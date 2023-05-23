Rules allowing outdoor bars may be made permanent

Laws introduced during covid to allow for outdoor drinking are to be extended with a view to making them permanent.

Justice Minister Simon Harris received Cabinet approval to extend provisions which allow for the sale and consumption of alcohol in outdoor seating areas.

The rules were introduced during the pandemic to bring clarity regarding the law for licensed premises offering an outdoor seating area to customers. The legislation, first introduced in November 2021, to allow pubs and other licensed premises offer outdoor seeing areas to customers must be extended every six months.

The measure will now be extended until the end of November while work continues on permanent solutions though an amendment to the Sale of Alcohol Bill.

Meanwhile, the Government is not opposing a motion being put forward by senators Catherine Ardagh and Mary Fitzpatrick to name the new children’s hospital after Dr Kathleen Lynn.

The Mayo native, who took part in the 1916 Rising, co-founded Saint Ultan’s Children’s Hospital in Dublin in 1919. Sinn Féin previously suggested the new hospital to be named after Dr Kathleen Lynn, a call which has the support of some unions.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the Cabinet that Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) is undertaking a branding process after which the Government will decide on the naming of the hospital.

A spokesperson said a number of submissions have already been made and a final decision would be made after a “branding process” is completed.

Separately, Justice Minister Simon Harris received approval to propose that the Special Criminal Court be extended for another 12 months.

The Government has received a review of the Offences Against the State Act but has yet to consider it fully. A group of six experts to review the acts — Ireland’s primary counter-terrorism legislation — was established in 2021.

A spokesman described the review as “complex” and “very detailed” but confirmed that the work will be published next month.

Provisions under the Offences Against the State Act which allow for the continuation of the Special Criminal Court must be renewed each year.

The minister considers that there remains a real and persistent threat from terrorist activity, primarily from so-called dissident republican paramilitary groups.

Mr Harris is also mindful of the threat from international terrorism from which the State cannot be considered immune. The existence of such threats warrants the continuance in force of the particular provisions of the 1998 Act.