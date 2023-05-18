Integration Minister in Clare to meet protestors who blockaded hotel

Integration Minister Joe O'Brien is this evening meeting locals who have been protesting outside a Co Clare hotel being used to accommodate those seeking international protection.

Mr O'Brien has travelled to the Magowna House Hotel at Inch this evening where he will speak with those who have been accommodated there in recent days.

He is then expected to travel to Ennis to meet some of the protesters in a bid to end a blockade of the hotel.

The protesters who have mounted barricades across the entrance of the remote hotel had been demanding that a member of the Government meet them in person to hear their concerns.

Earlier today, Mr O’Brien said the Government has been looking at different ways of engaging with the community in Co Clare and local representatives to address concerns.

"It's a sensitive time so I don't want to divulge too much information at the moment," he said.

Mr O'Brien also admitted that there have been “breakdowns” in communication from central Government “down to the local level”.

“The Taoiseach’s officials are working on developing a communication strategy so that we can more coherently get the message out there,” he said.

Mr O’Brien said people “need to be reminded of the context” in terms of the flow of people who are seeking refuge.