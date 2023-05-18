O'Brien dismisses reports of tensions at Cabinet over housing new arrivals

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has strongly denied any tensions between him and Integration Minister Roderic O'Gorman on accommodating people who arrive here from Ukraine and elsewhere.

It comes amid reports that both ministers clashed at this week's Cabinet meeting over the handling of the accommodation crisis after Mr O'Gorman told colleagues that they all must do more.

Integration Minister Roderic O'Gorman. Picture: Marc O'Sullivan

However, speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr O'Brien said his department is "more than pulling its weight" when it comes to sourcing and providing housing for Ukrainians fleeing the war and others seeking protection here.

Asked about his relationship with his Green Party colleague, Mr O'Brien said: "We meet on a regular basis — he is only across the corridor, and there's no tension between us.

I read articles, they are nothing to do with me, that might be people's impression on it.

"Our challenge in relation to our friends from Ukraine that are coming here and others who are fleeing persecution from other countries — it's a Government issue, it's not just Roderic's or my own issue, we've all got to work together on it."

Mr O'Brien added that local authorities have done a "superb job in a very difficult situation" in providing thousands of spaces for people who arrive in Ireland.

'A great story to tell'

Separately, Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys said it is “incumbent" on all public representatives to work with communities, including people living in Inch, Co Clare, to allay any fears around accommodating international protection applicants.

Ms Humphreys said 14,500 Ukrainians are working, with some working within her own department.

“So, there's a lot happening out there, and I think we need probably need to get more of those good stories out to people and to allay those concerns and fears,” she said.

Ms Humphreys, who was speaking at the announcement of €50m in funding for over 880 projects as part of the Community Recognition Fund, said a lot can be learned from rural areas that have already welcomed people.

She said she had visited Ballaghaderreen in Co Roscommon last week. “That's only a very small town and they have been there taking in international protection applicants for a long period of time,” she said.

Heather Humphreys pictured in Ballaghaderreen with Pat Towey of Ballaghaderreen Men's Shed and Fine Gael senator Aisling Dolan.

"They really have made themselves feel at home there and the people that are accommodating them have a great story to tell.

“There's loads of those stories all over the country, and I have the pleasure of going to visit them and to hear those stories.

I think we can hold up a lot of best examples as to how people coming into your community has enriched the community."

She said the recognition fund will reward and help communities that have "stepped up to the plate and have undertaken that burden”, adding that it will be kept open for “communities like Inch”.

“And perhaps there's something needed there that can make Inch a better place for the communities to live and work and raise a family in, and we're happy to engage with them,” she said.