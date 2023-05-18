Ireland 'can no longer' rely on island status for security as neutrality review announced

The “full spectrum” of options must be considered as part of a review of Ireland’s military neutrality, Tánaiste Micheál Martin is due to tell the Dáil on Thursday.

Mr Martin is expected to tell TDs that the country can no longer rely on its geographic isolation for security nor “isolate” itself from world events.

Mr Martin, who is minister for foreign affairs and defence, will outline that he is convening a Consultative Forum on International Security Policy to build a deeper public and political understanding of the international security environment facing the State, and the policy options available.

It is understood the forum will provide a space to discuss what other security policy choices may exist for the country.

The forum will examine Ireland’s ability to pursue an independent foreign policy, but it is understood Mr Martin will re-state that no country in Europe wants a European army.

Attention has been drawn to Ireland’s neutrality since the war in Ukraine broke out, with the Government saying although we are militarily neutral, the State supports Ukraine politically and financially for humanitarian needs.

Mr Martin will also tell the Dáil that the country's status as an island nation brings particular risks and threats. He will say that Ireland must ramp up military capacity in order to protect against sabotage of critical undersea fibre-optic cables which if attacked would have devastating consequences for Ireland and for communications between Europe and America.

The Tánaiste is expected to say that part of the solution to more effectively managing these threats and risks is increased investment in military and civilian capabilities.

He will also point to the recent ransomware attack on the HSE and will say no country acting alone can respond effectively to cyber threats that can emanate from anywhere in the world.

Ireland’s military neutrality must be an “important” part of the discussion at the forum and the State should explore the full spectrum of policy options that are available to Ireland as a sovereign state and a member of the EU, he will add.

Mr Martin is expected to say that Ireland has long viewed geographic isolation as a source of security and for much of the State’s history, that made sense, as the “perceived threat” of a conventional attack was low.

Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin is set to convene a Consultative Forum on International Security Policy. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

However, it is understood the Tánaiste will tell the Dáil that the 'highly globalised' Ireland of 2023 is different.

He will question whether Ireland can say that the Triple Lock remains fit for purpose, having previously signalled support for dropping the policy for deploying the Defence Forces overseas.

He will tell the Dáil that the forum will allow an honest discussion on Ireland’s security policy options for the future.

This will include discussing what the State’s current policy of military neutrality means and whether it is fit for purpose in the current global security environment.

Mr Martin will also say that the Government is not prejudging the outcome of any discussions at the forum and there is no hidden agenda at play, but that the conversation must be based on the "reality" of the international security environment.

He will also tell TDs that Ireland is currently negotiating an updated partnership framework with Nato and that the forum will offer an opportunity to explore potential areas of mutual interest between Nato and the State, including maritime security, cyber and hybrid, climate and security, and resilience and critical infrastructure.

Meanwhile, speaking to the Irish Examiner in Iceland, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that Ireland's neutrality "is evolving".

He said that he does not propose Ireland joining Nato but said that he is comfortable with "deepening security co-operation”. He said “we have to change our approach” as a result of potential threats to critical infrastructure.

The consultative forum will be spread across four days in three venues, starting next month in Cork, Galway, and Dublin. It will involve a range of stakeholders with participation from civilian and military experts as well as speakers from Ireland and abroad.