it for €8 and it’s made out of silk, I’ve probably worn 20 times and I just love it.”

What tips would you give a first-time pre-loved shopper?

“Just go in and see if there’s anything you like, just browse, I mean, it’s the ultimate browsing experience. And look, it’s either in your size or it’s not, it’s hit-or-miss like that but in that sense there’s a bit of a spark in it and magic in it.

“Sometimes I just wander in for 10 minutes to see if I find anything.”

What is the key message you would like to get across?

“We need to raise awareness. I have teenage children and, you know, you’ll see packages coming in big and small through the post and, and I’ll say: ‘Oh, what have you bought now?’ and they will say: ‘Well I’ve got this T-shirt, but it only cost me €7’. It’s €7 and it’s been sent from China and that price includes the postage and packaging, plus the item.

“I say to them: ‘Something’s broken here, somebody’s in pain here.’ I see them sort-of ticking their brains over saying ‘yeah, I suppose so, it does seem ridiculously cheap’.

“So I think again, just the awareness around that needs to be raised.

“I suppose I can speak again to my own kids, they love the trip around Penneys and they get a kick out of that — and who doesn’t, in a way?

“But maybe in that sense, that very quick buy 10 things and you have only spent €25, maybe to check yourself before you do that maybe ask ‘what am I after here?’

“Is it just about consumerism and just getting as much as I can for as little as I can?

“That needs to be thought about. Do you actually need another six T-shirts when you’ve got 20 in your drawer?”