Darragh O'Brien complains to EU Commission it has delayed crackdown on Airbnb lettings

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has expressed “deep concerns” to the EU Commission that it is delaying measures to crack down on Airbnb lettings.

New rules that would see around 12,000 short-term or holiday-let properties come back into the long-term rental market have been mothballed by Europe after the standstill period of the new regulations was extended.

Mr O’Brien has written to commissioner Nicolas Schmit to complain that “undue delays” in signing off on the measures at EU level is exacerbating housing supply problems here.

In his letter, seen by the Irish Examiner, Mr O’Brien has called for a fast-track system to approve measures relating to “social urgency such as housing”.

“Housing is a crisis that demands swift and ongoing responses,” it says.

“Without prejudice to the final decision and processes and procedures of the EU Commission on the specific matter, I am deeply concerned around undue delays in resolving issues that are integral to helping address housing supply problems.”

New regulations

The Government signed off on new regulations late last year that will require property owners to register with Fáilte Ireland before advertising with online platforms such as Airbnb and booking.com.

Failure to register would see the property owner fined €300, which would jump up to €5,000 if a case went to court.

Fáilte Ireland will also be given the power to fine online platforms up to €5,000 per listing for advertising properties without a valid registration number. The Government had hoped to have the requirement in place early this year.

However, the EU Commission has extended the standstill period of the new regulations to December 22.

While Mr O’Brien acknowledged that the EU Commission should review and consider policies, he said this should be balanced with “the recognition of the need to make timely judgments on policies that have an immediate social impact on pressing issues such as housing”.

He added: “A failure to act in a timely manner will undermine citizens’ confidence in the ability and willingness of the State to tackle these problems.”

He has suggested that “accelerated decision-making procedures” be rolled out for “matters of social urgency such as housing”.

Housing targets

Meanwhile, Mr O’Brien has said this year’s housing targets of almost 30,000 will be exceeded but warned that meeting targets in the years ahead could be challenging.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, he said the continuation of the no-fault eviction ban would have punished “mom and pop” landlords who want to exit the market.

He said in pushing for an extension of the moratorium which was lifted in April, members of the opposition would have “completely restricted” the ability of people to sell their own property, impacting hugely on pensions and savings.